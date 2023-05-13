Marvel vs Capcom 3: The Fate of the Two Worlds is an explosive encounter between heroes of the Capcom Universe, and Superheroes of the Marvel Universe. Considering this is a crossover game, you can expect a lot of content from both universes and this Marvel vs Capcom 3 Characters, Combos and Special Moves guide will be your key to it all.

Marvel vs Capcom 3 Characters, Combos, and Special Moves

You will be playing legendary characters from both Marvel and Capcom Universes including massively popular characters such as Ryu, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Morrigan, as well as fan favorites such as Trish from Devil May Cry and the wise-cracking Deadpool. Our Marvel vs Capcom 3 Guide provides you with the background history, moves and combos of each character.

Fighting Moves Legend

D – Down

DF – Down Forward

F – Forward

UF – Up Forward

U – Up

UB – Up Back

B – Back

DB – Down Back

Attack – Either Light, Medium or Heavy Attack

S – Special

For each MvC 3 character below we will also tell you how to perform their special moves and combo.

Capcom Characters

Your favorite fighting characters from Capcom Universe.

Akuma

Akuma first appeared in Super Street Fighter II Turbo. Akuma’s desire to be strongest made him abandon his humanity. The beads around his neck are thought to be of his master whom he killed and wears those as a tribute to him.

Akuma Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Gohadoken D,DF,F + Attack Zanku Hadoken (in air) D,DF F + Attack Goshoryuken F,D,DF + Attack Tatsumaki Zankukyaku (in air) D,DB,B + Attack Hyakkishu Hyakki Gosho Hyakki Gojin Hyakki Goho B,D,DB + Attack (During Hyakkishu) Light Attack (During Hyakkishu) Medium Attack (During Hyakkishu) Heavy Attack Ashura Senku F,D,DF (or) B,D,DB + S Combos Messatsu-Gohado Agyo D,DF,F + Attack Attack Messatsu-Gohado Ungyo D,DF,F + Attack Attack Heavy Attack (hold down) Tenma-Gozanku Agyo (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Attack Messatsu-Goshoryu F,D,DF + Attack Attack Raging Demon Light Attack Light Attack -> Medium Attack Heavy Attack

Amaterasu

Amaterasu first appeared in Okami, the wolf incarnation of the Sun Goddess. She uses her power to restore peace and beauty to the lands.

Amaterasu Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Power Slash D,DB,B + Attack Head Charge (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Weapon Charge D,D + Attack Solar Flare F,D,DF + Attack Thunder Edge D,DF,F + Attack Glaive Chop D,DF,F + S Cold Star (With Devout Beads) D,DF,F + Attack Combos Okami Shuffle (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Attack Divine Instruments F,D,DF + Attack Attack Vale of Mist (in air) D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Arthur

He is a Valiant Knight who goes into hell to save his love Princess Guinevere. Sir Arthur made his first appearance in Ghosts and Goblins and he is nothing short of surprises.

Arthur Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Lance Toss (In air ) D,DF,F + Medium Attack Dagger Toss (In air ) D,DF,F + Light Attack Scatter Crossbow (In air ) D,DF,F + Heavy Attack Shield Deflect F,D,DF + Light Attack Hellbound Slash F,DF,F + Heavy Attack Scythe Toss (In air ) D,DB,B + Heavy Attack Fire Bottle Toss (In air ) D,DB,B + Light Attack Ax Toss (In air ) D,DB,B + Medium Attack Heavenly Slash F,D,DF+ Medium Attack Combos Goddess’ Bracelet D,DF,F + Attack Attack Golden Armor D,DB,B + Attack Attack For The Princess F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Albert Wesker

Albert Wesker was an employee of Umbrella Corporation and double agent in S.T.A.R.S team of Raccon City police. He has since betrayed Umbrella and is now working for Tricell.

Albert Wesker Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Cobra Strike D,DF,F + Light Attack Jaguar Dash D,DF,F + Heavy Attack Jaguar Kick (During Jaguar Dash) Heavy Attack Mustang Kick D,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Tiger Uppercut B,B,DB + Attack Ghost Butterfly D,DF,F + Medium Attack Phantom Move (During Ghost Butterfly) Attack (in air) F,D,DF + Attack Combos Phantom Dance D,DF,F + Attack Attack Rhino Charge D,DB,B + Attack Attack Lost in Nightmares F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Chris Redfield

Familiar name ‘Resident Evil’ you know it. Part of the S.T.A.R.S Alpha team, Chris is the survivor of the horrors of the umbrella corporation. Betrayed by his teammate later to become the arch enemy Albert Wesker. Chris was left to deal with the hordes of the dead. He is one of the founders of the B.S.S.A, designed to deal with Umbrella-like threats.

Chris Redfield Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Combination Punch D,DB,B + Attack Body Blow (During Combination Punch L) Light Attack Payoff (During Heavy Blow) Heavy Attack Heavy Blow (During Body Blow) Medium Attack Magnum Combo (During Combination Punch M) Heavy Attack Grenade Toss F,D,DF + Attack Gun Fire (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Prone Position D D + Heavy Attack Combos Grenade Launcher D,DF,F + Attack Attack Sweep Combo F,D,DF + Attack Attack Satellite Laser D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Chun Li

Chun Li is an undercover detective with lightening fast kicks, and seeks to avenge her Father’s death. Chun Li first appeared in Street Fighter II and since then she has been fan favorite among all Women in fighting games.

Chun Li Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Hayakuretsukyaku Attack (rapidly press) Kikoken B,DB,D,DF,F + Attack Kikoanken (During H, Kikoken) Heavy Attack Spinning Bird Kick (in air) D(charge)U + Attack Hyakuretsukyaku Attack (rapidly press) Tenshokyaku F,D,DF + Attack Combos Kikosho D,DF,F + Attack Attack Hoyokusen D,DB,B + Attack Attack Shichisei Ranka F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Dante

Featured in Devil May Cry. Born from the union of rebellious Demon and Human women. Demons were responsible for killing his mother and corrupting his brother so he seeks revenge on them.

Dante Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Crystal D,DF,F + Medium Attack Multi-Lock D,DF,F + Light Attack Acid Rain (During Multi-Lock) D,DF,F + Light Attack Million Carats (During Crystal) D,DF,F + Medium Attack Hysteric D,DF,F + Heavy Attack Grapple (During Hysteric) D,DF,F + Heavy Attack Reverb Shock D,DB,B + Light Attack Fireworks (During Reverb Shock) Heavy Attack Crazy Dance (During Reverb Shock) S Revolver D,DB,B + Medium Attack Fireworks (During Revolver) Heavy Attack Crazy Dance (During Revolver) (During Jet Stream) S Fireworks (During Jet Stream) Heavy Attack Twister F,D,DF + Light Attack Jet Stream D,DB,B + Heavy Attack Jam Session F,D,DF + Heavy Attack Tempest (During Twister) F,D,DF + Light Attack Volcano F,D,DF + Medium Attack Beehive (During Volcano) F,D,DF + Medium Attack The Hammer (During Killer Bee) D,DF,F + Light Attack Air Play (in air) D,DF,F + Medium Attack Sky Dance (in air) D,DF,F + Heavy Attack Air Trick D,D + S Drive D,DF,F + S Killer Bee (in air) D,DF,F + Light Attack Combos Million Dollars D,DF,F + Attack Attack Devil Trigger D,DB,B + Attack Attack Air Raid (In air and During Devil Trigger) D,DB,B + S Thunder Bolt (In air, in Devil Trigger form) D,DF,F + S Vortex (In air, in Devil Trigger Form) F,D,DF + S Devil Must Die F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Felicia

Felicia made her first appearance Darkstalkers. She was raised by nun and dreams of becoming a star in singing career.

Felicia Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Rolling Buckler D,DF,F + Attack Neko Punch (During Rolling Buckler) Light Attack Rolling Slide (During Rolling Buckler) Medium Attack Rolling Uppercut (During Rolling Buckler) Heavy Attack Cat Spike F,D,DF + Attack Delta Spike B,D,DB + Attack Sand Splash B(charge)F + Attack Hell Cat F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack EX Charge D,D + Heavy Attack (hold down) Combos Dancing Flash D,DF,F + Attack Attack Kitty’s Helper F,D,DF + Attack Attack Please Help Me D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Haggar

Mike Haggar is the former wrestler and mayor of Metro City. He made his first appearance in the Final Fight ‘Classic Arcade Fighting Game’. He was one of the playable characters in Final Fight – other two being Guy and Cody.

Mike Haggar often takes the street to deal with Metro City’s gang problems. Now, after two decades of wait, you can put em up against the likes of Ryu, Chun Li, and Hulk. Mike Haggar, remember the name!

Haggar Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Violent Axe D,DF,F + Attack Hoodlum Launcher F,D,DF + Attack Flying Pile Driver F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Double Lariat Special+Attack Skyhigh Back Drop (in air) F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Wild Swing (in air) D,DF,F + S Combos Rapid Fire Fist D,DF,F + Attack Attack Giant Hugger Press F,D,DF + Attack Attack Final Haggar Buster F,DF,D,DB.B + Attack Attack

Hsien-Ko

Hsien-Ko and Lin-Lin were twins, born in a family of Senjutsushis. Both were raised to be Senjutsushis and were taught Senjutsu. On the ceremonial night when they were to become a Senjutsushi, their village was attacked by Darkstalkers. Hsien-Ko’s mom gave her life to save her family, but because of this her soul was trapped in Darkness. Now, Hsien-Ko and her sister fight to save their mother’s soul.

Hsien-Ko Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Anki Hou D,DF,F + Attack Senpu Bu F,D,DF + Attack Henkyo Ki (in air) B,D,DB + Attack Houten Geki D,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Combos Chireitou D,DF,F + Attack Attack Tenrai Ha D,DB,B + Attack Attack Rimoukon F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Jill Valentine

(DLC) – First featured in Resident Evil. Jill was one of the members of the S.T.A.R.S Alpha team, partner of Chris Redfield. She was also one of the few people to escape Raccoon City before it was destroyed. Her appearance in Marvel vs Capcom 3 supports syncs with her look in Resident Evil 5. She is evil now!

Jill Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Flip Kick D,DF,F + Light Attack Cartwheel Kick D,DF,F + Medium Attack Arrow Kick D,DF,F + Hard Attack Double Knee Drop (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Fallen Prey F,D,DF + Light Attack Ensnarement F,D,DF + Medium Attack Position Exchange F,D,DF + Hard Attack Feral Crouch D,D + Special Low Sweep (During Feral Crouch) Light Attack Jumping Roundhouse (During Feral Crouch) Medium Attack Sumersault Kick (During Feral Crouch) Hard Attack Combos Machine-Gun Spray D,DF,F + Attack Attack Raven Spike F,D,DF + Attack Attack Mad Beast (Level 3 Hyper Combo) D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Morrigan

Even after her father passed away and with throne hers she likes to spends most of her time in Human World neglecting her duties as she beats the crap out of humans and her magical brethren. If her magical powers weren’t enough, she can transform her bat wings into all things offense or defense.

Morrigan Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Soul Fist D,DF,F + Attack Shadow Blade F,D,DF +Attack Vector Drain F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Flight D,DB,B + S Combos Finishing Shower D,DF,F + Attack Attack Astral Vision D,D +Attack Attack Shadow Servant F,D,DF + Attack Attack Darkness Illusion (Level 3 Hyper Combo) (in air) D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Ryu

One of the well known fighting characters in video games history. Rival to Ken, Ryu doesn’t rest and is always searching for the next big challenge while improving his skills. He fights using the art of Ansatsuken as taught to him by his master, Gouken.

Ryu Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Hadoken F,D,DF + Attack Shoryuken F,D,DF + Attack Tatsumaki Senpukyaku D,DB,B + Attack Jodan Sokuto Geri B,D,DB + Attack Combos Shinku Hadoken (Vertical Up) (Vertical Down) D,DF,F + Attack Attack D,DF,F + Attack Attack – U (hold down) (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Attack – D (hold down) Shinku Tatsumaki Senpukyaku D,DB,B + Attack Attack Shin Shoryuken (Level 3 Hyper Combo) F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Spencer

Bionic Commando – Spencer was once a bionic operative for a special branch of government until the government betrays him forcing him to go rogue.

Spencer Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Wire Grapple (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Jaw Breaker F,D,DF + Attack Armor Piercer D,DF,F + S Reel In Punch (when Wire Grapple hits) Light Attack Zip Kick (when Wire Grapple hits) Medium Attack Come ‘ere (when Wire Grapple hits) Heavy Attack Smash Kick (During Jaw Breaker Medium or Heavy) Heavy Attack Critical Hit (During Jaw Breaker Medium or Heavy, specific timing) Heavy Attack Combos Bionic Maneuvers D,DF,F + Attack Attack Bionic Lancer D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Trish

Trish was created by an arch demon to seduce and destroy Dante. However she turns on her master and fight alongside Dante to save the day. She first appeared in Devil May Cry, and now is the part of Marvel vs. Capcom 3 roster.

Trish Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Low Voltage (In air) D,DF,F + Attack Trick ‘HopScotch’ (In air) D,DB,B + Light Attack Trick “Peekaboo” D,DB,B + Medium Attack Round Trip (In air) D,DB,B + Heavy Attack Switch Sign (In air) (During Round-Trip) F,D,DF + Attack Air Raid (In air) D,DB,B + S Combos Maximum Voltage D,DB,B + Attack Attack Round Harvest D,DF,F + Attack Attack Duet Pain F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Tron Bonne

Tron Bonne first appeared in Megaman Legends. A Pirate, anti-hero who uses her servbots to do the job for her. She is the sister of the criminal Bonne family of air pirates.

Tron Bonne Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Bonne Strike B,D,DB + Attack Beacon Bomb’ D,DF,F + Attack Servbot Launcher F,D,DF + Attack Bonne Mixer F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Combos Servbot Takeout D,DF,F + Attack Attack Shakedown Mixer F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Attack Servbot Surprise F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Viewtiful Joe

Viewtiful Joy has been protecting the World from movie villains, giant robots. His began his fight in the persuit of his girlfriend who was sucked into the movie screen while Captain Blue adventure. Viewtiful Joe fights for truth and justice using the time altering powers of his V-watch, which is activated by the magical phrase “Henshin.”

Viewtiful Joy Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Voomerang D,DF,F + Attack Shocking Pink D,DB,B + Attack Red Hot Kick (in air) D,DB,B + Attack Air Joe (in air) Attack (rapidly press) Groovy Upper Cut F,D,DF + Attack Combos Desperado (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Attack Viewtiful God Hand D,DB,B + Attack Attack Mach Speed F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Viper

Crimson Viper is a 20 something fighter who made her first appearance in Street Fighter IV. She is a single mother and her daughter, Lauren has her attention all the time. She is investigating the Blece Project, and in charge of the Battle Suit project when she is working her disguise as S.I.N. operative. She enters the tournament, they hold to test the prototype, if successful will be reassigned to the BLECE project, her main goal.

C. Viper Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Thunder Knuckle D,DF,F + Attack Burning Kick (in air) D,DB,B + Attack EX Burning Kick (in air) D,DB,B + S (Uses 1 Hyper Combo Gauge stock) Seismic Hammer F,D,DF + Attack EX Seismic Hammer D,D,DF + S (Uses 1 Hyper Combo Gauge stock) Combos Emergency Combination D,DF,F + Attack Attack Viper Full Throttle F,D,DF + Attack Attack Burst Time D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Zero

Zero made his appearance in Megaman X and then Megaman Zero. Despite being created by the evil Dr. Wily, Zero fights for good and righteous causes throughout his robotic existence. Zero works as a Maverick Hunter, a soldier in charge of defeating Mavericks, robots who turned against humanity. He plays the role as X’s comrade and best friend in the X series.

Zero Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Hadangeki D,DF,F + Attack Ryuengin F,D,DF + Attack Raikousen (in air) F,D,DF + Attack Sentsuizan (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Hyper Zero Blaster Attack (hold down) Combos Rakkoha D,DF,F + Attack Attack Genmu Zero D,D,DF + Attack Attack Sougenmu D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Marvel Characters

Your favorite super heroes from Marvel Universe.

Captain America

Steve Rogers, a fine arts student born during the great depression was injected with the Super Solider Serum, giving him superhuman strength and agility. Since then he has fought countless battles aiding his country in war. He made his first appearance in Captain America Comics #1 and was supposedly assassinated in Captain America Comics #5 though he is still alive. (Heroes don’t die do they ?)

Captain America Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Shield Slash (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Charging Star D,DB,B + Attack Stars & Stripes F,D,DF + Attack Backflip S, Attack (press simultaneously) Combos Hyper Charging Star D,DB,B + Attack Attack Final Justice D,DF,F + Attack Attack Hyper Stars & Stripes F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Deadpool

Deadpool is a talkative mercenary, an anti-hero originally making his appearance in The New Mutant #98. He talks a lot but gets the job done. Deadpool is also known for its humorous nature.

Deadpool Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Trigger Happy (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Ninja Gift (in air during Trigger Happy) Attack Quick Work D,DB,B + Attack Katana Rama! F,D,DF + Attack Chimichangas!! (During Katana-Rama!) Heavy Attack TELEPORT B,D,DB + Attack Combos Happy Happy Trigger (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Attack 4th-Wall Crisis F,D,DF + Attack Attack Cuttin’ Time D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Doctor Doom

A recurring supervillain, he is the archenemy of the Fantastic Four and also the leader of the nation of Latveria. Doom is both a genius inventor and a sorcerer, and has fought numerous other superheroes in his various plots for power and/or revenge over the years. Victor von Doom was first featured in The Fantastic Four comics #5.

Doctor Doom Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Plasma Beam (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Photon Shot (in air) D,DB,B + Attack Flight (in air) D,DB,B + S Molecular Shield F,D,DF + Attack Combos Photon Array (in air) D,DB,B + Attack Attack Doom’s Time D,DF,F + Attack Attack Sphere Flame F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Dormammu

Ruler of an alternate dimension, Dormammu became a perennial foe of Sorcerer Supreme and maverick Doctor Strange, who until this time had dealt almost exclusively with off-beat “one-off” mystical threats. Ruling the Dark Dimension wasn’t enough for Dormammu so he used his mystical powers to try and conquer other dimensions.

Dormammu Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Dark Spell: Destruction D,DB,B + Light Attack Dark Spell: Creation D,DB,B + Medium Attack Liberation D,DB,B + Heavy Attack Dark hole (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Purification F,D,DF + Attack Mass Change (in air) B,D,DB + Attack Flight D,DB,B + S Combos Chaotic Fame D,DF,F + Attack Attack Dark Dimension F,D,DF + Attack Attack Stalking Flare D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Hulk

The Hulk (The Incredible Hulk #1) is cast as the emotional and impulsive alter ego of the withdrawn and reserved physicist Dr. Bruce Banner. The Hulk appears shortly after Banner is accidentally exposed to the blast of a test detonation of a gamma bomb he invented. Now whenever Bruce gets angry, he involuntary becomes the massively strong and powerful Hulk.

Hulk Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Gamma Wave B(charge)F + Attack Gamma Charge D,DF,F + Attack Gamma Charge 2nd (During Gamma Charge) Attack Gamma Charge (Anti Air) F,D,DF + Attack Gamma Charge 2nd (Anti-Air) (During Gamma Charge (Anti-Air)) Attack Gamma Tornado F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Combos Gamma Tsunami D,DF,F + Attack Attack Gamma Quake F,D,DF + Attack Attack Gamma Crush D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Iron Man

Billionaire Tony Stark fights the forces of villainy in the high-tech Iron Man armor. He is one of the cornerstones of the Super Hero community and a founding member of the Avengers.

Iron Man Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Uni Beam D,DF,F + Attack Repulsor Blast D,DB,B + Attack Repulsor Spread (During Repulsor Blast) D,DB,B + Heavy Attack Smart Bomb F,D,DF + Attack Flight D,DB,B + S Combos Proton Cannon D,DF,F + Attack Attack Iron Avenger D,DB,B + Attack Attack Angled Proton Cannon F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Magneto

With almost complete control of magnetism, Magneto is one of the most powerful mutants alive. He uses his massive powers to fight for his own mutant agenda at any cost. Thought to be a Jewish Holocaust survivor whose actions are driven by the purpose of protecting the mutant race from suffering a similar fate.

Magneto Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Electromagnetic Disrupter D,DF,F + Attack Magnetic Blast (in air) U, UF,F + Attack Hyper Gravitation D,DB,B + Attack Flight D,DB,B + S Force Field F,D,DF + Attack Combos Magnetic Shockwave D,DF,F + Attack Attack Gravity Squeeze F,D,DF + Attack Attack Magnetic Tempest D,DB,B + Attack Attack

M.O.D.O.K.

M.O.D.O.K., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing who leads Advanced Idea Mechanics, is gifted with super intelligence and psionic power, using these powers to vex the world’s Super Heroes. M.O.D.O.K. made his first appearance in Tales of Suspense issue #93.

M.O.D.O.K. Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Battering Ram S, Attack (press simultaneously) Psionic Blast D,DF,F + Attack Psionic High Blast (With Psionic power charged) D,DF,F + S Balloon Bomb F,D,DF + Attack Jamming Bomb (With Psionic power charged) F,D,DF + Special Flight D,DB,B + S Analysis Cube D,DB,B + Attack Combos Hyper Psionic Blast D,DF,F + Attack Attack Hyper Battering Ram D,DB,B + Attack Attack Killer Illumination F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Phoenix

Jean Grey-Summers is a mutant born with telepathic and telekinetic powers. Her powers first manifested when she saw her childhood friend being hit by a car. She is a caring, nurturing figure, but she also must deal with being an Omega-level mutant and the physical manifestation of the cosmic Phoenix Force.

She faces death several times in the history of the series, first in the classic “Dark Phoenix Saga” but due to her connection with the Phoenix Force, she, as her namesake implies, rises from death. Being a receptacle for the powerful Phoenix Force, grants Jean near god-like powers when it becomes fully active.

Phoenix Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command TK Shot D,DF,F + Attack TK Trap D,DB,B + Attack TK Overdrive F,D,DF + Attack Flight D,DB,B + S Teleportation B,D,DB + Attack Combos Phoenix Rage D,DF,F + Attack Attack Healing Field D,DB,B + Attack Attack Dark Phoenix Rising Level 5 Hyper Combo that occurs when Vitality is reduced to zero

Sentinel

Dr. Bolivar Trask invented Sentinels for only one purpose ‘to destroy or capture mutants’. There have been many different types of Sentinels employed by different groups since there first appearance in The X-Men #14.

Sentinel Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Rocket Punch D,DF,F + Attack Sentinel Force D,DB,B + Attack Human Catapult F,D,DF + Attack Flight D,DB,B + S Combos Plasma Storm D,DF,F + Attack Attack Hard Drive (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Attack Hyper Sentinel Force D,DB,B + Attack Attack

She-Hulk

When Jennifer Walters received a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, she gained the power to become She-Hulk.

She-Hulk Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Heavy Strike D,DF,F + Attack Somersault kick F,D,DF + Attack Runner’s Start D,D + S Chariot (During Runner’s Start) F Somersault kick+ (During Chariot) Heavy Attack Torpedo (During Chariot) Light Attack Emergency Stop (During Chariot) S Catapult (During Runner’s Start) B Shooting Star (During Catapult) Light Attack Flying Drop Kick (During Catapult) Medium Attack Diving Senton (During Catapult) Heavy Attack Emergency Landing (During Catapult) S Clothesline (During Chariot) Medium Attack Combos Emerald Cannon D,DF,F + Attack Attack Emerald Impulse (During Emerald Cannon) D,DF,F + S Emerald Disaster (During Emerald Impulse) D,DF,F + S Road Rage (Level 3 Hyper Combo) D,DB,B + Attack Attack Taking out the Trash F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Shuma-Gorath

(DLC) – Giant tentacled creature which evoked terrible dread and was worshipped in time immemorial and long ago locked away from our plane of existence. Shuma-Gorath first featured in Marvel Premiere #5 when a magician invokes it in a curse against humanity. This terrible creature wants to enslave humanity with its super natural powers and ability to shapeshift.

Shuma-Gorath Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Mystic Stare B (Charge) F + Attack Mystic Smash (in air OK) D,DF,F + Attack Devitalization F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Mystic Ray D (Charge) U + Attack Combos Hyper Mystic Smash F,D,DF + Attack Attack Hyper Mystic Ray D,DB,B + Attack Attack Chaos Dimension (Level 3 Hyper Combo) D,DF,F + Attack Attack – Hard Attack

Spider-Man

Peter Parker was an orphan being raised by his Aunt May and Uncle Ben, and as a teenager, having to deal with the normal struggles of adolescence in addition to those of a costumed crime fighter. When a radioactive spider bit Peter Parker, he gained the proportionate strength and agility of the arachnid, which he now uses to fight evil.

Spider-Man Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Web Ball D,DF,F + Attack Spider Sting F,D,DF + Attack Spider-Bite (During Spider Sting) Heavy Attack Web Throw B,D,DB + Attack Web Glide S+Attack Web Swing F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Combos Maximum Spider D,DF,F + Attack Attack Ultimate Web Throw F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Attack Crawler Assault F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Storm

African American ‘Ororo Munroe’ was gifted with the mutant ability to control weather. She joined the X-Men and has been one of their most reliable members of the X-Men since then. She made her first appearance in Giant Size X-Men #1.

Storm Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Whirlwind D,DF,F + Attack Double Typhoon D,DB,B + Attack Flight D,DB,B + S Lightning Attack S+Attack Lightning Sphere (in air) F,D,DF + Attack Combos Lightning Storm D,DF,F + Attack Attack Elemental Rage F,D,DF + Attack Attack Hail Storm D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Super-Skrull

Kl’rt – more commonly known as the Super-Skrull hails from the Skrull capital world of Tarnax IV (in the Tarnax System in the Andromeda Galaxy) which has since been destroyed by Galactus. The Skrull Emperor Dorrek VII wanted revenge against the Fantastic Four, who thwarted the Empire’s attempt to invade Earth.

Dorrek handpicked the warrior Kl’rt (Fantastic Four #18), who was artificially augmented and given the combined abilities of the Fantastic Four. Kl’rt’s power levels, however, exceeded the originals stronger than the Thing; superior flight and greater pyrokinetic ability than the Human Torch; better control of invisibility and telekinesis than the Invisible Woman; and an ability to stretch beyond that of Mr. Fantastic.

Super-Skrull Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Orbital Grudge D,DF,F + Attack Tenderizer Attack (press rapidly) Elastic Slam D,DB,B + Attack Rolling Hook F,F,F + Heavy Attack Worm Squash D,D + Heavy Attack Meteor Smash F,D,DF + Attack Combos Skrull Torch D,DF,F + Attack Attack Death Penalty F,D,DF + Attack Attack Inferno D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Taskmaster

Taskmaster is a mysterious figure believed to have been born in the Bronx, New York City. He has the ability to mimic the physical movements of anyone he witnesses. He uses his abilities as a mercenary working for the highest bidder.

Taskmaster Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Aim Master D,DF,F + Attack Guard Master D,DB,B + Attack Sword Master F,D,DF + Attack Head Butt (When Sword Master Light is blocked) Heavy Attack (When Sword Master Medium is blocked) Heavy Attack (When Sword Master Heavy is blocked) Heavy Attack Lights Out (During Head Butt) D,DF,F + Heavy Attack Below the Belt (During Head Butt) Medium Attack Low Kick (During Below the Belt) Heavy Attack Lights Out (During Low Kick) D,DF,F + Heavy Attack (During Knee Kick) D,DF,F + Heavy Attack Shield Bash (During Low Kick) Heavy Attack Knee Kick (During Shield Bash) Medium Attack Combos Legion Arrow D,DF,F + Attack Attack Aegis Counter D,DB,B + Attack Attack

Thor

The God of Thunder wields the mighty hammer Mjolnir to fight the forces of evil. He is also a founding member of the Vengadores. Thor made his first appearance in comic Journey Into Mystery #83.

Thor Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Mighty Spark D,DF,F + Attack Might Smash F,D,DF + Light (or) Medium Attack (charged) F,D,DF + Heavy Attack Might Strike B,D,DB + Attack Flight D,DB,B + S Might Speech D,D + Heavy Attack (hold down) Mighty Hurricane F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Combos Mighty Tornado D,DF,F + Attack Attack Mighty Punish F,DF,D,DB,B + Attack Attack Mighty Thunder F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Wolverine

Born as James Howlett and commonly known as Logan, Wolverine is a mutant, possessing animal-keen senses, enhanced physical capabilities, three retracting bone claws on each hand and a healing factor that allows him to recover from virtually any wound, disease or toxin at an accelerated rate.

The healing factor also slows down his aging process, enabling him to live beyond a normal human lifespan. His powerful healing factor enabled the supersoldier program Weapon X to bond the near-indestructible metal alloy adamantium to his skeleton and claws without killing him. He made his first appearance in the The Incredible Hulk#180.

Wolverine Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Berserker Barrage D,DF,F + Attack Tornado Claw F,D,DF + Attack Drill Claw S+Attack Berserker Slash D,DB,B + Attack Combos Berserker Barrage X D,DF,F + Attack Attack Berserker Charge D,D + Attack Attack Weapon X (Level 3 Hyper Combo) F,D,DF + Attack Attack Fatal Claw D,DB,B + Attack Attack

X-23

A female clone of Wolverine, X-23 has all of his powers in female form. X-23 made her first Appearance in X-Men: Evolution (“X-23”) tv series and NYX #3 comic.

X-23 Special Moves and Combos

Special Moves Move Command Neck Slice D,DF,F + Light Attack Ankle Slice D,DF,F + Medium Attack Crescent Skythe F,D,DF + Attack Decapitating Slice D,DF,F + Heavy Attack Mirage Feint D,DB,B + Attack Talon Attack (in air) D,DF,F + Attack Combos Rage Trigger D,DF,F + Attack Attack Silent Kill (Level 3 Hyper Combo) D,DB,B + Attack Attack S Weapon X Prime F,D,DF + Attack Attack

Refer to our Marvel vs Capcom 3 Character Unlock Guide to unlock all the hidden characters in Marvel vs Capcom 3.