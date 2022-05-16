Microsoft’s Apparently Working On An Xbox Dynamic Backgrounds Editor

Microsoft is apparently preparing a new customization application called “Xbox Dynamic Backgrounds Editor” that will allow users to create their own dynamic backgrounds for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Microsoft was first claimed to be working on the new Xbox app a couple of months back. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Aggiornamenti Lumia shared a GIF to tease the upcoming feature and some of the options users will have when playing around with the Xbox Dynamic Backgrounds Editor.

Here is the upcoming unnamed project https://t.co/MSERWDVdAP pic.twitter.com/Jnwz1ChjeX — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) May 15, 2022

From the GIF alone, the Xbox Dynamic Backgrounds Editor looks similar to any other video editing software on the market. You can select an existing dynamic background to customize up to eight concurrent animation effects by dragging/dropping them on the given timeline according to when and where you want a specific effect. You can also create new effects for an existing dynamic background by selecting them from a given preset of effects.

There could possibly be an option to select your own screenshots or wallpapers to create all-new dynamic backgrounds. Microsoft could also consider having a dedicated marketplace where users can share and download community-created dynamic backgrounds. That would certainly be an excellent feature to have to tailor an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console.

Take note that Microsoft is yet to officially announce its Xbox Dynamic Backgrounds Editor. With the recent leak, Xbox users can probably expect more footage to arrive in the near future that detail the upcoming app.

Microsoft introduced dynamic backgrounds with the launch of its Xbox Series consoles as a personalization option and has since then added new dynamic backgrounds over time. They vary from artworks to game-specific backgrounds that animate or move images on your Xbox dashboard.