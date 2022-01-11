Monster Hunter Rise Arzuros Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

This guide enlists all the abilities of the grizzly Arzuros and covers the entire encounter so that you know how to defeat Arzuros in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Arzuros

Arzuros in MH Rise is a huge bear monster wither scaly forearms. It possesses incredible strength, which makes up for its lack of agility and elemental attacks.

Arzuros Location

Arzuros in Monster Hunter Rise can be found in two different locations. You’ll first find it in the Shrine Ruins and then you’ll come across it in the Flooded Forest.

You’ll also encounter the Flooded Forest in several different quests of the game. When it comes to Low Rank, you’ll encounter the Arzuros in the following quests:

Hub Quest -A Grizzly Encounter (Lvl1)

Village Quest -Grizzly Glutton (Lvl2)

Village Quest -Third Wheel (Lvl4)

As for High Rank, you’ll encounter the Arzuros in the following two quests:

Hub Quest -Divine Comedy (Lvl4)

Hub Quest -Blue, Round, and Cute (Lvl4)

Monster Hunter Rise Arzuros Weaknesses

Below, we’ve listed down the effectiveness of all types of damage to each of Arzuros’s body parts which will help you to understand its weaknesses.

Head

Cut:55

Blunt: 55

Ammo: 55

Fire: 20

Water: 5

Thunder: 10

Ice: 15

Dragon:0

Upper Half

Cut:50

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 62

Fire: 25

Water: 5

Thunder: 10

Ice: 15

Dragon:0

Abdomen

Cut: 55

Blunt: 55

Ammo: 38

Fire: 15

Water: 5

Thunder: 10

Ice: 20

Dragon: 0

Foreleg

Cut: 33

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 28

Fire: 30

Water: 5

Thunder: 30

Ice: 20

Dragon: 0

Rear

Cut: 66

Blunt: 66

Ammo:43

Fire: 15

Water: 5

Thunder: 10

Ice: 20

Dragon: 0

Arzuros Ailment Effectiveness

Below are all Arzuros Ailments. More stars mean you can inflict more damage to the enemy.

Poison

3 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Stun

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Paralysis

3 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Sleep

3 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Blast

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Exhaust

3 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 4/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Fireblight

2 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Waterblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Thunderblight

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Iceblight

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Arzuros Attack Patterns

Learning the attack patterns of the Arzuros is very crucial before going ahead and fighting it. The Arzuros will perform the following attacks during your battle.

Triple Claw Swipes: Arzuros will raise itself to a bipedal stance by standing on its hind legs. It will then use a brutal swinging motion to swipe the ground right in front of it. It’s simple to avoid this attack since it’s steady and slow, and it’s also quite plain to see.

Arzuros will raise itself to a bipedal stance by standing on its hind legs. It will then use a brutal swinging motion to swipe the ground right in front of it. It’s simple to avoid this attack since it’s steady and slow, and it’s also quite plain to see. Cross Claws Strike: The Arzuros rises on its hind legs and dives for the hunter. It will then use both of its claws in a swipe strike, meeting in the centre. You can roll backward if you are quick enough, as this attack only works within a specific range.

The Arzuros rises on its hind legs and dives for the hunter. It will then use both of its claws in a swipe strike, meeting in the centre. You can roll backward if you are quick enough, as this attack only works within a specific range. Charging Bear: Arzuros will charge at the hunter and run him down mercilessly. Arzuros moves in a single direction before changing course to follow the hunter, making it very easy to dodge. Even if it strikes the hunter, it will keep charging until it runs out of energy. You can also stun the Arzuros in the middle of their assault using a Flash Bomb.

Arzuros will charge at the hunter and run him down mercilessly. Arzuros moves in a single direction before changing course to follow the hunter, making it very easy to dodge. Even if it strikes the hunter, it will keep charging until it runs out of energy. You can also stun the Arzuros in the middle of their assault using a Flash Bomb. Hug and Toss: The Arzuros pins the hunter down with its body before grabbing them in a fatal bear embrace. Arzuros will hurl the hunter up in the air after shaking him like a rattle. Use the wirebug to flee, and if a fellow hunter is captured, assist him by stunning the monster in various ways (flash bombs, traps, etc.)

The Arzuros pins the hunter down with its body before grabbing them in a fatal bear embrace. Arzuros will hurl the hunter up in the air after shaking him like a rattle. Use the wirebug to flee, and if a fellow hunter is captured, assist him by stunning the monster in various ways (flash bombs, traps, etc.) Full-Body Slam: The Arzuros have made a rather difficult move. It has no visible indication of whether or not it will be employed, and it can be used to attack sideways. Stay alert to avoid being struck, since it will not only send you flying but also leave you shocked when you land.

How to Defeat Arzuros in Monster Hunter Rise

Avoid Tackles

Arzuros’ tackle has a big hitbox, so use wirebugs to avoid it. This strong attack lacks refinement but compensates for it with pure force.

Take Advantage of the Rear Weakpoint

When Arzuros is hit from behind, he suffers a lot of damage. So, try and hit it there whenever you get the chance and maneuver yourself to be able to target it often. Watch out for Its full-body smash when targeting the weakpoint as it has no signs and can catch you unprepared.

Mountable State

When compared to other monsters, Arzuros appears to be more vulnerable to mounting. It enjoys interrupting the hunter if it is battling another huge monster, and it frequently instigates Turf Wars in the Shrine Ruins with other Large Monsters. Use this opportunity to improve your Wyvern Riding skills and do heavy damage to the monster you’re chasing.

Use Honey

Arzuros is a honey enthusiast. Honey can be used to escape the hunter’s grab assault, similar to how Dung Bombs can be used to avoid Deviljho’s Feast attack.

Monster Hunter Rise Aruros Item Drops

Below is a list of all the items that can be obtained from Tetranadon, with their respective drop rates for each method of acquisition.

High-Rank Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Arzuros Pelt+ 52% 16% 20% 36% 39%, 60% Arzuros Carapace 30% 37% – 14% 40% Stoutbone 15% 18% – 14% – Beast Gem 3% 7% – 5% 1% Arzuros Brace+ – 22% 80% 21% 10% Large Beast Tear – – – – 20% Honey – – – 10% 100% Goldenfish – – – – 25% Sushifish – – – – 75% Beast Tear – – – – 30%

Low-Rank Drop