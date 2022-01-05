Monster Hunter Rise Great Wroggi Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

In this guide, we will tell you how to defeat the Great Wroggi in Monster Hunter Rise when you encounter the beast and its pack in the newly released MH Rise on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Monster Hunter Rise Great Wroggi

The Great Wroggi is a Large Bird Wyvern that travels in packs along with the regular Wroggis. The Great Wroggi and the small Wroggis attack the hunter and can be dangerous if you don’t take the pack seriously.

Great Wroggi Locations

There are three locations in Monster Hunters Rise where you can find this large bird at.

Initially, you’ll come across it at the Shrine Ruins. From there you’ll encounter the Great Wroggi along with the small Wroggis in the Flooded Forest. Lastly, it can be seen wandering around the Lava Caverns.

Monster Hunter Rise Great Wroggi Weaknesses

Great Wroggi’s weaknesses in MH Rise are broken down into two parts i.e its head and body. Below we’ve explained each of its weaknesses in their respective areas.

Head

Cut: 75

Blunt: 60

Ammo: 60

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder:5

Ice: 40

Dragon: 0

Body

Cut: 50

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 50

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder:5

Ice: 40

Dragon: 0

Great Wroggi Ailment Effectiveness

Great Wroggi’s ailment is divided into three stars as each star indicates the level of effectiveness of that particular ailment. Below is a list of all Great Wroggi’s Ailments in MH Rise.

Poison

0/4 Initial Resistance

0/4 Next Resistance Threshold

0/4 Maximum Resistance

2/4 Natural Buildup Degradation

1/4 Total Damage

Stun

2/4 Initial Resistance

2/4 Next Resistance Threshold

2/4 Maximum Resistance

2/4 Natural Buildup Degradation

2/4 Effect Duration

Paralysis

3 stars

3/4 Initial Resistance

3/4 Next Resistance Threshold

3/4 Maximum Resistance

2/4 Natural Buildup Degradation

3/4 Effect Duration

Sleep

3 stars

3/4 Initial Resistance

3/4 Next Resistance Threshold

3/4 Maximum Resistance

2/4 Natural Buildup Degradation

3/4 Effect Duration

Blast

2 stars

3/4 Initial Resistance

3/4 Next Resistance Threshold

2/4 Maximum Resistance

2/4 Natural Buildup Degradation

2/4 Damage

Exhaust

1 star

2/4 Initial Resistance

2/4 Next Resistance Threshold

2/4 Maximum Resistance

2/4 Natural Buildup Degradation

2/4 Stamina Loss

Fireblight

1 star

2/4 Initial Resistance

2/4 Next Resistance Threshold

2/4 Maximum Resistance

2/4 Natural Buildup Degradation

2/4 Total Damage

Waterblight

1 star

2/4 Initial Resistance

2/4 Next Resistance Threshold

2/4 Maximum Resistance

2/4 Natural Buildup Degradation

2/4 Effect Duration

Thunderblight

1 star

2/4 Initial Resistance

2/4 Next Resistance Threshold

2/4 Maximum Resistance

2/4 Natural Buildup Degradation

2/4 Effect Duration

Iceblight

2 stars

2/4 Initial Resistance

2/4 Next Resistance Threshold

2/4 Maximum Resistance

2/4 Natural Buildup Degradation

3/4 Effect Duration

Great Wroggi Attack Patterns

Due to its large stature, Great Wroggi possesses limited attacks in its arsenal which range from Poison Breath to Side Slam. In short, it possesses a total of 3 main attacks that can be really effective when landed on its opponent.

These are the Great Wroggi’s Attack Patterns in MH Rise:

Poison Breath: Breathes poison into the area where its opponent is standing which causes a portion of the area to be covered with purple mist.

Breathes poison into the area where its opponent is standing which causes a portion of the area to be covered with purple mist. Agile Hunter: Despite its large appearance, it can leap in the air at an impressive height while knocking an opponent away with its 180-degree tail attack.

Despite its large appearance, it can leap in the air at an impressive height while knocking an opponent away with its 180-degree tail attack. Side Slam: Mostly used as a close-range attack. Great Wroggi dashes towards the opponent, striking it with its side dealing a good amount of damage.

How to Defeat Great Wroggi in Monster Hunter Rise

The Great Wroggi’s weak point is his head; you should focus on attacking there while leaving the smaller Wroggis for your pets. While attacking it, make sure to watch out for its deadly attacks.

The Great Wroggi use a poison attack on the hunters, which is purple color toxic mist. The mist only remains for a couple of seconds so stay away from it. Avoid the poisonous mist and attack him as much as you can.

Use an Antidote

You would want to take some antidotes with you to this fight in case the poison hits you. It really takes down your health very quickly. Let your pets distract the wroggi when you want to take the antidote. After you are cured, continue your assault.

Ride your Palamute

At a certain point, the Great Wroggi might want to escape; this is when you can ride your Palamute and follow him. You can collect different items along the way.

Finishing off the Great Wroggi

By this time, the Great Wroggi will be near its end. Attack it continuously along with your pets and finish him.

After that, you can collect different body parts from the Great Wroggi like Wroggi Brace. You can now return to the village after defeating the Great Wroggi.

Great Wroggi Item Drops

Below we’ve summarized all item drops by Great Wroggi according to their ranks and drop rates in MH Rise.

High Ranked Drops

Item Drop Rate Great Wroggi Hide+ 34%, 70% Wyvern Tear 30% Large Wyvern Tear 20% Great Wroggi Brace+ 15%, 30% Bird Wyvern Gem 1%

Low Ranked Drops