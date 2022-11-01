How To Fix Screen Flickering In Modern Warfare 2 (PC)

Screen Flickering during a match or campaign in Modern Warfare 2 can negatively affect your gameplay and is one of the most annoying hindrances for most players during campaigns and battles.

Not only these flashes are annoying, but they can also harm players’ eyes irritating them, etc. Read on for further details and possible fixes for PC players.

How to fix PC screen flickering issue in MW2

Firstly, you can try running the game as an administrator which worked for most PC players. For the said purpose simply locate the COD MWII.exe file in the COD Modern Warfare 2 game directory and right-click on it. Now simply select the “Run as administrator” option from the menu and check if the screen flickers during launch.

Another cause for this problem is the use of outdated graphics drivers. Check regularly for any updates of your graphics drivers that also help in fixing the problem. NVIDIA users can check for the latest updates through their GeForce Experience app. Similarly, AMD users can check for updates through their official website. If yes, then update your drivers before launching the game, and hopefully, it will work.

In the same way, check for windows updates regularly too, and update it if any updates are available. These updates can easily be checked through the windows settings tab.

Another possible fix is to synchronize your monitor’s refresh rate with your GPU frame rate. This can be easily done by turning on the V-Sync in MW2. Simply locate the V-Sync Settings in the settings menu of the game and enable it.

After you are done trying all the solutions mentioned above and the problem is still not fixed, then simply reinstall the game. This traditional fix works for most of the bugs and errors in Modern Warfare 2.