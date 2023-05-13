There are six hidden characters in Marvel vs Capcom 3. You can unlock these characters by earning player points with the help of our Marvel vs Capcom 3 Character Unlock guide. You can earn player points by playing arcade mode, playing multiplayer mode, completing character challenges, or spending time in training mode.

Once you have accumulated the specified player points, you can unlock these hidden characters. You can use all these methods to accumulate player points or you can finish arcade mode more than once.

Save yourself some time and play on a lower difficulty level as you do not have to perform any hard moves in it and you make Player Points more quickly. The lower the difficulty level, the lesser the time will it require for you to earn Player Points.

Marvel vs Capcom 3 Character Unlock

You can unlock the following hidden characters in Marvel vs Capcom 3 by accumulating the specified player points. For a brief history of these characters and tips on how to play them, check our Marvel vs Capcom 3 Characters, Moves and Combos Guide.

Akuma



You can unlock Akuma, once you have accumulated 2,000 Player Points. If you play the game on easy mode, you will be able to accumulate these points pretty quickly. You will need to finish arcade mode once to unlock Akuma. You can easily gain 2000 PP by playing the single-player “Arcade Mode” once.

Sentinel



You can unlock Sentinel once you have accumulated 4,000 Player Points (PP). You will need to finish arcade mode twice to accumulate 4000 player points and unlock Sentinel. You can easily gain 4000 PP by playing the single-player “Arcade Mode” twice

Hsein-ko



You can unlock Sentinel once you have accumulated 6,000 Player Points (PP). Easiest way is to beat the arcade mode thrice, accumulate 6000 points and unlock Hsein-Ko.

Taskmaster



You can unlock Sentinel once you have accumulated 8,000 Player Points (PP). Easiest way is to beat the arcade mode four times with different characters, accumulate 8000 points and unlock Taskmaster.

Jill Valentine



Jill Valentine will be made available via DLC so you need to buy the DLC to unlock this character. Buying the DLC will let you unlock the character for free 4 weeks post-launch.

Shuma Gorath



Shuma Gorath will also be made available via DLC so you need to buy the DLC to unlock this character. Buying the DLC will let you unlock the character for free 4 weeks post-launch.

Both DLC characters will be available for purchase on March 15th.