Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Scorned Magnamalo Weaknesses, Weapons, Armor and Drops

There is always going to be that one boss in every game that is just going to give you a hard time no matter what strategy you try and that is probably because you don’t have enough information on that boss. This guide will break down Scorned Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, including its location, weaknesses and items that can be crafted from its material drops.
Where Can I find Scorned Magnamalo in MH Rise Sunbreak
The Scorned Magnamalo imbued with hatred and covered with hellfire at all times, can be found in Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns and The Citadel. It will attack anyone in its close proximity making it a dangerous foe.
Apart from that, you will encounter Scorned Magnamalo in the Questline ‘Back with a Vengeance’ where you are supposed to head out and hunt the beast.
Scorned Magnamalo’s Weakness
The following table sums up Scorned Magnamalo’s weaknesses in MH Rise Sunbreak and the damage the beast takes from different attack types on different body parts so that you have knowledge of what to use and where to hit.
|Body Parts
|Cut Damage
|Blunt Damage
|Ammo Damage
|Fire Damage
|Water Damage
|Thunder Damage
|Ice Damage
|Dragon Damage
|Head
|50
|55
|45
|0
|15
|10
|5
|0
|Upperhalf
|35
|35
|10
|0
|20
|15
|10
|0
|Bottomhalf
|35
|35
|10
|0
|20
|15
|10
|0
|Foreleg
|45
|45
|30
|0
|20
|15
|5
|0
|Hindlegs
|38
|38
|30
|0
|25
|20
|5
|0
|Tail
|43
|30
|10
|0
|15
|10
|5
|0
|Armblade
|45
|45
|45
|0
|10
|10
|5
|0
From the table above, we can see that Scorned Magnamalo is weak to Cut and blunt damage weapon. Magnamalo is weakest to Water elemental damage, but these values defined are nothing compared to Cut and Blunt damage. Scorned Magnamalo is completely immune to Fire and Dragon damage.
Scorned Magnamalo Ailment Effectiveness
Below is the list of different ailments that you can inflict on Scorned Magnamalo in MH Rise Sunbreak.
- Poison: 1 Star
- Stun: 2 Star
- Paralysis: 1 Star
- Sleep: 1 Star
- Blast: Immune
- Exhaust: 1 Star
- Fireblight: 1 Star
- Waterblight: 1 Star
- Thunderblight: 2 Star
- Iceblight: 1 Star
Scorned Magnamalo Attack Patterns
Scorned Magnamalo has multiple moves in MH Rise Sunbreak which makes it a formidable target.
Chopping Tailblade – hammers its long tail down at a target, penetrating the ground and staggering for a short duration.
Exploding Tail – Whips its tail to the front while charging energy, making it explode
Ground Stab – Stabs a target behind it downwards
Scorned Canon – Moves its tail in a circular motion, gathering energy and fires a ray several times
Ruthless Canon – Waves its tail in a circular motion gaining red glared energy, and shoots with a high rate of fire to its target.
Frenzy – Starts roaring, gathering energy gaining a pink glare, then charges against many targets all around the arena.
Sliding Charge – Lifts an arm, gathers strength, and just jumps forward hammering down its arm in a single movement slide.
Spinning Slash – Aggressively spins, slashing its foes within range.
Explosive Swipe – Charges its tail, and then quickly spins, leaving 3 explosive orbs in front of itself.
Mane Blast – When Magnamalo is enraged, it blasts defensively blasting and knocking away every one close to it.
Sismic Blast – Roars gathering elemental energy with an arm, and touches the ground, executing a big explosion around.
How to Defeat Scorned Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak
Avoid its Enraged mode
Whenever Scorned Magnamalo becomes enraged, you can see its blades becoming bright and its cortex spiky. It increases its elemental attacks when enraged specially with its tailblade.
Bait other monsters
Magnamalo will attack anyone in its radius. You can use that to your advantage by distracting the beast with other monsters
Avoid the Tail
Always keep Magnamalo tail in check. Its tail can be quite unpredictable which deals a lot of damage.
Attack, Dodge, Repeat
The best way to take down this is by following a simple stratagem. Attack, Dodge, Repeat. This strategy will help you take down this boss.
Though it makes take a reasonable amount of time you might want to take your time with your attacks because this is not an easy boss and taking your time and waiting for that opening and then launching an attack will help you take this boss down in one try.
Scorned Magnamalo Item Drops
Here is the list of Item Dropped by Magnamalon along with their percentages and means of acquisition.
|Material
|Target Rewards
|Capture Rewards
|Break Part Rewards
|Carves
|Dropped Materials
|Begrudged Rancorscale
|18%
|—
|20%(Armblade)
|34%(Body) 20%(Tail)
|20%, 40%
|Horn of Malice
|—
|26%
|95%(Head)
|—
|—
|Large Wyvern Tear
|—
|—
|—
|—
|50%
|Magna Armored Cortex
|28%
|37%
|—
|22%(Body)
|30%
|Magna Barrierprism
|16%
|—
|10%[x2] (Back)
|26%(Body)
|30%, 20%[x2]
|Magna Glare Eye
|3%
|3%
|5%(Head)
|2%(body)
|—
|Magnamalo Tail +
|6%
|14%
|—
|80%(Tail)
|—
|Moaning Bladesheill
|8%
|20%
|90%(Body)
|—
|10%
|Surging Armblade
|21%
|—
|80%(Armblade)
|16%(body)
|—