Monster Hunter Rise Crimson Glow Valstrax Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Crimson Glow Valstrax is an elder dragon with jet wings. This creature carries some crazy attacking abilities that can be really difficult to counter. One needs to have a proper plan to fight this dangerous dragon. It is mainly found in Shrine Ruins and Frost Island. In this Monster Hunter Rise Crimson Glow Valstrax Guide, we’ll be showing you tips and tricks to defeat the dragon.

Monster Hunter Rise Crimson Glow Valstrax

The Crimson Glow Valstrax can fly up with the help of his jet wings and then lash out at you. Its attacks are more enhanced than usual ones, and it is more swift and aggressive. Valstrax can hit you with various attacks.

Crimson Glow Valstrax Locations

Crimson Glow Valstrax can be found in 5 different locations in Monster Hunter Rise. You’ll encounter this monster in Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns, Flooded Forest, Sandy Plains and Frost Islands.

You’ll also come across Crimson Glow Valstrax in three different High Rank quests in MH Rise. These are:

Advanced: The Fallen Comet – Hub Quest (Lvl 7)

The Evil Star from Beyond – Hub Quest (Lvl 7)

The Crimson Glow – Urgent Hub Quest (Lvl 7)

Monster Hunter Rise Crimson Glow Valstrax Weaknesses

Although it is a strong creature, Crimson Glow Valstrax in MH Rise also carries some weaknesses that one can exploit during the fight. The best thing is to target its tail as it is the weakest point of Valstrax. The other parts to target are the neck and head.

One should use weapons to attack these parts constantly to destroy its health. Also, try to keep around its feet as this can help you both attack Valstrax and avoid any incoming damage in the process.

Now to help you better understand its weaknesses in depth, the list below shows how vulnerable Valstrax’s body parts are to each of type of damage.

Head

Cut: 55

Blunt: 60

Ammo: 35

Fire: 25

Water: 25

Thunder: 25

Ice: 25

Dragon: 0

Neck

Cut: 40

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 15

Fire: 25

Water: 25

Thunder: 25

Ice: 25

Dragon: 0

Torso

Cut: 30

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 10

Fire: 20

Water: 20

Thunder: 20

Ice: 20

Dragon: 0

Chest

Cut: 30

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 10

Fire: 20

Water: 20

Thunder: 20

Ice: 20

Dragon: 0

Foreleg

Cut: 25

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 25

Fire: 25

Water: 25

Thunder: 25

Ice: 25

Dragon: 0

Wing

Cut: 22

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 25

Fire: 25

Water: 25

Thunder: 25

Ice: 25

Dragon: 0

Hind Leg

Cut: 25

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 15

Fire: 15

Water: 15

Thunder: 15

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Wingarm

Cut: 45

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 45

Fire: 15

Water: 15

Thunder: 15

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Tail

Cut: 45

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 20

Fire: 20

Water: 20

Thunder: 20

Ice: 20

Dragon: 0

Crimson Glow Valstrax Ailment Effectiveness

Below, we’ve listed down the effectiveness of different ailments on Crimson Glow Valstrax. The effectiveness rating is given out of 5 stars, with a higher rating meaning the ailment is more effective

Poison

0 Star

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 0/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: ¼

Stun

0 Star

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Paralysis

0 Star

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 0/4

Sleep

0 Star

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: ¾

Blast

2 Star

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: ¾

Exhaust

0 Star

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 0/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 0/4

Total Damage: 0/4

Fireblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Waterblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Thunderblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Iceblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Crimson Glow Valstrax Attack Patterns

It can fly up with the help of his jet wings and then lash out at you. Its attacks are more enhanced than usual ones, and it is more swift and aggressive. Valstrax can hit you with various attacks. The most dangerous attacks used mostly by Valstrax in MH Rise are listed below.

Double Lunge: The Crimson Glow Valstrax waves its head in a zig-zag pattern.

The Crimson Glow Valstrax waves its head in a zig-zag pattern. Quick Pounce: Crimson Glow Valstrax pounces with its front leg, striking at the target in front of it.

Crimson Glow Valstrax pounces with its front leg, striking at the target in front of it. Wing Strikes: Valstrax uses its massive spikey wings to attack the hunter.

Valstrax uses its massive spikey wings to attack the hunter. Aerial Attacks: Valstrax flies and hovers over the hunter, then suddenly smashes the hunter causing a lot of damage. The attack might also include a beam of fire, so one should be prepared and run away from the monster.

Valstrax flies and hovers over the hunter, then suddenly smashes the hunter causing a lot of damage. The attack might also include a beam of fire, so one should be prepared and run away from the monster. Rocket Dash: In this attack, Valstrax will fly towards you swiftly and attack you. The flight is not very high, so there is less time to counter the attack. To save yourself, When you see Valstrax charging itself up for this attack, make sure to maintain your distance to increase your odds of actually dodging the attack.

In this attack, Valstrax will fly towards you swiftly and attack you. The flight is not very high, so there is less time to counter the attack. To save yourself, When you see Valstrax charging itself up for this attack, make sure to maintain your distance to increase your odds of actually dodging the attack. Crimson Salvo: This attack allows Valstrax to throw some fireballs towards the hunter. First, it will fly up and then fire the balls. The fireballs will explode upon impact so run away before it lands on the ground. When Valstrax lands on the ground, try keeping yourself under his neck and jump around with the help of handsprings.

This attack allows Valstrax to throw some fireballs towards the hunter. First, it will fly up and then fire the balls. The fireballs will explode upon impact so run away before it lands on the ground. When Valstrax lands on the ground, try keeping yourself under his neck and jump around with the help of handsprings. Ground Zero Burst: Valstrax also carries the ability to damage you with dragon fire. In this case, it will place its wings on the ground and suddenly direct the dragon’s energy towards you. Keep yourself away from the wings and jump around to reduce the damage. You can also target it with a slicing weapon as it readies itself up to discharge the energy.

Valstrax also carries the ability to damage you with dragon fire. In this case, it will place its wings on the ground and suddenly direct the dragon’s energy towards you. Keep yourself away from the wings and jump around to reduce the damage. You can also target it with a slicing weapon as it readies itself up to discharge the energy. Crimson Beam: It can also use a laser-like beam to target you. One can counter this attack by using a weapon to attack Valstrax as soon as it gets ready to launch the beam. Its chest is exposed during this period, so you can unleash your best during this period.

It can also use a laser-like beam to target you. One can counter this attack by using a weapon to attack Valstrax as soon as it gets ready to launch the beam. Its chest is exposed during this period, so you can unleash your best during this period. Around the World: This attack is considered Valstrax’s signature move. It flies up and rushes back at you with the maximum speed. This attack is really dangerous as there is little room to counter this attack. Emergency Evade can be helpful here if you time it before Valstrax reaches the ground.

How to Defeat Crimson Glow Valstrax in Monster Hunter Rise

To help you out with taking out Crimson Glow Valstrax, below we’ve listed down the most important tips and tricks you need to know to take down this beast.

Stack Up on Nulberries

Nulberries are an extremely crucial item to bring to this fight. The reason is that Valstrax will inflict Dragonblight on you during the fight. This will completely nullify the element or status ailment of your weapon.

So to counter this, you need to bring a good amount of Nulberries with you to the fight.

Stay Behind Its Legs

Crimson Glow Valstrax has extremely large wings that it will use to attack you throughout the battle.

To avoid getting bullied by its wings, keep yourself positioned behind its forelegs at all times. While you’re there, the wings won’t be able to reach you.

So if you keep yourself positioned there, this fight will become significantly easier for you.

The Tail is a Weak Spot

Crimson Glow Valstrax’s tail is its biggest weaknesses. Its tail takes the most damage out of all of its body parts.

Throughout the fight, you need to focus your attack on its tail to deal the most damage possible. If you do that, Valstrax will go down very quickly.

Punish It While It Charges

One of the most important mechanics you need to know about before you enter this fight is that while Crimson Glow Valstrax is charging its dragon energy, it leaves its chest completely open.

So while its charging, you can attack its chest and easily deal tons of damage to it.

Best Weapons against Crimson Glow Valstrax

For the weapons, make sure you make use of slicing and blunt weapons. Some best weapons to use are red wig lance or red wig drill as they cause more damage. As mentioned above, you should also attack the chest when it is getting ready to discharge energy.

Crimson Glow Valstrax Item Drops

Since Crimson Glow Valstrax is only available in High Rank content, you can only get High Rank item drops from it. The table below shows all of the items that can be obtained from Crimson Glow Valstrax, with their respective drop rates for each method of acquisition.