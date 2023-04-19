How To Build And Use Power Towers In Minecraft Legends

Power Towers in Minecraft Legends is a structural improvement you can build in your base and use to boost your base defense against the attacking piglins by using its special effects. Power Tower also assists your allies in fighting the piglins. In this Minecraft Legends guide, you will learn about Power Towers and how to use them in battles.

How to build Power Towers in Minecraft Legends

Power Towers are not available as ready-to-use improvements, requiring some chores in Minecraft Legends. You can only build a Power Tower if you have a Collect Power Tower improvement which can only be built on “Well of Fate.”

You will need the following resources to build a Collect Power Tower improvement on Well of Fate:

100x Stones

100x Prismarine

This improvement ability will allow you to collect different types of Power Towers you come across in your Minecraft Legends journey and acquire them using gold. Whenever you find a Power Tower, you must deconstruct it and acquire its core.

This core is then used to rebuild the respective tower at your desired base. Collecting its base will cost you 100 gold. There are 3 types of Power Towers in Minecraft Legends that you can build, each offering different capabilities and resources.

Stun Tower

As the name suggests, Stun Tower stuns the enemy in its range by releasing a sonic attack and breaking their incoming attack. This can give you some time to pick some kills. Stun Towers can be found in Forest Biomes and Swamp Biomes.

You will need the following resources to build a Stun Tower Minecraft Legends:

125x Stones

100x Coal

1x Stun Tower Core

Blast Tower

The Blast Tower in Minecraft Legends is a very powerful tower. This tower obliterates the invading piglins through its explosive damage and stops their advance.

Blast Towers can be found in the Badland Biomes and Dry Savannah Biomes. You will need the following resources to build a Blast Tower:

125x Stones

100x Redstones

1x Stun Tower Core

Freeze Tower

Freeze Tower inflicts a freezing effect on the enemy and slows their advance. This tower can be very useful when the enemy is attacking in large numbers, and you need time to pick them off.

In Minecraft Legends, you can find Frost Towers in Tundra Biomes.

You will need the following resources to build a Freeze Tower:

125x Stones

100x Diamonds

1x Frost Tower Core

To build a Power Tower, open your Building Hotbar and select the Power Tower you want to build. You must have collected the core of the respective tower and other resources to build it.

Now you can use the Power Towers to obliterate your enemies. Also, remember that you have to protect and heal the Power Towers. If it gets destroyed by the enemy, then it is lost.