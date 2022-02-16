Monster Hunter Rise Firecell Stone Farming Guide

Similar to other titles in the Monster Hunter series, you need different raw materials to craft your own items to use in hunts; one of these is Firecell stones. This guide will help you in farming Firecell Stones in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Firecell Stone Farming

Firecell Stone is used as a forging material in Monster Hunter Rise. It can be used by hunters to craft different armor sets as well as weapons. These are used to buff your weapons at higher levels and get the best armors to protect you.

How to Get Firecell Stone

You won’t be able to collect Firecell stones as soon as you start High Rank tasks. The reason for this is that you have to unlock the appropriate map. In Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll find all of the Firecell Stones in Lava Caverns, but the map won’t unlock until you’ve completed more difficult High Rank objectives.

These are very rare and hard to find in the world. These are only found in Lava Caverns. To farm the firecell stone, you must embark on a High-Rank Expedition to maximize your chances of finding these. You will be free to explore the entire map.

Firecell Stone Locations

The best locations to look for Firecell Stone are the various Mining Outcrops. Multiple Mining Outcrops can be found on both levels of Lava Caverns that can be used to farm for Firecell Stone. Keep on rotating between each location to see if you can find Firecell Stone there or not.

How to Farm Firecell Stone

It’s an ideal opportunity to begin cultivating a few stones when you’ve opened the applicable biome. They might be found in both blue and white from each Mining Outcrop in Lava Caverns. With the most continuous materials, blue has a lower likelihood of giving you a Firecell Stone, while white has a higher opportunity. Blue mineral stores, then again, are undeniably more normal on the guide, making them an important source regardless, as you can essentially cycle the globe and they will return following a couple of moments.

You might expand your Firecell Stone benefits in two ways. To start, you’ll require the Geologist ability level 3 on your personality. You’ll procure more things each time you mine this way. Second, ensure your guide is modern assuming that you’re going on a cultivating undertaking.

There might be a Mining Outcrops Upsurge, and that intends that during the initial 10 minutes subsequent to beginning the mission, each time you mine a store, you will get a lot bigger number of minerals overall. In the event that both of these necessities are fulfilled, you’ll be swimming in Firecell Stones and different assets like Carbonite Ore in the blink of an eye.

Uses of Firecell Stones

Firecell stones serves huge purposes which are enlisted here with the number of stones required for it.

Weapon Crafting

Using Firecell Stone, the following are weapons you can craft for yourself at the Blacksmith along with the number of stones required.

Weapon Required Firecell Stones Fall Drache 3x Weaver of Flame II 3x Admiral Arbalance 3x Armored Gogue 2x Axelion Blade II 2x Burly Beak 4x Conquress 2x Cyclone 5x Datura Lurr 2x Dragonmaiden Axe II 3x Highest of Glaives 2x Iron Devil’s Soul 3x Kamura Ninja Blade 2x Kamura Ninja Bow 2x Kamura Ninja Cleaver 2x Kamura Ninja Gunlance 2x Kamura Ninja Hammer 2x Kamura Ninja L. Bowgun 2x Kamura Ninja Sword 2x Prominence Bow I 4x Rain of Gore 5x Smithy’s Pride 3x Uroktor Vortex 2x Flammenkanone II 2x Lumier Bowgun II 3x Die Walküre 3x Hand-Me-Down Sword II 4x Atlas Hammer 3x Babel Spear II 3x Cat’s Curse 5x Cornpopper II 2x Czar Switch Axe 2x Daybreak Daggers 4x Grenade Revolver 3x Hiten Blade 3x Kamura Ninja Axe 2x Kamura Ninja Blades 2x Kamura Ninja C. Blade 2x Kamura Ninja Glaive 2x Kamura Ninja H. Bowgun 2x Kamura Ninja Horn 10x Kamura Ninja Spear 2x Meteor Cannon 3x Pukei Gunlance II 2x Roaring Wyvern 4x Titan’s Vise 2x Yekla Arc II 3x

Armor Crafting

If you’d like to use your stones for armor instead, the following armors can be crafted by Firecell Stone at the Blacksmith.