Monster Hunter Rise Prized Pelt Locations and Farming Tips

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has come with the addition of several new crafting resources. Prized Pelt is a new crafting material added in the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak DLC which can be used to create protective armor and equipment.
The following guide will help you find Prized Pelts. We’ll discuss which creatures drop Prized Pelts, the spawn locations of these creatures, and the uses of Prized Pelts.
Monster Hunter Rise Prized Pelt Locations
Prized Pelts are not too challenging to obtain. They can be carved off two creatures Anteka and Kelbi. Since Prized Pelts are a new addition through the Sunbreak DLC, they can only be harved on Master Rank Quests or Master Rank Expedition.
Kelbi has a higher 30% chance of dropping the Prized Pelt compared to 18% of Anteka. Therefore it is recommended to hunt Kelbi while farming for Prized Pelts in MH Rise. It is also important to note that Kelbis are scared off by Large Monsters in the vicinity so you will need to wait a bit before Kelbis appear in that area.
Kelbi can spawn in almost every area, even the new Jungle locale added in the Sunbreak DLC. They have a higher spawn rate in Shrine Ruins and can be found in areas 11 and 13 as well as the grassy ruins connecting areas 8 and 10.
The map below shows all the locations where you can easily find Kelbis and farm Prized Pelts in Shrine Ruins region of MH Rise Sunbreak.
MH Rise Prized Pelt Uses
Prized Pelt can be used to make multiple armor items including the Volvidon Mail X and the Khezu Coil X. There are plenty of recipes having Prized Pelt as an ingredient making it a worthwhile resource to farm. Here is a list of some recipes which require Prized Pelt as a resource in MH Rise Sunbreak:
Khezu Coil X
- Pearl Glosshide x3
- Mystic Hardfang x2
- Prized Pelt x1
- Carbalite Ore x2
Volvidon Mail X
- Prized Pelt ×1
- Eltalite Ore ×2
- Volvidon Cortex ×3
- Volvidon Talon ×2
Great Anteka Blade
- Prized Pelt x3
- Large Herbivore Bone x3
- Anteka Proud Antler x2
Tobi Kadachi X
- Prized Pelt x1
- Tobi-Kadachi Shard x3
- Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
- Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x1
Slagtoth Cloak X
- Caked Stiffbone x1
- Slagtoth Hide+ x3
- Large Herbivore Bone x2
- Prized Pelt x1
Slagtoth Hood X
- Caked Stiffbone x1
- Slagtoth Hide+ x2
- Large Herbivore Bone x3
- Prized Pelt x1
Bone Vambraces X
- Prized Pelt x1
- Twisted Stiffbone x1
- Tough-Claw x1
Droth Mail X
- Prized Pelt x1
- Hydro Piel x3
- Tough-Claw x2
Izuchi Coil X
- Great Izuchi Thickfur x3
- Great Izuchi Thickfur x1
- Prized Pelt x1
Leather Headgear X
- Prized Pelt x1
- Sapphiron Ore x1
Leather Gloves X
- Prized Pelt x2
- Carbalite x3
Hunter Greaves X
- Prized Pelt x1
- Twisted Stiffbone x2
Hunter Helm X
- Prized Pelt x1
- Eltalite Ore x2