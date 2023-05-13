Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Errors, Crashes, Stutters, Out of Sync Cut Scenes, and Workarounds Guide

It has been seven years since the release of the original Mirror’s Edge. While the game has received mediocre reviews, there is no reason why you should not play the game if you liked the first one.

Coming to the PC version of the game, despite the fact that it is overall a fairly decent experience, there are some issues that pop up every now and then.

EA has also promised a patch that will address crashes, lagging, and out of sync cut scenes, we have provided some workarounds that you can check in the meantime.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Crash

As is the case of every game, the first thing that you need to make sure is that all your graphics card drivers are up-to-date. Both AMD and NVIDIA have released their latest drivers for Mirror’s Edge Catalyst so make sure to get them.

Ofttimes, if you leave applications like FRAPS or MSI Afterburner running, they cause the game to crash. Try to close these applications before running the game and fresh install DirectX client.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Out of Sync Cut Scenes

This is one of the most commonly-occurring errors in the game across all platforms. Luckily, DICE is already aware of the issue and is working on a patch to get it resolved as early as possible. Users playing the game on Xbox One have already acquired the patch while PC owners must wait a little longer.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst ID_ERR_ORIGIN_STARTUP_FAILED Error

This is another error which many players have reported. Players coming across this error basically see all menu items with the error underneath it. In case you do not know, this error is essentially caused by duplicate Origin installation.

In order to resolve the issue, you need to make sure to uninstall all Origin clients installed on your PC and then install it again.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Black Screen

This issue can occur due to one or more problems. The first thing that you need to do is to make sure that your TV’s resolution matches your in-game resolution.

Secondly, you need to make sure that your HDMI cable is tightly plugged in. Moreover, try running the game in Windowed Mode to see if it helps.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Low FPS, Stutters

In case you are running SLI/Crossfire configuration and experiencing lags, do note that although the game supports SLI/Crossfire configuration, many players have reported stutters and frame rate drops.

Therefore, it is recommended that you disable your SLI/Crossfire configuration and then try again.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Memory Leak

The first thing that you need to know is that the game requires as much as 16GB of RAM. In case of less RAM, you may experience in-game freezing issues.

To fix this error, you need to right clock on My Computer, click Properties, click AdvancedSystemSettings, click Advanced, click Performance Settings, and then click Change Virtual Memory.

Once in there, you need to set page file for C drive anything higher than 5GB. Once you have done that, restart the game and you will be able to run the game just fine.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Micro Stutters

In case you are getting random FPS drops of 5 FPS or 10 FPS, you need to Alt + Tab after running the game and setting the game to High Priority after opening up the Task Manager.

In addition to this, you should also consider changing the textures to see if it fixes anything.

This is all we have on Mirror’s Edge Catalyst errors guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!