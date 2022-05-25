Daybreak Game’s unannounced Marvel MMORPG has been canceled

What might have slipped under the radar is that developer Daybreak Game Company was working on an unannounced Marvel MMORPG to compete with DC Universe Online, also an MMO helmed by Daybreak. That Marvel-based project has now been canceled.

In a press release earlier today, parent company Enad Global 7 announced that it has decided to scrap the in-development Marvel MMORPG after re-evaluating “the development risk profile, size of investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy” of the project.

Enad Global 7 was planning to inject around $50 million into the Marvel MMORPG over the course of the next three years. That funding will now be reallocated between “multiple, smaller-sized projects” at Daybreak Game Company and other subsidiaries of the Swedish game company.

That includes continued expansion support for The Lord of the Rings Online and DC Universe Online, as well as “new game opportunities with our first party, original IPs,” noted Enad Global 7.

The Marvel MMORPG was mentioned as an unannounced project during an investor presentation that Enad Global 7 held last November. The game was described as a “long-term development effort with a AAA budget”.

Just a couple of weeks back, concept art was allegedly leaked that confirmed Iron Man, Captain America, and Red Skull as some of the characters in the game.

While there was never an official announcement, Marvel fans are likely going to be upset seeing how recent Marvel-based projects like Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy have fared—the latter being a victim of circumstances.

Daybreak Game Company has a long history of developing/publishing/supporting MMO games. In addition to DC Universe Online and The Lord of the Rings Online, the developer was also behind PlanetSide and PlanetSide 2, EverQuest and EverQuest 2, The Matrix Online, Star Wars Galaxies, H1Z1, and more.