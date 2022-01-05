Monster Hunter Rise Endemic Life Guide

Monster Hunter Rise introduces players to a wide variety of new Endemic Life that can provide them with interesting new buffs to help them on their quest. In this Monster Hunter Rise: Endemic Life List, we’ll be discussing the benefits of the new buffs in the new content.

What is Endemic Life

As mentioned earlier, Endemic Life is friendly wildlife with which you will interact during different missions in Monster Hunter Rise. They will provide you with different effects and benefits.

How to find Endemic Life in Monster Hunter Rise

Initially, you may think that it will be quite difficult to find the Endemic life since the area is so wide but actually, it is not. To find Endemic life you need to follow a few things. Firstly hold the minus button on your switch to open the map.

Then you can press the R or L button to cycle through the icons that appear on the map. After selecting which type of Endemic life you want to find you can leave the menu by pressing the cancel button.

After that, you can press and hold the shoulder bottom to zoom in on the mini-map on which you can see the nearby endemic life which you select on the map. You don’t need any special tool to catch Endemic Life in MH Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Endemic Life List

You’ll find several new additions to the different categories of Endemic Life in MH Rise.

Endemic Life is categorized into 7 categories in MH Rise. Below we will tell you about each category and the Endemic Life you find in them.

Permabuffers Endemic Life

Permabuffers will buff a hunter throughout the hunt in MH Rise. The Endemic life of this category can be seen below.

Green Spiribird

Green Spiribird is a small glowing bird and provides a boon to health through the aroma of the pollen on its body. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Orange Spiribird

Orange Spiribird is a small glowing bird and provides a boon to defense through the aroma of the pollen on its body. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Prism Spiribird

This bird will provide a spectrum of colors when glows. The glows appear in its pollens while drinking nectar. This will provide the max gain in abilities when imbued with this pollen.

They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Red Spiribird

Red Spiribird is a small glowing bird and provides a boon to attack through the aroma of the pollen on its body. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Yellow Spiribird

Yellow Spiribird is a small glowing bird and provides a boon to stamina through the aroma of the pollen on its body. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Temp Buffer Endemic Life

Just like the name suggests, the Endemic Life of this category will buff the hunter for a short period of time.

Butterflame

This is a butterfly which when hits will release a powder that will boost attack for a short time. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Clothfly

Clothfly is a butterfly which when hits will release a powder that will boost defense for a short time. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Cutterfly

Cutterfly is a dragonfly which when hits will release a cloud of pheromones that will boost affinity for a short time. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Golden Lampsquid

Golden Lampsquid glows because of its ink which will promote concentration, healing of wounds, and fortitude. You can find them in the Frost Islands.

Green Lampsquid

Green Lampsquid glows because of its ink which will heal injuries and wounds to some extent because of its healing properties. You can find them in the Frost Islands.

Peepersects

Peepersects is a butterfly which when hits will release a powder that will curb stamina loss for a short time. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Red Lampsquid

Red Lampsquid ink will increase concentration for a short period which will allow the consumer greater chances of landing critical hits. You can find them in the Frost Islands.

Vigorwasp

Vigorwasp is an insect which when hit will release a cloud of restorative nectar for a short time. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Wirebug

When you caught a wild Wirebug your Wirebug gauge will be incremented by 1 for a short period. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Yellow Lampsquid

This Endemic Life ink will dull the nerves of the consumer and make it more resistant to the pain for a short period. You can find them in the Frost Islands.

Hunting Helper Endemic Life

This category of Endemic Life works by actively helping out during the hunt with a variety of different effects. You can collect five of them and store them in the Helper Cage so you can use them whenever you want.

Antidobra

This is a snake that can be used to cure and prevent poison by shooting a poison antidote. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Lava Caverns

Aurorturtle

Aurotutle is a tortoise that will work as your shield. It will absorb the blow that can hurt you badly. They can be found in the following locations:

Flooded Forest

Lava Caverns

Blastoad

Blastoad is a Frog Endemic Life MH Rise. It will release a combustible gas which will result in a blast. You can use it to harm the monsters. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Lava Caverns

Brewhare

Brewhare is a covered rabbit that you can use to increase the effects of some items in the MH Rise. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Escuregot

It is a big snail of green color which will spray a restorative mist when you used it. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Firebeetle

This is a very useful bottle in MH Rise. It will roll the lava rocks into balls. Then it will throw the balls which will set the targets on fire after hitting them. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Gustcrab

This Endemic Life is a terrestrial crab that will unleash a strong gust of wind which will launch hunters upwards and hurt them. They can be found in the following locations:

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Lanternbug

This Endemic Life is a bug that attacks by itself after being attacked by an enemy. It uses a blast to retaliate against the enemies. They can be found in the following locations:

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Lava Caverns

Mudbeetle

Mudbeetle as the name suggests rolls the mud into a ball and after that throws it onto the enemies. The ball when thrown imbued the water elements and harms the enemies. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Paratoad

Paratoad is a frog that is when attacked releases a paralyzing gas that will paralyze the enemies coming in its range. They can be found in the following locations:

Flooded Forest

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Poisontoad

Poisontoad is a frog that will release the poisonous gas and deal damage to the enemies coming in the radius of the gas. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Puppet Spider

It is a spider whose we can be used like reins for Wyvern Riding because of its stickiness. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Frost Islands

Lava Caverns

Sleeptoad

Sleeptoad is a frog that can be used to release a sleepy gas for putting enemies to sleep in a certain radius. They can be found in the following locations:

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Snowbeetle

Snowbeetle as the name suggests rolls the snow into a ball and after that throws it onto the enemies. The ball when thrown harms the enemies so you shouldn’t be using it for a friendly fight. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Stinkmink

Stinkmink is very useful for attracting monsters because it sprays special pheromones that attract the monsters towards it. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Thunderbeetle

This beetle will roll up mud into balls that have the thunder-infused monster. The balls when hit by the enemies will result in a blast. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Lava Caverns

Trapbugs

These are insects with sharp horns. When they are trampled by monsters they will flee for a short period. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Tricktoad

This will challenge the big monsters by spreading their fins and releasing strong pheromones. They work as a decoy for you. They can be found in the following locations:

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Lava Caverns

Wailnard

This will call draw in large monsters and has a pheasant with a red sack. You can find them in the Shrine Ruins.

Ensnaring Endemic Life

The category of Endemic Life will stun and trap the monsters and deal damage when triggered.

Echobat

These are the bats you will find in the Lava caverns. They usually live in groups and eat flying bugs. They will turn red to threaten the hunters and release scales.

The scales will act like gun powder which will create an explosion that is enough to hurt even large predators. They can be found in the following locations:

Lava Caverns

All Flashfly Locations

Shrine Ruins

Sandy Plains

Flashfly

It is an insect that will release a flash of light when you hit it. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Sandy Plains

Giganha

It is a carnivorous fish which you will find in the Flooded Forest. They are usually docile and get mad when they smell meat. They don’t afraid of the hunters and will sink their teeth in them when mad.

They will get normal when their hunger is over. You can find them in the Flooded Forest.

Pincercrab

It is a crab which you will find sticking to the walls. It will shoot dirt on the target approaching it for its protection. They can be found in the following locations:

Sandy Plains

Crafty Creatures Endemic Life

This category of Endemic Life will provide you with the different valuable items you can use in crafting and selling.

Boulder Lizard

The Boulder Lizard is the relative of the Rock Lizard and uses the same mechanism of protection as Rock Lizard. The only difference here is it carries minerals that are harder than those of the Rock Lizard and hunters want them more. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Rock Lizard

This is a small lizard you will find in different locales. This lizard’s mechanism of protection is attaching minerals to its body. It uses the miners to get merged in the surrounding so hunters can’t see it.

They shed these minerals and run when attacked. The hunters are always looking for them since the minerals they are carrying are very useful. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Scale Lizard

You will find these lizards in several locales. They have monster claws and scales on their bodies. the Hunters prized them because the material they drop fetch a huge price. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Lucky Endemic Life

Endemic Life of this category will be able to double your rewards at the end of the quest in MH Rise.

Felicicrow

It is a big crow with black and blue feathers with a white-collar. Its tail feather also works as a third leg. And if you can snatch a twig from its beak you will be very fortunate. You can find them in any Biome if you are lucky.

Fortune Owl

It is a golden owl with a face like a cat. It is a symbol of wealth from ancient times. If you can encounter it you can become very fortunate. You can find them by chance in any Biome.

Other

This category of Endemic Life doesn’t fall into any of the other available categories of Endemic Life.

Golden Spiribug

This is an insect of golden color that will restore stamina when you picked it up. You can also store it. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Great Wirebug

This will use the Jewel Lilies to send you soaring in a certain direction. They can be found in the following locations:

Shrine Ruins

Flooded Forest

Frost Islands

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Monster Hunter Rise Rare Endemic Life

Rare Creatures are a type of Endemic Life in Monster Hunter Rise that can only be seen in specific locations at a specific time and they will only appear in Hunter’s notes if you take a photograph of them.

Hellbill

Location: Lava Caverns

Hellbill is a rare bird that you will find near the Lava Caverns in MH Rise. It has red feathers which give it immunity to the magma. It burns off metabolic wastes and germs by bathing in lava.

Monksnail

Location: Frost Islands

Monksnail is a giant sea snail you find in the Frost Islands. It remains underwater during day time and came out at night. It has an organ with which it projects different color lights on its skin.

Quetzalcobra

Location: Flooded Forest

It is a rare snake that you find in the Flooded Forest. It can threaten the predators by fanning out its neck which will appear like the wings of a bird. The fluid secretes from its mouth has healing properties.

Regitrice

Location: Sandy Plains

It is a rare wing drake you will find in the Sandy Plains mostly inside the caves or large pyramids in the daytime. It has a comb on its head which looks like a crown.

Snow-faced Fox

Location: Shrine Ruins

It is a rare fox you find in the Shrine Ruins. It has a long tail and a quite playful character. Its tails give the impression that it has nine different parts. You can find it in Area 5 of the Shrine Ruins on the top of the gate at night time.