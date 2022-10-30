How To Slide Cancel In Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty is known for its low time to kill, meaning that the first player to get tagged by enemy fire is likely to die. Hence, your reaction (and accuracy) majorly determine your ability to rack up kills.

Modern Warfare 2 is no different. Every weapon has an animation sequence that has to be completed before you are able to fire. That includes the animation time it takes to switch to your primary weapon from your secondary, as well as the animation time of bringing up your weapon to aim down its sight.

Slide canceling is a technique in Modern Warfare 2 that allows you to reduce that animation time. When done right, you can have faster reaction times to in turn increase your chances of winning firefights.

However, being able to slide cancel takes some getting used to. There are also several ways to do a slide cancel in the game. The following guide will get you started so that you can slide cancel on the fly in your high-stake MW2 multiplayer matches.

How to do a slide cancel in MW2

The basic way of doing a slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 comprises four actions. These actions need to be done in very quick succession. If you perform these actions right, you will almost immediately open your ADS (optics) instead of the normal, slow animation sequence.

Do a slide while sprinting.

Aim down the sight as soon as the slide begins.

Perform a melee attack immediately after aiming down the sight.

Jump to cancel the slide animation.

You should already be aiming down the sight. Fire at will.

Something important to note is that you can only do a slide cancel while doing a normal sprint. If you try to do a slide cancel while doing a Tactical Sprint, you will do a dive instead.

Best slide cancel settings in MW2

If you are finding it difficult to mash all of those buttons in the right order (sprint > slide > aim > melee > jump > fire), you can change your controller/keyboard settings to bind multiple actions on a single button. This will make it easier to slide cancel in MW2.

Head into Controller/Keyboard settings from the main menu.

settings from the main menu. Change Automatic Sprint to Automatic Tactical Sprint .

to . Change Weapon Mount Activation to Double-Tap ADS.

Head into Advanced settings from the same Controller/Keyboard settings menu.

settings from the same Controller/Keyboard settings menu. Disable Grounded Mantle .

. Disable Automatic Grounded Mantle .

. Change Invert Slide and Dive Behavior to Standard.

You can then do a slide cancel in just three steps with the aforementioned settings.