Monster Hunter Rise Kushala Daora Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

If your search for information and tactics on how to defeat Kushala Daora in Monster Hunter Rise has led you to this guide, then you don’t need to look any further because this is a comprehensive guide that teaches you all about the Kushala Daora. Be it the attack patterns, weaknesses, or breakable body parts.

Monster Hunter Rise Kushala Daora

The Kushala Daora is a heavily armored steel elder dragon that you can hunt in Monster Hunter Rise. But if you waltz in without planning and knowing your prey, it can prove to be fatal. And that’s where this guide comes into play.

Kushala Daora Location

You can find the Kushala Daora at the Frost Islands & Sandy Plains. Other than that, you will also encounter the Kushala Daora during multiple High-Level quests.

High-Level Quests

During the following High-Level quests, you will encounter this monster:

Tempest in the Desert – Event Quest (Level 7)

Advanced: Of Storm and Fire – Hub Quest (Level 7)

The Steely Storm – Urgent Hub Quest (Level 7)

Monster Hunter Rise Kushala Daora Weaknesses

Listed below is all type of damage you can cause to Kushala Daora’s different body parts. This information will help you figure out which element is it the weakest against and which weapons cause it the most damage.

Head

Cut: 60

Blunt: 55

Ammo: 35

Fire: 10

Water: 5

Thunder: 15

Ice: 0

Dragon: 10

Neck

Cut: 40

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 25

Fire: 10

Water: 5

Thunder: 15

Ice: 0

Dragon: 5

Foreleg

Cut: 45

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 45

Fire: 10

Water: 5

Thunder: 20

Ice: 0

Dragon: 5

Abdomen

Cut: 35

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 35

Fire: 10

Water: 5

Thunder: 15

Ice: 0

Dragon: 10

Back

Cut: 23

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 30

Fire: 10

Water: 5

Thunder: 15

Ice: 0

Dragon: 10

Wing

Cut: 23

Blunt: 23

Ammo: 20

Fire: 10

Water: 5

Thunder: 20

Ice: 0

Dragon: 15

Hindleg

Cut: 30

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 25

Fire: 10

Water: 5

Thunder: 15

Ice: 0

Dragon: 5

Tail

Cut: 35

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 35

Fire: 10

Water: 5

Thunder: 20

Ice: 0

Dragon: 15

As you can see from the information above, the Kushala Daora is the weakest against Blunt weapons, and Electrical elemental attacks deal massive damage as well.

Kushala Daora Ailment Effectiveness

The list below shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Kushala Daora. The effectiveness rating is based on the number of stars. The more stars an ailment has, the more effective that ailment is against Kushala Daora.

Poison – 1 Star

1 Star Stun – 1 Star

1 Star Paralysis – Immune

Immune Sleep – Immune

Immune Blast – 3 Stars

3 Stars Exhaust – Immune

Immune Fireblight – 1 Star

1 Star Waterblight – 1 Star

1 Star Thunderblight – 2 Stars

2 Stars Iceblight – 1 Star

Kushala Daora Attack Patterns

You have to study Kushala Daora’s attack patterns before taking it on in combat. We have listed all of its moves below to make things easier for you.

Running Dash: A basic running attack.

A basic running attack. Aerial Glide: Let’s Kushala fly and glide in the air.

Let’s Kushala fly and glide in the air. Claw Swipe: A quick attack using one of its claws that can be chained with stomp attacks.

A quick attack using one of its claws that can be chained with stomp attacks. Dragon Stomp: An aerial dive-bomb attack on the hunters.

An aerial dive-bomb attack on the hunters. Wind Ball: A powerful wind breath attack capable of sending hunters flying.

A powerful wind breath attack capable of sending hunters flying. Vacuum Blizzard Attack: Summons a tornado with a massive range and radius.

Summons a tornado with a massive range and radius. Tornado Attack: Another powerful attack that summons tornadoes and can be followed up with Wind Ball attacks.

Another powerful attack that summons tornadoes and can be followed up with Wind Ball attacks. Multi-Nado Attack: An attack that summons multiple deadly tornadoes that can be followed up with Wind Ball attacks.

An attack that summons multiple deadly tornadoes that can be followed up with Wind Ball attacks. Jet Stream Wind Blast Combo: This attack can INSTANTLY KILL a hunter. Kushala will launch the hunter in the air and follow up with Wind Ball attacks.

How to Defeat Kushala Daora in Monster Hunter Rise

This mighty dragon controls the wind and can push back any approaching threat. It is located in the Frost Islands and the Sandy Plains. You might want to bring a few poison weapons with you on this hunt, as those are very effective against the Kushala Daora.

Stay on your Feet

For this fight, you need to stay mobile and dash around to avoid tornadoes. Make sure you leave 1 wire bug available to cancel out the 1-hit kill combos. Keep an eye on the glide attacks, as getting caught up in one of those can send you flying and inflict serious damage. The hurricane attacks only lift you in the air for a few seconds but do not deal heavy damage.

When the dragon has Black Wind Aura, it becomes immune, and if you use poison damage, that can prevent the dragon from acquiring Black Wind Aura. If you can do that, then you are safe from the one-hit-kill attacks as well.

Go for the Horn

Target the dragon’s head, neck, and forelegs to inflict heavy damage with a blunt weapon. If you cut the horn on its head, it won’t be able to summon as many tornado attacks, and using poison against him will also prevent Kushala from summoning tornadoes.

Attacking its legs, wings, and back is almost pointless as those are covered in thick armor that won’t let you deal too much damage no matter what kind of weapon you use. So, stay on the move when it does tornado attacks and then get closer to its chest to find an opening and strike its head. That’s your best bet against The Kushala Daora elder dragon in Monster Hunter Rise.

Hunter Rise, you are ready to embark on this dangerous hunt.

Monster Hunter Rise Kushala Daora Item Drops

Here is the list of Item Dropped by Kushala Daora along with their percentages and means of acquisition.

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Daora Tail 80% 45% 80% 32% 45% Daora Carapace 30% 40% 70% 21% 40% Daora Dragon Scale 24% 34% 30% 16% 34% Daora Horn 17% – 17% 16% 15% Daora Claw 15% 15% 3% 12% 10% Daora Webbing 12% 10% – 3% 1% Daora Gem 2% 1% – – 1% Elder Dragon Blood – – – – 15%

Kushala Daora Armor Set

Upon capturing a Kushala Daora, you can acquire its armor set in either the male or female versions. It will have the following skills: