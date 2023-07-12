Cora Harper, the second in command to the Pathfinder and the biotic squadmate, can also be romanced by players in Mass Effect Andromeda. However, only male Ryder can romance Cora and it is not exactly as easy as some of the other characters in the game.

Mass Effect Andromeda Cora Harper Romance guide will help players build a relationship that eventually leads to an exclusive romance with their squadmate.

Mass Effect Andromeda Cora Harper Romance Choices and Requirements

Initially in the game, Cora will be a bit stiff because of her no-nonsense attitude towards the mission as well as a little bit of jealousy towards the players. She was supposed to get the role of Pathfinder but Alec Ryder passes on the mantle to the player so she feels a bit ‘hostile’. Progress through the main story until you establish a settlement on the Nexus and complete the mission “A Better Beginning”

However, as time progresses she starts to open up. In order to successfully romance her, players should regularly talk to her, ask about her military background as well as select Emotional choices during conversations. Interact with Cora and engage in conversations to develop your relationship with her. Complete her loyalty mission, “Cora Harper: At Duty’s Edge”, to strengthen your bond.



Whenever the chance appears, players should compliment and sympathize with her, selecting the “We’ll be good together” dialogue choice when it appears while talking to Cora Harper inside the Bio Lab on Tempest.

Complete Cora’s personal mission, “Cora Harper: Asari Ark”, after finishing the main story mission “Journey to Meridian”. This mission would strengthen and solidify your bond with Cora.

Being a biotic who was welcomed by the Asari, Cora cares deeply for the humanoid species so players should keep that in mind when making choices regarding them and she is deeply invested in finding the missing Asari ark so that is a good place to start.

After players have established a base on Eos, they can talk to her again aboard the Tempest and select the “You’re a romantic” dialogue option when talking to her regarding the settlement. After completing Trail of Hope, players can once again talk to her, praise her and select “You and I can handle anything” during the conversation to show their appreciation for her.

When the time is right, a romance scene will become available with Cora. Continuously interact with her, express your affection, and follow the romance guide during the conversation. This will prompt her to question her importance to you, to which you’ll reply “I still care. I need you.”

After some time, speak to Cora once again and she’ll tell you about a mystery project. Make your way to Prodromos and when you arrive with her at the outpost, you’ll have another talk where Cora will realize that she needs someone. Here, you can say ‘I like the sound of that’.

You’ll then toss a bunch of stuff in the air and in this moment, you’ll be able to finally kiss Cora.

In order to reach the end of the romance with her and end up in an exclusive partnership, players need to visit her at the Bio Lab on Tempest before Journey To Meridian.

Can You Romance Anyone Else While Romancing Cora?

Generally, you can only pursue a romantic relationship with one main character at a time, including Cora Harper in Mass Effect Andromeda.

However, Andromeda presents a more intricate approach to multiple romances compared to its predecessors. The game’s romance system is not that straightforward for players to engage in multiple romances, rather it introduces complexity as the game prolongs.

While the option to pursue multiple love relationships exists, it is important to note that not all characters are open to complex “situations” or relationships so the options get quite limited in this regard. However, if you are looking to get Matchmaker Trophy in the same playthroughs, you can opt for characters like Kira and Avela who won’t have issues with your multiple flings.



