Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Anomaly Research Quests Guide

Once you’ve played through all of the new Master Rank quests introduced in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, your next objective will be to complete the Anomaly Research Quests. In these Anomaly Research Quests, your goal is to defeat Afflicted Monsters which are extremely buffed-up versions of the monsters you’ve already faced.

If you’re struggling to complete the Anomaly Research Quests and are in need of a little help, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you how to complete every single Anomaly Research Quest in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

How to Defeat Qurio-Afflicted Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise

Once you’ve defeated the final boss of MH Rise Sunbreak, the Master Rank limit will be increased to MR10. When you reach Master Rank 10, you’ll receive an Urgent Quest.

For this quest, you’ll make your way over to the Citadel and you’ll be looking for a strange creature that will have killed all monsters in the area. Once you find the creature, you’ll realize it’s just an Arzuros; but there will be something off about it.

The monster you’ll be facing will be an Afflicted Arzuros. This fight will serve as your introduction to Afflicted Monsters. These monsters have increased HP and unique status effects which make them far more powerful than their regular counterparts. They also have different attacks and cannot be captured.

When you attack an Afflicted Monster, there’s a chance for you to receive the Bloodblight status effect. Bloodblight gives you the ability to siphon health each time you attack the monster, but it also slowly depletes your health and decreases the potency of your healing items. So the only way to stay alive with Bloodblight is to keep attacking your enemy.

When you’re fighting an Afflicted Monster, you’ll notice that some parts of their body will begin to glow red as the fight goes on. Whenever you see a body part of theirs glow red, immediately focus all of your attacks onto that body part.

This will knock down the monster and allow you to deal great damage, but it’ll also get rid of the red glow from the body part. If you fail to strike the glowing body part, the red glow will slowly surround the monster’s entire body and then the monster will perform a massive explosion, launching Qurio balls out from its body.

Make sure to keep an eye out for Bloodblight. If you get afflicted with Bloodblight, you’ll need to start playing very aggressively to keep yourself alive.

Below are the details for each Anomaly Research quest in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak and how you can complete them for rewards

All Anomaly Quests in MH Rise

Anomaly Research: Arzuros

Afflicted Arzuros Location

For this Anomaly Research quest, you have to defeat an Afflicted Arzuros, which can be found at the Citadel.

The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Gowngoat, Boggi, Pyrantula, Remobra, Kestodon, Kelbi, Hornetaur and Vespoid.

Rank Requirements

This quest is unlocked at Master Rank 10 and it is a 1-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Arzuros

This quest serves as your introduction to the Anomaly Quests; so you should not have any difficulty defeating Arzuros. Just make sure to attack it from its back to deal the most damage.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 18,000 Zenny and Afflicted Bone.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Great Izuchi

Afflicted Great Izuchi Location

The Afflicted Great Izuchi can be found at the Shrine Ruins. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Bullfango, Gajau, Gargwa, Izuchi, Wroggi, Jagras and Bombadgy.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 10. It is a 1-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Great Izuchi

The Great Izuchi will be accompanied by several smaller monsters. You should take out the smaller monsters first before focusing your damage on Great Izuchi.

The best opening you’ll get to attack Great Izuchi is right after it performs its tail slam attack. Whenever you see it perform that attack, prepare yourself to dodge and punish it.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 18,000 Zenny and Afflicted Pelt.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Great Baggi

Afflicted Great Baggi Location

The Afflicted Great Baggi can be found on the Frost Islands. The other monsters you’ll face in this quest are Felyne, Popo, Anteka, Gajau, Bnahabra, Baggi, Zamite and Izuchi.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 10. It is a 1-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Great Baggi

The Great Baggi is most vulnerable after it performs its sleep attack where it spits sleep fluid at you. Dodge the fluid and punish the attack to deal damage easily to the Great Baggi.

Keep an eye on the Great Baggi’s mouth. If it starts foaming, it mean that it’s about to perform the sleep attack.

Make sure to watch out for the Regular Baggi that it’ll be accompanied by. Ideally, you should try to take them out first before you focus your attacks on the Great Baggi.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 18,000 Zenny and Afflicted Pelt.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Great Wroggi

Afflicted Great Wroggi Location

The Afflicted Great Wroggi can be found at the Lava Caverns. The others monsters you’ll face during this quest are Melynx, Rhenoplos, Gajau, Ceanataur, Remobra, Uroktor, Rachnoid, Pyrantula.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 10. It is a 1-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Great Wroggi

The Afflicted Great Wroggi will be surrounded by Regular Wroggi, make sure to take them out first.

The Great Wroggi is weak against Ice and Water weapons, so make sure to bring these element weapons to be able to deal the most damage to this monster. The Great Wroggi’s weakest body part is its head, so try to focus all of your attacks on its head.

The Great Wroggi has the ability to poison you. It’ll split purple mists at you which will inflict poison on you. It’s important to bring medicines or antidotes to this fight which can nullify poison.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 18,000 Zenny and Afflicted Pelt.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Volvidon

Afflicted Volvidon Location

The Afflicted Volvidon can be found at the Lava Caverns. The others monsters you’ll face during this quest are Melynx, Rhenoplos, Gajau, Ceanataur, Remobra, Uroktor, Rachnoid, Pyrantula.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 10. It is a 1-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Volvidon

The Volvidon’s biggest strength in this fight is its shell. The Volvidon’s shell is extremely tough, so you’ll need to bring a weapon that has Green Sharpness to be able to pierce through its shell.

When fighting the Volvidon, make sure to stay to its sides instead of being in front or behind it. It will release a stink cloud from its behind which will apply Stench on you and it’ll perform a spit attack which will apply Paralysis. This is why you need to always be to its sides.

If you get hit with the Stench status effect, you’ll need to use Deodorant to get rid of it. Make sure to bring a bunch of Deodorant to this fight.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 18,000 Zenny and Afflicted Bone.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Kulu-Ya-Ku

Afflicted Kulu-Ya-Ku Location

The Afflicted Kulu-Ya-Ku can be found at the Sandy Plains. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Rhenoplos, Altaroth, Kestodon, Jaggi, Jaggia, Delex, Rachnoid.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 10. It is a 1-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Kulu-Ya-Ku

Most of Kulu-Ya-Ku’s attacks are aimed right in front of it, so you can easily dodge them and punish the attacks by simply just staying to the side of Kulu-Ya-Ku at all times.

Keep yourself to the side and focus all of your attacks on its head and you’ll be able to take it down in no time.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 18,000 Zenny and Afflicted Pelt.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Lagombi

Afflicted Lagombi Location

The Afflicted Lagombi can be found be found on the Frost Islands. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Felyne, Popo, Anteka, Gajau, Bnahabra, Baggi, Zamite and Izuchi.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 10. It is a 1-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Lagombi

The Lagombi moves incredibly fast, so it’s hard to dodge its attack if you’re playing based on reflexes alone. So before you really try to slay the Lagombi, you need to take some time to learn its animations and moveset so you can anticipate and dodge attacks.

When you start attacking, make sure to focus all of your attacks on its hind legs and its head as these are its weakest body parts.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 18,000 Zenny and Afflicted Bone.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Aknosom

Afflicted Aknosom Location

The Afflicted Aknosom can be found at the Shrine Ruins. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Bullfango, Gajau, Gargwa, Izuchi, Wroggi, Jagras and Bombadgy.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 20. It is a 2-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Aknosom

The Aknosom’s weakest body parts are its wings and crest, so you need to focus all of your attacks on these body parts.

When you see the Aknosom get up on one leg or fly up into the air, it will perform its deadliest attacks, so prepare yourself to dodge them.

The Aknosom will keep inflicting Fireblight on you, so you’ll need to bring loads of Nullberries to get rid of the Firelbight.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 21,600 Zenny and Afflicted Monster Bone.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Tetranadon

Afflicted Tetranadon Location

The Afflicted Tetranadon can be found at the Shrine Ruins. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Bullfango, Gajau, Gargwa, Izuchi, Wroggi, Jagras and Bombadgy.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 20. It is a 2-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Tetranadon

Most of the Tetranadon’s attacks are aimed directly in front of it, so you can dodge most it attacks by simply staying to its sides.

The Tetranadon will start to feed during the fight and when it does so, it’s stomach will expand, leaving it open to attacks. Make sure to land as many attacks on its stomach as you can during this phase of the fight.

The Tetranadon will perform several attacks where it’ll jump or charge towards you. To dodge these attacks, keep an eye out for its shadow. This will allow you to predict where it will jump or charge.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 21,600 Zenny and Afflicted Blood.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Royal Ludroth

Afflicted Royal Ludroth Location

The Afflicted Royal Ludroth can be found in the Flooded Forest. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Hermitaur, Ceanataur, Bullfango, Wroggi, Gajau, Ludroth, Slagtoth and Jagras.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 20. It is a 2-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Royal Ludroth

Kill the small Ludroths first before you take on the Royal Ludroth. When attacking the Royal Ludroth, make sure to focus your attacks on his head, tail and mane.

When the Royal Ludroth is standing in water, its attacks become significantly more powerful, so you need to play more defensively when it goes into water. If you have a Meat Bait, you can throw it in the water to deal damage to the Royal Ludroth for free.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 21,600 Zenny and Afflicted Monster Bone.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Daimyo Hermitaur

Afflicted Daimyo Hermitaur Location

The Afflicted Hermitaur can be found in the Jungle. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Gargwa, Velociprey, Bullfango, Hermitaur, Ludroth, Vespoid, Hornetaur.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 20. It is a 2-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Daimyo Hermitaur

The Daimyo Hermitaur’s deadliest attack is its Water Beam. An important to note is that when it aims the Water Beam low, it will do so while standing still, but if it aims the Water Beam high, it will do so while moving from side to side.

When its perform the low Water Beam, it will be completely open to attacks. This is when you’ll be dealing most of your damage to it.

When the Hermitaur goes into its shell to hide, you can break it using a Sonic Bomb. This will not only break the shell but also stun the Hermitaur, allowing you to deal damage for completely free.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 21,600 Zenny and Afflicted Blood.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Barroth

Afflicted Barroth Location

The Afflicted Barroth can be found in the Sandy Plains. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Rhenoplos, Altaroth, Kestodon, Jaggi, Jaggia, Delex and Rachnoid.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 20. It is a 2-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Barroth

The Barroth’s weakest body parts are its hind legs and tail, so make sure to focus all of your attacks on these body parts. It’s useless to hit its head as it is covered in a very tough shell.

Barroth’s attacks sometimes leave piles of mud on the floor which act as quick sand and restrain you for a moment if you stand in them. Make sure to watch out for these mud piles.

The Barroth loves mud, so it will leave you during the fight to go look for a muddy area. Once it’s found such an area, it will roll around in the mud, leaving itself open for attacks. When this happens, try to land as many attacks on it as you can.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 21,600 Zenny and Afflicted Blood.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Basarios

Afflicted Basarios Location

The Afflicted Basarios can be found at the Lava Caverns. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Melynx, Rhenoplos, Gajau, Ceanataur, Remobra, Uroktor, Rachnoid and Pyrantula.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 20. It is a 2-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Basarios

Basarios skin is incredibly tough, so you’ll need to bring weapons with Green Sharpness to be able to deal damage to it.

When attacking the Basarios, focus your attacks on everything but its wings as they are almost impervious to attacks.

Basarios’ biggest weakness during this fight is its slow animations speeds. You’ll be able to easily dodge its attacks and punish them.

When Basarios heats up its body parts to deal more damage, it will make them softer, allowing you to deal more damage to them instead. Make sure to take advantage of its molten body parts.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 21,600 Zenny and Afflicted Monster Bone.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Bishaten

Afflicted Bishaten Location

The Afflicted Bishaten can be found at the Shrine Ruins. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Bullfango, Gajau, Gargwa, Izuchi, Wroggi, Jagras and Bombadgy.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 20. It is a 2-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Bishaten

The Bishaten will throw fruits of various colors at you during the fight. Each of the colored fruits has its own unique effect. The deadliest fruit is the purple one as it acts like a bomb.

The fruits can inflict poison on you, so make sure to bring antidotes and medicines to get rid of the poison effect.

When fighting the Bishaten, try to focus your attacks on its tail. If you successfully land attacks on its tail, it will get knocked down and drop all of its fruit. Keep doing this and you’ll be able to take it down easily.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 21,600 Zenny and Afflicted Blood.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Khezu

Afflicted Khezu Location

The Afflicted Khezu can be found on the Frost Islands. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Felyne, Popo, Anteka, Gajau, Bnahabra, Baggi, Zamite and Izuchi.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 20. It is a 2-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Khezu

Khezu is very weak against fire, so make sure to being weapons that deal fire damage to this fight.

Another thing you’ll need to bring is Earplugs. Khezu will perform loud roars throughout the fight which will interrupt your attacks, but the effects of the roars can be nullified by wearing Earplugs.

Khezu has the ability to release a burst of electricity while its being attacked, so you’ll need to be very careful with your combos if you’re using melee weapons. If you’re using ranged weapons, however, this will give you an opportunity to deal damage to Khezu for free.

Ranged weapons will come in very handy during this fight as Khezu will jump up and stick to the ceiling and start attacking you from above. These attacks can cause paralysis, so you’ll need to get him to drop from the ceiling by attacking its legs.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 21,600 Zenny and Afflicted Blood.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Blood Orange Bishaten

Afflicted Blood Orange Bishaten Location

The Blood Orange Bishaten can be found at the Citadel. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Gowngoat, Boggi, Pyrantula, Remobra, Kestodon, Kelbi, Hornetaur and Vespoid.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 30. It is a 3-Star Anomaly Quest.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 25,200 Zenny and Afflicted Shell.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Tobi-Kadachi

Afflicted Tobi-Kadachi Location

The Afflited Tobi-Kadachi can be found in the Jungle. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Gargwa, Velocipray, Bullfango, Hermitaur, Ludroth, Vespoid, Hornetaur.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 30. It is a 3-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Tobi-Kadachi

Tobi-Kadachi is one of the quickest monsters in the game, so it’ll be able to easily run around you and attack you from the back. Make sure to enable the Target Camera to be able to keep track of this monster.

The head, back and tail of Tobi-Kadachi take the most damage, so focus your attacks on these body parts.

During this fight, Tobi-Kadachi will slowly build up electricity inside the scales on its back. Once the scales are all filled up, it will enter a Charged State where it will deal more damage and inflict Thunderblight.

This means that you’ll need to bring a bunch of Nullberries to be able to nullify the Thunderblight status effect.

In one of its moves, Tobi-Kadachi will jump onto a tree and hang from it for a few seconds. It will then dive straight down on top of you.

While it is hanging from the tree, it is completely open to attacks, so make sure to use the opportunity to deal great damage to it.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 25,200 Zenny and Afflicted Scale.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Rathian

Afflicted Rathian Location

The Afflicted Rathian is located in the Jungle. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Gargwa, Velocipray, Bullfango, Hermitaur, Ludroth, Vespoid and Hornetaur.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 30. It is a 3-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Rathian

Rathian is very weak against Dragon and Thunder element attacks, so make sure to bring weapons that deal these types of attacks.

You should focus most of your attacks on its head and tail as the former takes the most damage while the latter inflicts poison, so it should be cut off as soon as possible.

Whenever Rathian performs a fire breath attack or a somersault attack, it will take some time to catch its breath after the attack. This will give you a massive window of opportunity to land attacks on it.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 25,200 Zenny and Afflicted Scale.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Somnacanth

Afflicted Somnacanth Location

The Afflicted Somnacanth can be found in the Flooded Forest. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Hermitaur, Ceanataur, Bullfango, Wroggi, Gajau, Ludroth, Slagtoth and Jagras.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 30. It is a 3-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Somnacanth

Somnacanth is strongest when it’s in water, so first try to lure it out of the water before you begin the fight.

During the fight, Somnacanth will stand up on its hind legs and then perform a slam or breath attack. While its standing up, its back is completely open to attacks, so quickly run behind it and land as many attacks as you can.

Somnacanth can inflict all kinds of debuffs, such as Sleep, so you’ll need to bring many Nullberries and Energy Drinks to nullify these debuffs.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 25,200 Zenny and Afflicted Shell.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Jyuratodus

Afflicted Jyuratodus Location

The Afflicted Jyuratodus can be found in the Flooded Forest. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Hermitaur, Ceanataur, Bullfango, Wroggi, Gajau, Ludroth, Slagtoth and Jagras.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 30. It is a 3-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Jyuratodus

Jyuratodus will be covered in mud when you begin the fight. This mud covering serves as armor for the beast, so you need to remove it to be able to deal damage.

Jyuratodus prefers to be submerged in water, which can make it very hard to land attacks on it. To get it out of the water, try to land attacks on its head.

Make sure to bring Meat Bait to this fight as it will allow you to deal damage and even stun Jyuratodus.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 25,200 Zenny and Afflicted Shell.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Anjanath

Afflicted Anjanath Location

The Afflicted Anjanath can be found at the Citadel. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Gowngoat, Boggi, Pyrantula, Remobra, Kestodon, Kelbi, Hornetaur and Vespoid.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 30. It is a 3-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Anjanath

Anjanath’s weakest body parts are its head and legs. If you attack these body parts, it will eventually be knocked down.

During the fight, Anjanath will enter an Enraged Mode where it will begin performing fire attacks, which will inflict Fireblight on you. It’ll also become much quicker, making it harder to dodge its attacks.

When it goes into this Enraged Mode, shift your focus on its throat, wings and head. It’s a good idea to bring a shield to this fight to protect yourself from its crazy fire breath attacks.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 25,200 Zenny and Afflicted Shell.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Pukei-Pukei

Afflicted Pukei-Pukei Location

The Afflicted Pukei-Pukei can be found in the Sandy Plains. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Rhenoplos, Altaroth, Kestodon, Jaggi, Jaggia, Delex and Rachnoid.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 30. It is a 3-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Pukei-Pukei

Pukei-Pukei will attack you mostly with its head and tail during this fight. This means that you should keep yourself to its sides to be able to dodge its attacks.

Since it attacks with its head, it means that it will repeatedly bring its head close to the ground, which will give you a great opportunity to deal good damage to it.

Just make sure to bring antidotes and medicines to this fight to nullify the poison it’ll apply on you.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 25,200 Zenny and Afflicted Scale.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Shogun Ceanataur

Afflicted Shogun Ceanataur Location

The Afflicted Ceanataur can be found in the Flooded Forest. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Hermitaur, Ceanataur, Bullfango, Wroggi, Gajau, Ludroth, Slagtoth and Jagras.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 30. It is a 3-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Shogun Ceanataur

The Shogun Ceanataur’s biggest weakness is Thunder element attacks, so make sure to bring weapons that deal Thunder damage.

The Shogun Ceanataur’s head takes the most damage among all of its body parts, so you should try to aim all of your attacks at its head. If you’re struggling to land attacks on its head, the next best options are its feet and torso.

The Shogun Ceanataur’s attacks are based on Water damage and inflict Waterblight on the player. This means that you need to bring armor that is highly resistant to Water damage and Waterblight to be able to defeat the Shogun Ceanataur.

Once you deal enough damage to the Shogun Ceanataur, its shell will be destroyed. It will then go into the ground and run away from you.

When you find it at its next location, it will have another shell that you will have to break. Once you’ve broken both shells, you’ll finally be able to deal proper damage to the Shogun Ceanataur.

Once both of its shells are down, go all in and try to land as many attacks on it as you can. Since the Ceanataur will be defenseless, you’ll be able to quickly take it down.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 25,200 Zenny and Afflicted Shell.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Garangolm

Afflicted Garangolm Location

The Afflicted Garangolm can be found at the Citadel. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Gowngoat, Boggi, Pyrantula, Remobra, Kestodon, Kelbi, Hornetaur, Vespoid.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 50. It is a 4-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Garangolm

Thunder is Garangolm’s biggest weakness, so you need to bring a weapon that can deal Thunder elemental damage and inflict Thunderblight on Garangolm.

Garangolm’s head and arms take the most damage, so you should focus all of your attacks on these body parts.

Garangolm’s attacks deal both Fireblight and Waterblight damage, so you’ll need to bring armor that has resistances to these two ailments, such as the Pukei-Pukei X armor set or the Orangaten armor set.

Since Garangolm is a gorilla-like beast, most of its attacks come from its arms. This means that to be able to dodge its attacks, you need to keep an eye on its arms throughout the battle.

The Garangolm will enter an enraged state once you deal enough damage to it, where it will cover its arms in fire and water. These elemental coverings will allow Garangolm to deal significantly greater damage, so you need to break the covering on his arms as soon as possible. You can break the covering by using a Blast weapon.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 28,800 Zenny and Afflicted Fang.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Aurora Somnacanth

Afflicted Aurora Somnacanth Location

The Afflicted Somnacanth can be found on the Frost Islands. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Felyne, Popo, Anteka, Gajau, Bnahabra, Baggi, Zamite and Izuchi.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 50. It is a 4-Star Anomaly Quest.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 28,800 Zenny and Afflicted Claw.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Goss Harag

Afflicted Goss Harag Location

The Afflicted Goss Harag can be found on the Frost Islands. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Felyne, Popo, Anteka, Gajau, Bnahabra, Baggi, Zamite and Izuchi.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 50. It is a 4-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Goss Harag

Goss Harag will have an ice weapon in each hand which it will use to perform all kinds of attacks on you. However, you can actually break these weapons by dealing enough damage to them.

Once the weapons are broken, Goss Harag will get knocked down. You can deal damage to the weapons easily by just keeping yourself behind Goss Harag. It performs most of its attacks in front of it, so in this way, you’ll be able to easily dodge its attacks.

Note that Goss Harag’s attacks inflict Iceblight so make sure to bring Nullberries to the fight.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 28,800 Zenny and Afflicted Claw.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Magnamalo

Afflicted Magnamalo Location

The Afflicted Magnamalo can be found at the Shrine Ruins. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Bullfango, Gajau, Gargwa, Izuchi, Wroggi, Jagras and Bombadgy.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 50. It is a 4-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Magnamalo

Magnamalo is weak against Water and Thunder, so bring weapons that deal Water and/or Thunder damage. You should also bring an extra wirebug to use for evasion and wirefall.

Magnamalo likes to strike with its tail a lot. To dodge its tail attacks, simply roll to the side. Note that you should avoid hitting its forelegs as doing so will annoy Magnamalo, which will cause it to perform a fast lunge towards you.

One of Magnamalo’s deadliest abilities is its Hellfire Dust attack. To dodge the Hellfire Dust, you should roll towards Magnamalo instead of away from it.

Magnamalo will enter an enraged state during the fight where it will get an insane powerup. During the enraged state, you’ll need to play much more defensively.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 28,800 Zenny and Afflicted Fang.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Rakna-Kadaki

Afflicted Rakna-Kadaki Location

The Afflicted Rakna-Kadaki can be found at the Lava Caverns. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Melynx, Rhenoplos, Gajau, Ceanataur, Remobra, Uroktor, Rachnoid and Pyrantula.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 50. It is a 4-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Rakna-Kadaki

Rakna-Kadaki will constantly inflict the Webbed debuff on you, so make sure to bring Cleansers to remove the debuff.

Rakna will be covered in webbing during the fight. This webbing serves as protection, so you need to attack the webbing until it is completely removed.

If you take a close look at its stomach, you’ll see that it has Rachnoids on it. If you kill these Rachnoids, its silk dashing abilities will be suppressed.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 28,800 Zenny and Afflicted Fang.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Nargacuga

Afflicted Nargacuga Location

The Afflicted Nargacuga can be found in the Jungle. The other monsters you’ll face during this quest are Kelbi, Gargwa, Velociprey, Bullfango, Hermitaur, Ludroth, Vespoid and Hornetaur.

How to Slay Afflicted Nargacuga

Nargacuga has a long tail which it utilizes to deal attacks. If you cut off its tail, it will lose range on its attacks, making it easier to dodge them.

After cutting off the tail, you should focus on its forelegs. If you break them, its speed and mobility will be considerably decreased.

During the fight, Nargacuga will enter an Enrage Mode where it will perform new moves and become quicker. However, it will also become weaker against pitfall traps. So bring pitfall traps to the fight and only use them when Nargacuga enters its enraged state.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 50. It is a 4-Star Anomaly Quest.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 28,800 Zenny and Afflicted Fang.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Barioth

Afflicted Barioth Location

The Afflicted Barioth can be found at the Citadel. The other monsters that you’ll face during this quest are Gowngoat, Boggi, Pyrantula, Remobra, Kestodon, Kelbi, Hornetaur and Vespoid.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 50. It is a 4-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Barioth

Barioth is weakest against Blunt and Fire damage, so make sure to bring weapons that deal these types of damage. You’ll also need to bring loads of Nullberries to this fight as Barriot will inflict Iceblight on you.

When fighting Barioth, try to focus your attacks on its tail and forelegs. If you manage to break its forelegs, it will become much slower and easier to attack.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 28,800 Zenny and Afflicted Fang.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.



Anomaly Research: Almudron

Afflicted Almudron Location

The Afflicted Almudron can be found in the Flooded Forest. The other monsters you’ll face during this fight are Hermitaur, Ceanataur, Bullfango, Wroggi, Gajau, Ludroth, Slagtoth and Jagras.

Rank Requirements

This Anomaly Research Quest is unlocked at Master Rank 50. It is a 4-Star Anomaly Quest.

How to Slay Afflicted Almudron

The ball of mud on Almudron increases its damage, so you need to break it as soon you can. When Almudron is on land, you should stay near its hind legs safely land attacks on it.

When Almudron submerges half of its body into water, position yourself between its tail and forelegs to be able to safely deal damage.

Make sure to bring Meat Bait to this fight as it’ll allow you to deal damage to it for free when it is in water.

Rewards

Upon completing this Anomaly Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with 28,800 Zenny and Afflicted Claw.

Failure Conditions

The quest has a 50-minute time limit. If you fail to complete the quest within the time limit or if the reward hits 0, you will fail this Anomaly Quest.