Mass Effect 5’s Quality-Focused Development “Takes Time To Get It Right”

Mass Effect 5 appears to be still in early production and as such, a probable release window remains pretty far off.

In a new update provided earlier today, studio general manager Gary McKay stated that developer BioWare is currently experimenting with different gameplay “ideas and experiences” for Mass Effect 5.

He refrained from citing any release windows but did remind everyone that triple-a next-generation games “take a long time to make.”

McKay also added that while fans are hungry for a new Mass Effect game, BioWare will not rush development and remains committed to prioritizing quality for Mass Effect 5 over everything else.

“And of course, we’re also working on the next Mass Effect. The team, led by Mike Gamble, is made up of a team of veteran developers as well as some new, really talented people,” said McKay about the ongoing development of Mass Effect 5.

“They are all actively prototyping new ideas and experiences. AAA next-gen games take a long time to make – and we know our fans may want them sooner. But our Number One priority needs to be quality, and that simply takes time to get it right.”

There stands the possibility that Mass Effect 5 will be powered by Unreal Engine 5, meaning that BioWare will be switching from Frostbite which was reportedly blamed for a slew of technical problems plaguing not only Mass Effect: Andromeda but also Anthem.

Following those two troubled games, BioWare will want to return back to Unreal Engine which was used to build the original Mass Effect trilogy. The developer cannot risk repeating another Andromeda nightmare.

It has been around a couple of years since BioWare announced a new Mass Effect game to be in development. The developer has been careful to not release too many details about the game, at least until development has reached a few more milestones.