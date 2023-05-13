Middle-earth: Shadow of War Tar Goroth Balrog Boss Fight Guide – How to Defeat, Boss Tips

In this Middle-earth: Shadow of War Tar Goroth Balrog Boss Fight Guide, we will guide you on how to defeat the boss Tar Goroth Balrog. Tar Goroth Balrog is a huge boss and any fan of the series will be looking forward to coming face to face with this giant boss.

However, before you do, you must know exactly how to defeat it and for that, we have curated this Middle-earth: Shadow of War Tar Goroth Balrog Boss Fight Guide with some tips and trick on defeating the boss.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Tar Goroth Balrog Boss Fight Guide

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Tar Goroth Balrog Boss Fight Guide details everything that you need to know about defeating the Tar Goroth Balrog Boss in Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Defeat Tar Goroth Balrog Boss Fight in Middle-earth: Shadow of War

The boss battle with Tar Goroth Balrog Boss has three different phases and each phase requires a different strategy to complete it. The first phase of the battle requires you to defeat 10 Orcs that are busy in a ritual to summon Tar Goroth Balrog. Your best strategy here is to use stealth. Using stealth will greatly make it easy for to complete this part of the mission.

The 10 Orcs that you need to kill are located in different locations and all are working under the captain. Do not alert the captain and continue killing the Orcs one by one starting with the outer most one and then continuing on inside. If you alert the captain, he will call in more reinforcements.

Try to get as many stealth abilities before this mission as possible to help you get around and killing orcs easily. Kill the Orcs located on the towers before since they are high enough to spot you easily. Once you are done with all the Orcs, tackle the captain to bring him down. Once he is down, you need to jump into the pit to initiate the cutscene.

Once the cutscene is over, the second phase of the boss battle will begin. Balrog will arrive at the scene and you will need to take him out. To damage him, you need to get behind him and hit his weak spot with a charged Elf Shot. Elf Shot will show you the weak area with the light blue-lit area so it makes it easy for you. Once you hit him, debris will start to fall and you will be required to dodge it.

Dodging is easy. Once you have landed five hits on the Balrog, you will enter the next phase of the boss battle. This step requires you riding a Graug. Once on the Graug, you will be required to climb some wooden beams on the side of the arena. Climb them until you reach the level of the Balrog and then follow the on-screen button prompts.

This phase is all about nailing the button prompts. You will be required to dodge the attacks, which include basic, whip and pressing B to stop the Balrog’s hits. Your attack window will be between these button prompts so make sure you are smashing that strike button to deal some damage to the boss between these button prompts.

Eventually, Balrog will flee from the battle and you will be required to climb the remaining beams to reach the ground level concluding the battle.

This concludes our Middle-earth: Shadow of War Tar Goroth Balrog Boss Fight Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!