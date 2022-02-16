Monster Hunter Rise Firecell Stone Farming Guide

Similar to other titles in the Monster Hunter series, you need different raw materials to craft your own items to use in hunts; one of these is Firecell stones. This guide will help you in farming Firecell Stones in Monster Hunter Rise.
Monster Hunter Rise Firecell Stone Farming
Firecell Stone is used as a forging material in Monster Hunter Rise. It can be used by hunters to craft different armor sets as well as weapons. These are used to buff your weapons at higher levels and get the best armors to protect you.
How to Get Firecell Stone
You won’t be able to collect Firecell stones as soon as you start High Rank tasks. The reason for this is that you have to unlock the appropriate map. In Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll find all of the Firecell Stones in Lava Caverns, but the map won’t unlock until you’ve completed more difficult High Rank objectives.
These are very rare and hard to find in the world. These are only found in Lava Caverns. To farm the firecell stone, you must embark on a High-Rank Expedition to maximize your chances of finding these. You will be free to explore the entire map.
Firecell Stone Locations
The best locations to look for Firecell Stone are the various Mining Outcrops. Multiple Mining Outcrops can be found on both levels of Lava Caverns that can be used to farm for Firecell Stone. Keep on rotating between each location to see if you can find Firecell Stone there or not.
How to Farm Firecell Stone
It’s an ideal opportunity to begin cultivating a few stones when you’ve opened the applicable biome. They might be found in both blue and white from each Mining Outcrop in Lava Caverns. With the most continuous materials, blue has a lower likelihood of giving you a Firecell Stone, while white has a higher opportunity. Blue mineral stores, then again, are undeniably more normal on the guide, making them an important source regardless, as you can essentially cycle the globe and they will return following a couple of moments.
You might expand your Firecell Stone benefits in two ways. To start, you’ll require the Geologist ability level 3 on your personality. You’ll procure more things each time you mine this way. Second, ensure your guide is modern assuming that you’re going on a cultivating undertaking.
There might be a Mining Outcrops Upsurge, and that intends that during the initial 10 minutes subsequent to beginning the mission, each time you mine a store, you will get a lot bigger number of minerals overall. In the event that both of these necessities are fulfilled, you’ll be swimming in Firecell Stones and different assets like Carbonite Ore in the blink of an eye.
Uses of Firecell Stones
Firecell stones serves huge purposes which are enlisted here with the number of stones required for it.
Weapon Crafting
Using Firecell Stone, the following are weapons you can craft for yourself at the Blacksmith along with the number of stones required.
|Weapon
|Required Firecell Stones
|Fall Drache
|3x
|Weaver of Flame II
|3x
|Admiral Arbalance
|3x
|Armored Gogue
|2x
|Axelion Blade II
|2x
|Burly Beak
|4x
|Conquress
|2x
|Cyclone
|5x
|Datura Lurr
|2x
|Dragonmaiden Axe II
|3x
|Highest of Glaives
|2x
|Iron Devil’s Soul
|3x
|Kamura Ninja Blade
|2x
|Kamura Ninja Bow
|2x
|Kamura Ninja Cleaver
|2x
|Kamura Ninja Gunlance
|2x
|Kamura Ninja Hammer
|2x
|Kamura Ninja L. Bowgun
|2x
|Kamura Ninja Sword
|2x
|Prominence Bow I
|4x
|Rain of Gore
|5x
|Smithy’s Pride
|3x
|Uroktor Vortex
|2x
|Flammenkanone II
|2x
|Lumier Bowgun II
|3x
|Die Walküre
|3x
|Hand-Me-Down Sword II
|4x
|Atlas Hammer
|3x
|Babel Spear II
|3x
|Cat’s Curse
|5x
|Cornpopper II
|2x
|Czar Switch Axe
|2x
|Daybreak Daggers
|4x
|Grenade Revolver
|3x
|Hiten Blade
|3x
|Kamura Ninja Axe
|2x
|Kamura Ninja Blades
|2x
|Kamura Ninja C. Blade
|2x
|Kamura Ninja Glaive
|2x
|Kamura Ninja H. Bowgun
|2x
|Kamura Ninja Horn
|10x
|Kamura Ninja Spear
|2x
|Meteor Cannon
|3x
|Pukei Gunlance II
|2x
|Roaring Wyvern
|4x
|Titan’s Vise
|2x
|Yekla Arc II
|3x
Armor Crafting
If you’d like to use your stones for armor instead, the following armors can be crafted by Firecell Stone at the Blacksmith.
|Armor
|Required Firecell Stones
|Chrome Metal Coil
|1x
|Death Strench Brain S
|1x
|Utsushi Tassets (V) S / Medium’s Obi S
|1x
|Rembora Feet S
|1x
|Utsushi Chest (V) S / Medium’s Robe S
|1x
|Utsushi Chest (H) S / Channeler Robe S
|1x
|Chrome Metal Boots
|1x
|Rembora Gloves S
|1x
|Rathalos Helm S
|2x
|Tigerx Mail S
|2x
|Anjanath Vambraces S
|1x
|Utsushi Tassets (H) S / Channeler Obi S
|1x