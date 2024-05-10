Top 8 Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Fixes For PC

Although Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is visually and mechanically great, the game’s PC version has been plagued with a few issues that have left it in a less-than-acceptable state. There isn’t a shortage of issues from the game not auto-saving to low frame rates.

In this guide, we’ll explore the game’s top problems and offer workarounds as the developers deploy patches to fix them.

1. Metal Gear Rising Revengeance – Crashes in Full-Screen

If you are using a TV instead of a monitor screen, try running the game in the same resolution as your TV. If that doesn’t cut it, you should reduce your dpi settings (through Windows) by at least 100.

One of Konami’s officials has also recommended that you run the game using a monitor, as multiple users are having various display issues on TV.

2. Game Not Saving / Autosave Bug

If you are having issues saving the game and are losing all the saved progress after a restart, you should set the game’s “.exe” file to run “as admin”.

Hopefully, it will fix the issue. Alternatively, If you are using Windows 8, you can create a new user to make the save files work correctly.

3. Full-Screen fix

The game does not support high refresh rates of around 60Hz or more. it will only work in full screen if you have a refresh rate of around 24Hz.

As a temporary workaround, you must stick to the windowed mode. If the borders are annoying, you can use this tool for borderless windows.

And if you are experiencing a black screen (accidentally, you changed the resolution to an unsupported one) both in full and windowed mode, you can delete your save files in %USERPROFILE%\My Documents\MGR\SaveData\. It will reset all the custom changes.

4. Third-Party Controller Workaround

If you cannot get your third-party controller to work with the game, you can use this tool to get it fixed.

Place the downloaded files into your MGR directory and run the “.exe” file. Follow the steps and when a white controls interface appears, leave it as such and launch the game. Another such fixes is to play Metal Gear Rising using keyboard and mouse.

5. How to Fix 24 FPS Issue

Since the game seems to have problems with resolution and refresh rates, you should ensure that you are running the game at the same resolution as your desktop.

It will improve the frame rates in full screen and eliminate the stutter. You can also use this tool to remove the FPS cap.

6. Metal Gear Rising Fixes Related to “.dll” Files

If your game is being crashed due to any “.dll” file, you should do two things:

First, try re-installing your DirectX.

If that doesn’t help, you should repair your redist installation. You can easily download the package from Microsoft’s website.

7. No Sound During Cutscenes Fix

The first thing you should do is check your sound settings. Even if you can hear sounds, your voice volume might have been set to zero by default. Yes, it can happen.

Secondly, you should ensure that your graphics and sound drivers are updated.

8. Metal Gear Rising Revengeance – Low-Resolution fix

Metal Gear Rising was never made to work with resolutions higher than 1080p, so if you try to use a monitor or TV that is 1440p or higher, your game will crash. To fix this to fix this problem you can use this tool.

Once you’ve installed the tool, locate the .exe file of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance after pressing the […] button. Then, change the resolution to your desired value, and you’ll be ready.