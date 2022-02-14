Microsoft Rumored To Be Remastering GoldenEye 007

The classic GoldenEye 007 game could be receiving a remastered release in the near future with Microsoft taking the lead.

According to GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb (via VGC) over the weekend, the Golden Eye 007 remaster will soon be announced by Microsoft and not its original publisher Nintendo. He also noted that the remaster could possibly be releasing by the end of the month, or next month at the latest.

“I think that Microsoft is going to be the one to announce that [GoldenEye 007 Remastered] first.” said Grubb. “I think this game is probably coming pretty soon, I am thinking next couple of weeks.”

There have been several rumors and speculations about Goldeneye 007 being prepped for a re-release. A cancelled Xbox 360 remaster of the game was leaked a year back which modders were able to put together and play through a modded console or PC emulator. Last month, the game surfaced again when its original developer Rare unlocked the full list of GoldenEye 007 Xbox achievements.

GoldenEye 007 was released for the Nintendo 64 back in 1997. The first-person shooter featured both a single-player campaign based on the titular 1995 James Bond movie and a multiplayer mode where up to four players could compete in deathmatches.

While not related, the classic shooter also made news last October when a modder faithfully recreated all of the GoldenEye 007 maps in Far Cry 5 using its map-creator tools. The fan-made project was however shut down by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer which controls the James Bond franchise.

Elsewhere, Hitman creators IO Interactive are currently working on Project 007 which will be a “wholly original” origin story of how James Bond came to be. The untitled game remains in active development for modern-day platforms on the Glacier engine which powered the recent Hitman trilogy.