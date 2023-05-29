Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Easter Eggs and Secrets Guide

Although Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes can be completed in 10 minutes, the game is purely amazing and is packed with references and secrets related to the universe of Metal Gear Solid.

Hideo Kojima’s Eyewear Glasses

At the very beginning of side-op Intel Operative Rescue, you will see Snake noticing a pair of J. F. Rey Eyewear which is Hideo Kojima’s signature glasses.

Hideo Kojima Himself

After completing the Intel Operative Rescue, you will come to know that the VIP target you were trying to rescue is no one else but, MGSV: Ground Zeroes’ writer, creator, and director; Hideo Kojima.

Bonus Missions

There are nine XOF Patches scattered in the game and finding them all will unlock a bonus mission both for Xbox and Playstation users.

The Xbox version bonus mission is called Jamais Vu and the PlayStation one is called Déjà Vu.

Déjà Vu Bonus Mission

Completing this mission on Normal difficulty will unlock Classic Snake Skin. While completing it on Hard will enable players to play as Frank Jaeger.

Soundtrack from Classic Metal Gear Games

While playing the Déjà Vu, you will come across a Cassette Tape with two soundtracks from previous Metal Gear Games; The Resurgence from Metal Gear Solid and the Theme of Tara.

Metal Gear Logos

This Easter egg can also be found in the Déjà Vu mission, interrogating a guard during this mission will mark all logos of the previous games.

Found anything missing or confusing, let us know in the comments below!