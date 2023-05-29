MGSV: Phantom Pain Equipment Guide – Items, Uniforms, Tools

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain equipment guide to help you complete different missions with relative ease.

Throughout the course of the game, Snake gains access to different pieces of equipment which aid him in completing different missions.

For more help on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, read our PC Tweaks Guide, GMP Money Farming and Weapons Guide.

MGSV: Phantom Pain Equipment

Do note that some pieces of equipment are lethal while others are not. In this guide, we have covered all pieces of equipment that you can acquire in the game:

Uniforms

Olive Drab

Olive Drab Grade 1

Usage Cost: 100 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Splitter

Splitter Grade 2

GMP: 10,000

R&D Team: Level 7

Usage Cost: 700 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Square

Square Grade 3

GMP: 30,000

R&D Team: Level 17

Usage Cost: 1,700 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Tiger Stripe

Tiger Stripe Grade

Usage Cost: 200 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Golden Tiger

Golden Tiger Grade 2

GMP: 10,000

R&D Team: Level 8

Usage Cost: 800 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Animal Skin

Animals Grade 3

GMP: 30,000

R&D Team: Level 18

Usage Cost: 800 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Desert Fox

Desert Fox Grade 1

GMP: 5,000

R&D Team: Level 3

Usage Cost: 100 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Woodland

Woodland Grade 2

GMP: 10,000

R&D Team: Level 9

Usage Cost: 900 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Sneaking Suit

Sneaking Suit Grade 2

GMP: 120,000

R&D Team: Level 12

Fuel Resources: 200

Usage Cost: 1,200 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Sneaking Suit Grade 3

GMP: 240,000

R&D Team: Level 24

Fuel Resources: 1000

Usage Cost: 2,400 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Health Recovery Speed Up add-on.

Battle Dress

Battle Dress Grade 3

GMP: 160,000

R&D Team: Level 16

Combat Unit: Level 16

Common Metal: 300

Usage Cost: 1,600 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Items

C.Box (Dsrt) Grade 1

Usage Cost: 100 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

C.Box (Dsrt) Grade 2

GMP: 10,000

R&D Team: Level 7

Support Unit: Level 7

Biological Material: 200

Usage Cost: 700 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

C.Box (Dsrt) Grade 3

GMP: 100,000

R&D Team: Level 17

Support Unit: Level 17

Biological Material: 300

Usage Cost: 1,700 GMP, 5 Biological Material

This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

C.Box Forest

C.Box Frst Grade 2

GMP: 10,000

R&D Team: Level 8

Support Unit: Level 8

Biological Material: 200

Usage Cost: 800 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

C.Box (Frst) Grade 3

GMP: 100,000

R&D Team: Level 18

Support Unit: Level 18

Biological Material: 300

Usage Cost: 1,800 GMP, 5 Biological Material

This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

C.Box Red

C.Box (Red) Grade 2

GMP: 10,000

R&D Team: Level 9

Support Unit: Level 9

Biological Material: 200

Usage Cost: 900 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

C.Box (Red) Grade 3

GMP: 100,000R&D Team: Level 19

Support Unit: Level 19

Biological Material: 300

Usage Cost: 1,900 GMP, 5 Biological Material

This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

C.Box (City)

C.Box (City) Grade 2

GMP: 10,000

R&D Team: Level 10

Support Unit: Level 10

Biological Material: 200

Usage Cost: 1,000 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

C.Box (City) Grade 3

GMP: 100,000

R&D Team: Level 20

Support Unit: Level 20

Biological Material: 300

Usage Cost: 2,000 GMP, 5 Biological Material

This piece of equipment supports Durability Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

Night Vision Goggles

NVG Grade 1

Usage Cost: 200 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

NVG Grade 2

GMP: 80,000

R&D Team: Level 8

Intel Team Level 8

Usage Cost: 800 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Light Amplification Up, Exposure Correction Up, and Thermal Detection Up add-on.

NVG Grade 3

GMP: 180,000

R&D Team: Level 18

Intel Team Level 18

Usage Cost: 1,800 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Battery Capacity Up add-on.

Stealth Camo.PP

Stealth Camo.PP Grade 3

GMP: 280,000

R&D Team: Level 22

Minor Metal: 150

Usage Cost: 2,800 GMP, 20 Minor Metal

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Stealth Camo.PP Grade 4

GMP: 360,000

R&D Team: Level 30

Minor Metal: 1000

Metamaterials Specialist: 1

Usage Cost: 3,000 GMP, 300 Minor Metal

This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

Phantom Cigar

Phantom Cigar Grade 1

Usage Cost: 100 GMP, 2 Wormwood

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Phantom Cigar Grade 2

GMP: 20,000

Medical Team Level 5

Wormwood: 20

Usage Cost: 500 GMP, 4 Wormwood

This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

Phantom Cigar Grade 3

GMP: 50,000

Medical Team Level 15

Wormwood: 30

Usage Cost: 1,500 GMP, 6 Wormwood

This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

Pentazemin

Pentazemin Grade 1

GMP: 5,000

Medical Team Level 3

Tarragon: 10

Biological Material: 100

Usage Cost: 300 GMP, 2 Tarragon, 10 Biological Material

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Pentazemin Grade 2

GMP: 20,000

Medical Team Level 9

Tarragon: 20

Biological Material: 200

Usage Cost: 900 GMP, 4 Tarragon, 20 Biological Material

This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up and Portable Ammo Up add-on.

Noctocyanin

Noctocyanin Grade 2

GMP: 50,000

Intel Team Level 11

Medical Team Level 11

Haoma: 5

Biological Material: 200

Usage Cost: 1,100 GMP, 1 Haoma, 20 Biological Material

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Noctocyanin Grade 3

GMP: 100,000

Intel Team Level 21

Medical Team Level 21

Haoma: 10

Biological Material: 300

Drug Developer

Usage Cost: 2,100 GMP, 2 Haoma, 30 Biological Material

This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up add-on.

Acceleramin

Acceleramin Grade 3

GMP: 40,000

Combat Unit: Level 19

Medical Team Level 19

Tarragon: 10

Haoma: 10

Usage Cost: 1,900 GMP, 2 Tarragon, 2 Haoma

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Acceleramin Grade 4

GMP: 190,000

Combat Unit: Level 33

Medical Team Level 33

Tarragon: 15

Haoma: 15

Drug Developer

Usage Cost: 3,300 GMP, 3 Tarragon, 3 Haoma

This piece of equipment supports Effect Duration Up add-on.

Tools

Int-Scope Grade 1

Usage Cost: 0 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Directional Mic Function add-on.

Int-Scope Grade 2

GMP: 35,000

R&D Team: Level 7

Usage Cost: 0 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Analyzer Function add-on.

Int-Scope Grade 3

GMP: 100,000

R&D Team: Level 16

Intel Team Level 14

Usage Cost: 0 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Analyzer Function add-on.

iDroid

iDroid Grade 1

Usage Cost: 0 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

iDroid Grade 2

GMP: 35,000

R&D Team: Level 7

Usage Cost: 0 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Speaker Function

iDroid Grade 3

GMP: 85,000

R&D Team: Level 17

Intel Team Level 17

Usage Cost: 0 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Placeable Markers add-on.

Fulton Device

Fulton Device Grade 1

Usage Cost: 300 GMP

There are no add-on for this piece of equipment.

Fulton Device Grade 2

GMP: 90,000

R&D Team: Level 9

Support Unit: Level 9

Usage Cost: 900 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Portable Ammo Up add-on.

Fulton Cargo

Cargo 1 Grade 2

GMP: 30,000

R&D Team: Level 8

Support Unit: Level 8

Usage Cost: 0 GMP

This piece of equipment supports Cargo Extraction add-on.

Cargo 2 Grade 3