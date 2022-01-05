Monster Hunter Rise Endemic Life Guide

Monster Hunter Rise introduces players to a wide variety of new Endemic Life that can provide them with interesting new buffs to help them on their quest. In this Monster Hunter Rise: Endemic Life List, we’ll be discussing the benefits of the new buffs in the new content.
What is Endemic Life
As mentioned earlier, Endemic Life is friendly wildlife with which you will interact during different missions in Monster Hunter Rise. They will provide you with different effects and benefits.
How to find Endemic Life in Monster Hunter Rise
Initially, you may think that it will be quite difficult to find the Endemic life since the area is so wide but actually, it is not. To find Endemic life you need to follow a few things. Firstly hold the minus button on your switch to open the map.
Then you can press the R or L button to cycle through the icons that appear on the map. After selecting which type of Endemic life you want to find you can leave the menu by pressing the cancel button.
After that, you can press and hold the shoulder bottom to zoom in on the mini-map on which you can see the nearby endemic life which you select on the map. You don’t need any special tool to catch Endemic Life in MH Rise.
Monster Hunter Rise Endemic Life List
You’ll find several new additions to the different categories of Endemic Life in MH Rise.
Endemic Life is categorized into 7 categories in MH Rise. Below we will tell you about each category and the Endemic Life you find in them.
- Permabuffers
- Temp Buffers
- Hunting Helpers
- Ensnaring Life
- Crafty Creatures
- Lucky Life
- Rare Endemic Life
Permabuffers Endemic Life
Permabuffers will buff a hunter throughout the hunt in MH Rise. The Endemic life of this category can be seen below.
Green Spiribird
Green Spiribird is a small glowing bird and provides a boon to health through the aroma of the pollen on its body. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Orange Spiribird
Orange Spiribird is a small glowing bird and provides a boon to defense through the aroma of the pollen on its body. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Prism Spiribird
This bird will provide a spectrum of colors when glows. The glows appear in its pollens while drinking nectar. This will provide the max gain in abilities when imbued with this pollen.
They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Red Spiribird
Red Spiribird is a small glowing bird and provides a boon to attack through the aroma of the pollen on its body. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Yellow Spiribird
Yellow Spiribird is a small glowing bird and provides a boon to stamina through the aroma of the pollen on its body. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Temp Buffer Endemic Life
Just like the name suggests, the Endemic Life of this category will buff the hunter for a short period of time.
Butterflame
This is a butterfly which when hits will release a powder that will boost attack for a short time. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Clothfly
Clothfly is a butterfly which when hits will release a powder that will boost defense for a short time. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Cutterfly
Cutterfly is a dragonfly which when hits will release a cloud of pheromones that will boost affinity for a short time. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Golden Lampsquid
Golden Lampsquid glows because of its ink which will promote concentration, healing of wounds, and fortitude. You can find them in the Frost Islands.
Green Lampsquid
Green Lampsquid glows because of its ink which will heal injuries and wounds to some extent because of its healing properties. You can find them in the Frost Islands.
Peepersects
Peepersects is a butterfly which when hits will release a powder that will curb stamina loss for a short time. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Red Lampsquid
Red Lampsquid ink will increase concentration for a short period which will allow the consumer greater chances of landing critical hits. You can find them in the Frost Islands.
Vigorwasp
Vigorwasp is an insect which when hit will release a cloud of restorative nectar for a short time. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Wirebug
When you caught a wild Wirebug your Wirebug gauge will be incremented by 1 for a short period. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Yellow Lampsquid
This Endemic Life ink will dull the nerves of the consumer and make it more resistant to the pain for a short period. You can find them in the Frost Islands.
Hunting Helper Endemic Life
This category of Endemic Life works by actively helping out during the hunt with a variety of different effects. You can collect five of them and store them in the Helper Cage so you can use them whenever you want.
Antidobra
This is a snake that can be used to cure and prevent poison by shooting a poison antidote. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Lava Caverns
Aurorturtle
Aurotutle is a tortoise that will work as your shield. It will absorb the blow that can hurt you badly. They can be found in the following locations:
- Flooded Forest
- Lava Caverns
Blastoad
Blastoad is a Frog Endemic Life MH Rise. It will release a combustible gas which will result in a blast. You can use it to harm the monsters. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Lava Caverns
Brewhare
Brewhare is a covered rabbit that you can use to increase the effects of some items in the MH Rise. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
Escuregot
It is a big snail of green color which will spray a restorative mist when you used it. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
Firebeetle
This is a very useful bottle in MH Rise. It will roll the lava rocks into balls. Then it will throw the balls which will set the targets on fire after hitting them. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Gustcrab
This Endemic Life is a terrestrial crab that will unleash a strong gust of wind which will launch hunters upwards and hurt them. They can be found in the following locations:
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Lanternbug
This Endemic Life is a bug that attacks by itself after being attacked by an enemy. It uses a blast to retaliate against the enemies. They can be found in the following locations:
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Lava Caverns
Mudbeetle
Mudbeetle as the name suggests rolls the mud into a ball and after that throws it onto the enemies. The ball when thrown imbued the water elements and harms the enemies. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Paratoad
Paratoad is a frog that is when attacked releases a paralyzing gas that will paralyze the enemies coming in its range. They can be found in the following locations:
- Flooded Forest
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Poisontoad
Poisontoad is a frog that will release the poisonous gas and deal damage to the enemies coming in the radius of the gas. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
Puppet Spider
It is a spider whose we can be used like reins for Wyvern Riding because of its stickiness. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Frost Islands
- Lava Caverns
Sleeptoad
Sleeptoad is a frog that can be used to release a sleepy gas for putting enemies to sleep in a certain radius. They can be found in the following locations:
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
Snowbeetle
Snowbeetle as the name suggests rolls the snow into a ball and after that throws it onto the enemies. The ball when thrown harms the enemies so you shouldn’t be using it for a friendly fight. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
Stinkmink
Stinkmink is very useful for attracting monsters because it sprays special pheromones that attract the monsters towards it. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Thunderbeetle
This beetle will roll up mud into balls that have the thunder-infused monster. The balls when hit by the enemies will result in a blast. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Lava Caverns
Trapbugs
These are insects with sharp horns. When they are trampled by monsters they will flee for a short period. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
Tricktoad
This will challenge the big monsters by spreading their fins and releasing strong pheromones. They work as a decoy for you. They can be found in the following locations:
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Lava Caverns
Wailnard
This will call draw in large monsters and has a pheasant with a red sack. You can find them in the Shrine Ruins.
Ensnaring Endemic Life
The category of Endemic Life will stun and trap the monsters and deal damage when triggered.
Echobat
These are the bats you will find in the Lava caverns. They usually live in groups and eat flying bugs. They will turn red to threaten the hunters and release scales.
The scales will act like gun powder which will create an explosion that is enough to hurt even large predators. They can be found in the following locations:
- Lava Caverns
- All Flashfly Locations
- Shrine Ruins
- Sandy Plains
Flashfly
It is an insect that will release a flash of light when you hit it. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Sandy Plains
Giganha
It is a carnivorous fish which you will find in the Flooded Forest. They are usually docile and get mad when they smell meat. They don’t afraid of the hunters and will sink their teeth in them when mad.
They will get normal when their hunger is over. You can find them in the Flooded Forest.
Pincercrab
It is a crab which you will find sticking to the walls. It will shoot dirt on the target approaching it for its protection. They can be found in the following locations:
- Sandy Plains
- Sandy Plains
- Sandy Plains
Crafty Creatures Endemic Life
This category of Endemic Life will provide you with the different valuable items you can use in crafting and selling.
Boulder Lizard
The Boulder Lizard is the relative of the Rock Lizard and uses the same mechanism of protection as Rock Lizard. The only difference here is it carries minerals that are harder than those of the Rock Lizard and hunters want them more. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Rock Lizard
This is a small lizard you will find in different locales. This lizard’s mechanism of protection is attaching minerals to its body. It uses the miners to get merged in the surrounding so hunters can’t see it.
They shed these minerals and run when attacked. The hunters are always looking for them since the minerals they are carrying are very useful. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Scale Lizard
You will find these lizards in several locales. They have monster claws and scales on their bodies. the Hunters prized them because the material they drop fetch a huge price. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Lucky Endemic Life
Endemic Life of this category will be able to double your rewards at the end of the quest in MH Rise.
Felicicrow
It is a big crow with black and blue feathers with a white-collar. Its tail feather also works as a third leg. And if you can snatch a twig from its beak you will be very fortunate. You can find them in any Biome if you are lucky.
Fortune Owl
It is a golden owl with a face like a cat. It is a symbol of wealth from ancient times. If you can encounter it you can become very fortunate. You can find them by chance in any Biome.
Other
This category of Endemic Life doesn’t fall into any of the other available categories of Endemic Life.
Golden Spiribug
This is an insect of golden color that will restore stamina when you picked it up. You can also store it. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Great Wirebug
This will use the Jewel Lilies to send you soaring in a certain direction. They can be found in the following locations:
- Shrine Ruins
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Islands
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Monster Hunter Rise Rare Endemic Life
Rare Creatures are a type of Endemic Life in Monster Hunter Rise that can only be seen in specific locations at a specific time and they will only appear in Hunter’s notes if you take a photograph of them.
Hellbill
Location: Lava Caverns
Hellbill is a rare bird that you will find near the Lava Caverns in MH Rise. It has red feathers which give it immunity to the magma. It burns off metabolic wastes and germs by bathing in lava.
Monksnail
Location: Frost Islands
Monksnail is a giant sea snail you find in the Frost Islands. It remains underwater during day time and came out at night. It has an organ with which it projects different color lights on its skin.
Quetzalcobra
Location: Flooded Forest
It is a rare snake that you find in the Flooded Forest. It can threaten the predators by fanning out its neck which will appear like the wings of a bird. The fluid secretes from its mouth has healing properties.
Regitrice
Location: Sandy Plains
It is a rare wing drake you will find in the Sandy Plains mostly inside the caves or large pyramids in the daytime. It has a comb on its head which looks like a crown.
Snow-faced Fox
Location: Shrine Ruins
It is a rare fox you find in the Shrine Ruins. It has a long tail and a quite playful character. Its tails give the impression that it has nine different parts. You can find it in Area 5 of the Shrine Ruins on the top of the gate at night time.