Modern Warfare 2 Best M16 Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

The standard issue assault rifles M4 and its sibling M16 have been the staple of CoD franchise for as long as anyone can remember. The trusty M16 returns once again with the launch of CoD Modern Warfare 2 and if you are looking for an easy-to-use yet hard-hitting burst rifle then look no further.

We have crafted this guide with some ideal loadouts and class setups, with easy-to-manage recoil for medium to long-range fights, for those who prefer the ease and comfort of the M16 over other assault rifles in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

How to unlock M16 in Modern Warfare 2

Due to the changes in the weapon progression system of Modern Warfare II, M16 is now tied to the M4 weapon platform instead of being a separate weapon of its own. Don’t worry though as unlocking the M16 in MW2 is fairly easy.

To get started, first, you have to make a class based around the M4 weapon platform. M4 is available from the start so simply create a class with it and get started. Leveling up the M4 to level 18 will unlock the 556 Icarus receiver. This will allow you to switch to Icarus LMG and start leveling that up.

Continue playing with 556 Icarus till it reaches level 13. On level 13 of 556 Icarus progression tree, you will unlock the M16 receiver and the weapon will be available to use.

M16 Mid-range class setup

This M16 build and class setup is all about medium-range engagements while covering your flanks. Since the setup revolves around playing slowly and around angles instead of rushing in, we have selected attachments for the M16 that give you an edge when it comes to distance fights instead of sprint speed or ADS speed.

Due to the burst-fire nature of M16, this loadout is ideal for objective-based maps of Modern Warfare 2 (2022) for you to cover lanes using cover rather than up close fights or hipfire shooting.

When you are aiming down sights and covering angles, you need items like portable radar to help you watch out for flanking enemies and if someone gets too close, autofire secondary like X13 will make dealing with them easier.

Attachments

Optic : SZ SRO-7

: SZ SRO-7 Muzzle : FTAC Castle Comp

: FTAC Castle Comp Ammo : 5.56 High Velocity

: 5.56 High Velocity Grip : Support CP90 Grip

: Support CP90 Grip Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Loadout

Secondary : X13 Auto

: X13 Auto Tactical : Shock Stick

: Shock Stick Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Portable Radar

Perks

Base Perk 1 : Strong Arm

: Strong Arm Base Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Bonus Perk : Spotter

: Spotter Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

If you are playing with M16 in MW2 then run-and-gun is probably not the ideal playstyle. While some may call it camping but slow and tactical approach to kills and objective is the ideal playstyle for M16.

Keeping that in mind, our ideal perk selection for M16 with this class setup will revolve around information regarding enemy movements and survivability.