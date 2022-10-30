How To Switch Between Killstreaks & Scorestreaks In Modern Warfare 2

Killstreaks and Scorestreaks are special abilities that you unlock as rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You can, for example, gain the ability to launch Predator Missiles on an enemy location on the map. You can drop a Crate Package for your teammates, activate a UAV to show nearby enemies, deploy a Sentry Gun to lock down areas, and bring in a Gunship, among others.

Killstreaks and Scorestreaks can only be unlocked in the MW2 multiplayer by earning up a specific number of kills and score respectively. However, they are reset when you die. So, the more kills you get while alive or in a single round, the more Killstreaks/Scorestreaks you unlock.

How to toggle between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks in MW2

The past Call of Duty games traditionally featured only one of the two reward systems. Modern Warfare 2, however, brings them both. Hence, you have the option to toggle between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks. Both reward systems have their own advantages.

Scorestreaks might prove better in a map with a lot of objectives for you to get a high score easily. Killstreaks could be more rewarding in a close-quarter-designed map where carnage is expected.

The following is how you can switch between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Head into the Weapons tab from the main menu after launching MW2.

tab from the main menu after launching MW2. Select Killstreaks/Scorestreaks from here to see all of the available options.

from here to see all of the available options. The option to switch is located in the bottom left corner of the current screen.

If your Killstreaks were activated by default, you will see Scorestreaks in the bottom left corner, and vice versa.

Select the new streak option to change your rewards system. You can also press 2, R2, or RT on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox respectively to toggle Killstreaks/Scorestreaks from here.

Remember that you can only switch between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks before heading into an MW2 multiplayer match. Hence, make sure to decide your reward system beforehand.