MGSV: Phantom Pain Equipment Guide – Items, Uniforms, Tools

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain equipment guide to help you complete different missions with relative ease.
Throughout the course of the game, Snake gains access to different pieces of equipment which aid him in completing different missions.
MGSV: Phantom Pain Equipment
Do note that some pieces of equipment are lethal while others are not. In this guide, we have covered all pieces of equipment that you can acquire in the game:
Uniforms
Olive Drab
Olive Drab Grade 1
- Usage Cost: 100 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Splitter
Splitter Grade 2
- GMP: 10,000
- R&D Team: Level 7
- Usage Cost: 700 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Square
Square Grade 3
- GMP: 30,000
- R&D Team: Level 17
- Usage Cost: 1,700 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Tiger Stripe
Tiger Stripe Grade
- Usage Cost: 200 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Golden Tiger
Golden Tiger Grade 2
- GMP: 10,000
- R&D Team: Level 8
- Usage Cost: 800 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Animal Skin
Animals Grade 3
- GMP: 30,000
- R&D Team: Level 18
- Usage Cost: 800 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Desert Fox
Desert Fox Grade 1
- GMP: 5,000
- R&D Team: Level 3
- Usage Cost: 100 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Woodland
Woodland Grade 2
- GMP: 10,000
- R&D Team: Level 9
- Usage Cost: 900 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Sneaking Suit
Sneaking Suit Grade 2
- GMP: 120,000
- R&D Team: Level 12
- Fuel Resources: 200
- Usage Cost: 1,200 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Sneaking Suit Grade 3
- GMP: 240,000
- R&D Team: Level 24
- Fuel Resources: 1000
- Usage Cost: 2,400 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Health Recovery Speed Up add-on.
Battle Dress
Battle Dress Grade 3
- GMP: 160,000
- R&D Team: Level 16
- Combat Unit: Level 16
- Common Metal: 300
- Usage Cost: 1,600 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Items
C.Box (Dsrt) Grade 1
- Usage Cost: 100 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
C.Box (Dsrt) Grade 2
- GMP: 10,000
- R&D Team: Level 7
- Support Unit: Level 7
- Biological Material: 200
- Usage Cost: 700 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
C.Box (Dsrt) Grade 3
- GMP: 100,000
- R&D Team: Level 17
- Support Unit: Level 17
- Biological Material: 300
- Usage Cost: 1,700 GMP, 5 Biological Material
This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
C.Box Forest
C.Box Frst Grade 2
- GMP: 10,000
- R&D Team: Level 8
- Support Unit: Level 8
- Biological Material: 200
- Usage Cost: 800 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
C.Box (Frst) Grade 3
- GMP: 100,000
- R&D Team: Level 18
- Support Unit: Level 18
- Biological Material: 300
- Usage Cost: 1,800 GMP, 5 Biological Material
This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
C.Box Red
C.Box (Red) Grade 2
- GMP: 10,000
- R&D Team: Level 9
- Support Unit: Level 9
- Biological Material: 200
- Usage Cost: 900 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
C.Box (Red) Grade 3
- GMP: 100,000R&D Team: Level 19
- Support Unit: Level 19
- Biological Material: 300
- Usage Cost: 1,900 GMP, 5 Biological Material
This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
C.Box (City)
C.Box (City) Grade 2
- GMP: 10,000
- R&D Team: Level 10
- Support Unit: Level 10
- Biological Material: 200
- Usage Cost: 1,000 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
C.Box (City) Grade 3
- GMP: 100,000
- R&D Team: Level 20
- Support Unit: Level 20
- Biological Material: 300
- Usage Cost: 2,000 GMP, 5 Biological Material
This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
Night Vision Goggles
NVG Grade 1
- Usage Cost: 200 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
NVG Grade 2
- GMP: 80,000
- R&D Team: Level 8
- Intel Team Level 8
- Usage Cost: 800 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Light Amplification Up, Exposure Correction Up, and Thermal Detection Up add-on.
NVG Grade 3
- GMP: 180,000
- R&D Team: Level 18
- Intel Team Level 18
- Usage Cost: 1,800 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Battery Capacity Up add-on.
Stealth Camo.PP
Stealth Camo.PP Grade 3
- GMP: 280,000
- R&D Team: Level 22
- Minor Metal: 150
- Usage Cost: 2,800 GMP, 20 Minor Metal
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Stealth Camo.PP Grade 4
- GMP: 360,000
- R&D Team: Level 30
- Minor Metal: 1000
- Metamaterials Specialist: 1
- Usage Cost: 3,000 GMP, 300 Minor Metal
This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
Phantom Cigar
Phantom Cigar Grade 1
- Usage Cost: 100 GMP, 2 Wormwood
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Phantom Cigar Grade 2
- GMP: 20,000
- Medical Team Level 5
- Wormwood: 20
- Usage Cost: 500 GMP, 4 Wormwood
This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
Phantom Cigar Grade 3
- GMP: 50,000
- Medical Team Level 15
- Wormwood: 30
- Usage Cost: 1,500 GMP, 6 Wormwood
This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
Pentazemin
Pentazemin Grade 1
- GMP: 5,000
- Medical Team Level 3
- Tarragon: 10
- Biological Material: 100
- Usage Cost: 300 GMP, 2 Tarragon, 10 Biological Material
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Pentazemin Grade 2
- GMP: 20,000
- Medical Team Level 9
- Tarragon: 20
- Biological Material: 200
- Usage Cost: 900 GMP, 4 Tarragon, 20 Biological Material
This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.
Noctocyanin
Noctocyanin Grade 2
- GMP: 50,000
- Intel Team Level 11
- Medical Team Level 11
- Haoma: 5
- Biological Material: 200
- Usage Cost: 1,100 GMP, 1 Haoma, 20 Biological Material
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Noctocyanin Grade 3
- GMP: 100,000
- Intel Team Level 21
- Medical Team Level 21
- Haoma: 10
- Biological Material: 300
- Drug Developer
- Usage Cost: 2,100 GMP, 2 Haoma, 30 Biological Material
This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up add-on.
Acceleramin
Acceleramin Grade 3
- GMP: 40,000
- Combat Unit: Level 19
- Medical Team Level 19
- Tarragon: 10
- Haoma: 10
- Usage Cost: 1,900 GMP, 2 Tarragon, 2 Haoma
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Acceleramin Grade 4
- GMP: 190,000
- Combat Unit: Level 33
- Medical Team Level 33
- Tarragon: 15
- Haoma: 15
- Drug Developer
- Usage Cost: 3,300 GMP, 3 Tarragon, 3 Haoma
This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up add-on.
Tools
Int-Scope Grade 1
- Usage Cost: 0 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Directional Mic Function add-on.
Int-Scope Grade 2
- GMP: 35,000
- R&D Team: Level 7
- Usage Cost: 0 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Analyzer Function add-on.
Int-Scope Grade 3
- GMP: 100,000
- R&D Team: Level 16
- Intel Team Level 14
- Usage Cost: 0 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Analyzer Function add-on.
iDroid
iDroid Grade 1
- Usage Cost: 0 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
iDroid Grade 2
- GMP: 35,000
- R&D Team: Level 7
- Usage Cost: 0 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Speaker Function
iDroid Grade 3
- GMP: 85,000
- R&D Team: Level 17
- Intel Team Level 17
- Usage Cost: 0 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Placeable Markers add-on.
Fulton Device
Fulton Device Grade 1
- Usage Cost: 300 GMP
There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.
Fulton Device Grade 2
- GMP: 90,000
- R&D Team: Level 9
- Support Unit: Level 9
- Usage Cost: 900 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Portable Ammo Up add-on.
Fulton Cargo
Cargo 1 Grade 2
- GMP: 30,000
- R&D Team: Level 8
- Support Unit: Level 8
- Usage Cost: 0 GMP
This piece of equipment supports Cargo Extraction add-on.
Cargo 2 Grade 3
- GMP: 100,000
- R&D Team: Level 18
- Support Unit: Level 16
- Transportation Specialist
- Usage Cost: 0 GMP