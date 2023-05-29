MGSV: Phantom Pain FOBs Guide – Infiltration and Defense Tips

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain FOBs guide with tips to help you infiltrate and defend your forward operating bases.

Why build Forward Operating bases? To increase resources and income.

However, do note that unlike Mother Base, FOBs can be infiltrated by other players who can steal your supplies, weapons, and other resources; you can also do the same.

MGSV: Phantom Pain FOBs

Another thing to note is that whenever an FOB is under infiltration, the owner is notified and he can use necessary means to protect his goods.

Getting Started

You can build upto 4 FOBs at the same time with the first one being free of charge. In order to start building, you require Mother Base Coins which can be earned in singleplayer mode or purchased with real money.

Courtesy of Playstation New Zealand; we now have the prices of Mother Base Coins which are as listed underneath:

6,000 Mother Base Coins – $79.95 – $57 USD

3,500 Mother Base Coins – $48.95 – $35 USD

1,150 Mother Base Coins – $15.95 – $11 USD

500 Mother Base Coins – $7.50 – $5 USD

100 Mother Base Coins – $1.65 – $1 USD

FOBs are built exactly like Mother Base, but I highly recommend double-checking your defenses so as to avoid being infiltrated. You can use CCTV cameras, drones, turrets, motion detectors, and many other things to your advantage.

FOBs Defense

While defending, you will get infinite lives to protect your goods while the infiltrator will only get one and will lose everything upon his death.

Once you are notified of an infiltrator, you can either assign your AI-controlled soldiers to defend an FOB or you can jump in yourself.

In addition to this, you can also assign your online friends to protect your base, but do note that there is no co-op mode. As mentioned earlier, the infiltrator only gets one life and loses everything upon dying.

The limit for an infiltration is 25 minutes and if you manage to defeat the infiltrator within the said time limit, you will get a chance to strike a revenge attack.

Moreover, you will be able to review the attack in order to improve your defenses or anything of the sort.

FOBs Attacking

One of the best strategies to bear in mind while you are trying to infiltrate another player’s FOBs is to hit when they are offline. Similar to single-player campaign, you can easily defeat the AI-controlled defenders.

As soon as you arrive in another player’s FOB, the first thing you need to do is to disable all security measures such as CCTV cameras and Motion Sensors.

Moreover, if possible, try to use a stealthy approach and try to incapacitate the defender which will give you ample time to fulton material and raid the entire base.

One of the most important things to bear in mind is that if you die while infiltrating another player’s base, you will lose everything in a single go.

This is pretty much all we have on defending and attacking FOBs in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!