Monster Hunter Rise Rakna Kadaki Weaknesses, Tips, Armor and Drops

If you’re having trouble taking down Rakna-Kadaki and are looking for some help, then we’ve got you covered with this guide, where we’ll be showing you how you can easily defeat Rakna-Kadaki in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Rakna Kadaki

Rakna-Kadaki is a fifth-generation Temnoceran bristling whose strength lies in its webbing. It uses this webbing to trap you and attack you with its other web-based attacks.

Rakna Kadaki Location

You can find the Rakna-Kadaki in two main places in MH Rise, Sandy Plains and Lava Caverns. Other than that, you will also encounter the Rakna-Kadaki during multiple High-Level quests.

During the following High-Level quests, you will encounter this monster:

Challenge Quest 05 – Challenge Quest (Level 7)

White Desert Blossom – Event Quest (Level 7)

Omnidirectional Threats – Hub Quest (Level 7)

A Blaze Among Beasts – Hub Quest (Level 7)

Advanced: The Fallen Comet – Hub Quest (Level 7)

Master Utushi’s Challenge Part 5 – Hub Quest (Level 7)

Can’t Kill it with Fire – Urgent Quest (Level 7)

Monster Hunter Rise Rakna-Kadaki Weaknesses

Listed below is all type of damage you can cause to Rakna-Kadaki’s different body parts. This information will help you figure out which element is it the weakest against and which weapons cause it the most damage.

Head

Cut: 60

Blunt: 70

Ammo: 45

Fire: 0

Water: 10

Thunder: 0

Ice: 20

Dragon: 0

Chest

Cut: 25

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 10

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder:0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Claw

Cut: 20

Blunt: 20

Ammo: 10

Fire: 0

Water: 15

Thunder: 0

Ice: 30

Dragon: 0

Abdomen

Cut: 35

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 15

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Leg

Cut: 43

Blunt: 43

Ammo: 35

Fire: 0

Water: 0

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

As you can see from the information above, the Rakna-Kadaki is the weakest against Blunt weapons, and Ice & Water elemental attacks deal massive damage as well.

Rakna-Kadaki Ailment Effectiveness

The list below shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Rakna-Kadaki. The effectiveness rating is based on the number of stars. The more stars an ailment has, the more effective that ailment is against Rakna-Kadaki.

Poison – Immune

Immune Stun – 1 Star

1 Star Paralysis – 1 Star

1 Star Sleep – 1 Star

1 Star Blast – Immune

Immune Exhaust – 1 Star

1 Star Fireblight – 1 Star

1 Star Waterblight – 1 Star

1 Star Thunderblight – 1 Star

1 Star Iceblight – 2 Stars

Rakna Kadaki Attack Patterns

You have to study Rakna-Kadaki’s attack patterns before taking it on in combat. We have listed all of its moves below to make things easier for you.

Web Spray: Sprays a webbing from its mouth, causing Webbed Status Ailment.

Sprays a webbing from its mouth, causing Webbed Status Ailment. Head Lunge: A very aggressive charge attack that can cause serious damage if not dodged properly.

A very aggressive charge attack that can cause serious damage if not dodged properly. Sharpclaw Attacks: An attack where the monster uses its claws to attack and potentially knock the hunter off balance.

An attack where the monster uses its claws to attack and potentially knock the hunter off balance. Flamethrower: Ability to breath fire in several directions which also has an ultimate variation where the range and intensity of the fire are increased.

Ability to breath fire in several directions which also has an ultimate variation where the range and intensity of the fire are increased. Abdomen Hammer: Kadaki can swing its web-filled belly to attack you.

Kadaki can swing its web-filled belly to attack you. Ranchoid Attacks: It can direct its offspring (Ranchoids) to carry out attacks and even snatch its prey.

How to Defeat Rakna-Kadaki in Monster Hunter Rise

Watch out for the Charge Attacks

Even though Rakna-Kadaki is a gigantic spider covered in webs, it’s quite feisty. It has several attacks where it will quickly charge towards you, so you have to stay alert throughout this battle.

It’ll do this by shooting a web at the area near you and pulling itself towards you. So, when you see it shooting the webbing at the ground, get ready to be charged at.

Watch the Animations to Dodge Properly

One of Rakna-Kadaki’s most notable is its slam attack. It’ll move its backside up in the air and then slam it down quickly, dealing a lot of damage. You’ll have to remember the animations that happen before the attacks to be able to dodge them.

Its other attacks include a web attack where it shoots three balls of silk towards you, a clap attack where it stands on its hind legs and tries to pinch you between its arms, and several other web-based attacks. It can even perform fire attacks since it’s a fire-based creature.

When you see Rakna-Kadaki for the first time in the underground area, sneak up behind it and slam it in the head to get some free damage in.

Memorize its Movesets Before Closing In

Keep fighting it yourself until you get familiar with its movesets. Then, you can call your Wyvern and start dealing some real damage to it. Try to perform a Monster Punisher attack using your Wyvern before the timer runs out; this will help you out a lot in the long run.

Mind the Webbings

You have to keep moving throughout this fight to not get caught up in its webbing. If you stand under it for too long, it’ll web you up and you’ll be in trouble. Most of Kadaki’s webbing attacks can easily be dodged if you’re constantly moving around the arena.

The most dangerous attacks of Kadaki are its fire attacks. Whenever you see it charging up its fire, run away from it quickly and wait for it to finish with the attack to continue fighting. It’s not worth it to try and dodge these attacks from up close.

Same Moves in Different Areas

When you deal a certain amount of damage to Rakna-Kadaki and break its parts, it’ll retreat from the area and start running away from you. Follow it wherever it goes and keep fighting it.

It’ll keep performing the same moves in each of the areas that you fight it in, so don’t worry about it making any new moves. Just keep fighting it with the same playstyle.

How much fight Rakna-Kadaki has left will be indicated by how much webbing it’s still on its body. The less webbing it has on it, the closer it is to going down.

Rakna-Kadaki has a lot of health, so expect this fight to go on for a while. You’ll have to be patient if you want to defeat it.

Rakna Kadaki Item Drops

Here is the list of Item Dropped by Rakna-Kadaki along with their percentages and means of acquisition.

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Rakna-Kadaki Carapace 33% 25% 50% 17% 60% Rakna-Kadaki Sharpclaw 24% 33% 100% 25% – Rakna-Kadaki Glowgut 16% – 60% 17% – Monster Broth 14% 10% 20% 19% – Rakna-Kadaki Silk 13% 17% 30% 12% 40% Rakna-Kadaki Spike – 15% 40% 10% 10% Queen Substance – – – – 40% Drone Substance – – – – 10%

Rakna-Kadaki Armor Set

Upon capturing a Rakna-Kadaki, you can acquire its armor set in either the male or female versions. It will have the following skills: