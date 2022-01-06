Monster Hunter Rise Goss Harag Weaknesses, Tips, Armor and Drops

This guide gives information on how to defeat Goss Harag in Monster Hunter Rise by providing the monster’s move set and how you can defeat it in the newly released MH Rise on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Monster Hunter Rise Goss Harag

The Goss Harag Boss is a big beastly figure with fur all over its body. It resembles a bear but five times its size. This boss is really difficult to defeat therefore, you must need a proper strategy that focuses on causing damage rather than receiving it.

Goss Harag Location

You can find the Goss Harag at the Frost Islands. Other than that, you will also encounter the Goss Harag during multiple Low & High-Level quests.

Low-Level Quests

During these Low-Level Quests, you will have to face Goss Harag in battle:

Heart of a Warrior – Event Quest (Level 3)

Beastly Chaos – Hub Quest (Level 3)

The Blizzard Blender – Hub Quest (Level 3)

Abominable Snow beast – Village Quest (Level 3)

High-Level Quests

During the following High-Level quests, you will encounter this monster:

An Icey Blade So Bright – Event Quest (Level 7)

Frosty Stalemate – Hub Quest (Level 7)

It’s Gonna Get You! – Hub Quest (Level 7)

Advanced: Monsters in Ink – Hub Quest (Level 7)

Master Utsushi’s Challenge Part 2 – Hub Quest (Level 7)

Monster Hunter Rise Goss Harag Weaknesses

Listed below is all type of damage you can cause to Goss Harag’s different body parts. This information will help you figure out which element is it the weakest against and which weapons cause it the most damage.

Head

Cut: 56

Blunt: 56

Ammo: 50

Fire: 20

Water: 0

Thunder: 15

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Torso

Cut: 24

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 20

Fire: 15

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Foreleg

Cut: 51

Blunt: 51

Ammo: 35

Fire: 30

Water: 0

Thunder: 15

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Ice Clump

Cut: 66

Blunt: 66

Ammo: 45

Fire: 30

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Back

Cut: 30

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 20

Fire: 25

Water: 0

Thunder: 15

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Hindleg

Cut: 24

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 15

Fire: 30

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

As you can see from the information above, the Goss Harag is the weakest against both Sharp and Blunt weapons, and Fire elemental attacks deal massive damage as well.

Goss Harag Ailment Effectiveness

The list below shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Goss Harag. The effectiveness rating is based on the number of stars. The more stars an ailment has, the more effective that ailment is against Goss Harag.

Poison – 1 Star

1 Star Stun – 1 Star

1 Star Paralysis – 1 Star

1 Star Sleep – 1 Star

1 Star Blast – 2 Star

2 Star Exhaust – Immune

Immune Fireblight – 2 Star

2 Star Waterblight – 1 Star

1 Star Thunderblight – 1 Star

1 Star Iceblight – 1 Star

Goss Harag Attack Patterns

You have to study Goss Harag’s attack patterns before taking it on in combat. We have listed all of its moves below to make things easier for you.

Charge Attack: Charges at the player and strikes using its claws.

Charges at the player and strikes using its claws. Head Butt: A head attack that knocks down players.

A head attack that knocks down players. Fissure: Jumps and slams the ground which creates waves that knockdown hunters.

Jumps and slams the ground which creates waves that knockdown hunters. Claw Attacks: Goss can use its claws to knock down players and cause damage as well.

Goss can use its claws to knock down players and cause damage as well. Ice Breath: A beam of ice that causes Iceblight and heavy damage.

A beam of ice that causes Iceblight and heavy damage. Ice Weapons: Goss Harag can conjure ice weapons that deal more damage compared to its normal attacks.

How to Defeat Goss Harag in Monster Hunter Rise

The Goss Harag Boss fight is divided into two phases.

Phase#1

During the initial phase of the fight, Goss Harag has plenty of attacks. It can slice you with its gigantic nails, rush towards you and hit you with the top of its head, use a ground move where it smashes its hands on the ground creating an earthquake around you, or he can straight up beat you to death with a ruthless assault.

The best strategy for the initial phase is to not get closer to the boss while attacking. Simply attack from behind while maintaining a safe distance after each strike since it can slice you in half if you get caught in between its slice attacks.

Phase#2

Phase 2 begins about halfway through the fight. During this phase, Goss Harag goes into beast mode and it turns red. This is where it gets dangerous since it gets new abilities added to its arsenal.

Now the boss can use freeze breath that lowers a good amount of your health. Also, it forms an Ice sword on its arms and uses them to slice you just like during the first phase, but this time, it’s deadlier!

Again, use the same strategies as before, keep attacking from behind while making sure not to get too close to comfort when doing so. Once you’ve lowered a big part of the boss’s health, it goes back to its original form and runs away.

Follow it to a new area where the fight continues and after a few blows, Goss Harag is defeated. You can acquire the Goss Harag fur and Brace as you complete the quest.

Goss Harag Item Drops

Here is the list of Item Dropped by Goss Harag along with their percentages and means of acquisition.

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Goss Harag Fur 29% 25% 80% 27% 60% Goss Harag Horn 21% 20% 80% 20% 30% Goss Harag Hide 18% 18% 80% 18% 33% Goss Harag Brace 15% 12% 20% 14% 25% Freezer Sac 9% 10% 10% 10% – Beast Gem 6% 10% 10% 8% 2% Goss Harag Bile 2% 5% 8% 3% 1% Block of Ice – – – – 33%

Goss Harag Armor Set

Upon capturing a Goss Harag, you can acquire its armor set in either the male or female versions. It will have the following skills: