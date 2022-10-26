Modern Warfare 2 Safe Codes List

While CoD Modern Warfare 2 (2022) might be a linear shooter, there is certainly some exploration involved in the missions which can lead to some nice rewards. Throughout Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players will stumble across 3 locked safes that require codes to open.

While the clues to unlocking these safes are nearby but if you can’t figure out how to unlock them, allow us to present you with the safe codes list for all 3 in CoD Modern Warfare II.

Modern Warfare 2 safe locations and codes

You will find three safes in MW 2 during the two campaign missions called El Sin Nombre and Alone. El Sin Nombre has one safe near the end while Alone has the remaining two safes.

El Sin Nombre safe

You will find this safe during the El Sin Nombre mission after entering Diego’s bedroom/ofrenda. In the middle of the room near the bed you will see a closet. Open the closet door to reveal the safe.

The code to open this safe of MW2 is 02-02-19, a date you can see in a picture in the lobby.

Inside this safe, you will find armor plates and a Silenced Lockwood 300 Shotgun.

Alone safe codes in MW2

In the Alone campaign mission of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, while you are on the run from Shadow company, you will find two safes, one in a coffee shop’s office and the other in a Workshop.

Alone Safe Location #1

To enter the office in the Coffee shop, you will need to craft a “knife” to pry open the door. Inside that, you will find the safe, whose code is 10-10-80.

You can see this code from a clue on the calendar in the office. The reward for opening this safe includes a .50 GS Pistol and Throwing Knife.

Alone Safe Location #2

During the same mission, when you enter the car workshop/garage, you must head to the office to locate the safe. The code that you will need to open this safe is 37-60-80.

You can find this code by checking the computer there if you want. You will find rewards like Throwing Knife and crossbow inside this safe.