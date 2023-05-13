In our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Best Karts Combinations Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about some of the best karts combinations that you can use in the game to secure more wins.

As fun as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition might look on paper, you cannot just assemble random parts and hope to score some easy wins. When it comes to putting together a kart, the entire system is robust and in-depth.

One of the most important things that you need to keep in mind is your characters. There are three categories of characters in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition i.e. Light, Medium, and Heavy.

Light characters have excellent acceleration but sub-par top speed and are easy to knock aside. Heavy characters have incredible top speed but lack in acceleration. Finally, Medium characters enjoy the best of the both worlds.

You must put some thought into picking your character as it can create the difference between winning and losing a race. Apart from the characters, there are some others things as well. These things include Kart Body, Tires, and Glider.

In this guide, we have listed down some of our most favorite karts builds in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition. However, always remember that nothing is set in stone and you should experiment with things to come up with something that works for you.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

For more help on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition, check out our Deluxe Battle Mode Guide, Essential Tips to Win Races Guide, and Items Guide.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Best Karts Combinations

Top Speed Karts Combinations

In case you are looking at top speed, you need to choose the Circuit Special, B-Dasher, or anything that suits your playstyle as long as you have Roller tires. With this combination, you achieve an optimal balance of speed and handling. Since the gliders do not add value, choose anything that you prefer – maybe the Parafoil or something.

Top Acceleration Karts Combinations

In case you do not care much about top speed and only need higher acceleration, you need to go with a Landship and Mr. Scooty with Sponge tires. As for the gliders, Cloud Glider or Parafoil are both fitting choices. This combination will ensure that you are light on wheels and have high mobility.

Best Handling Karts Combinations

This combination is ideal for players who do not want either top speed or top acceleration and are only concerned with better handling. In order to achieve it, you need to choose a heavy character. I recommend a Blue Falcon with Azure Rollers tires.

This combination will not provide you an insane speed boost or acceleration but will definitely allow you to traverse the course without going wayward.

Most Well Balanced Combination

This build is called the meta build for a reason! This is the most balanced build which incorporates all the stats which allow compensation of one stat for another. This build will be effective for all 48 tracks so you will not have to worry about further modifications.

The character you use here should be either Waluigi or Wario! The vehicle is a Standard bike equipped with a super glider and Roller tires! All these add ons will ensure better maneuverability and a balanced speed to acceleration ratio!

Best Characters and Weight Classes

Weight Classes

There are three categories of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition character i.e. light, medium, and heavy. Lighter characters bring less speed and more acceleration. Heavier characters, on the other hand, bring more top speed and less acceleration.

Light Characters

Baby Daisy

Baby Luigi

Baby Mario

Baby Peach

Baby Rosalina

Lemmy Koopa

Dry Bones – Deluxe

Light Characters

Koopa Troopa

Lakitu

Larry Koopa

Shy Guy

Toad

Toadette

Wendy O. Koopa

Isabelle – DLC Character

Bowser Jr – Deluxe

Medium Characters

Princess Daisy

Princess Peach

Yoshi

Tanooki Mario – DLC Character

Cat Peach – DLC Character

Villager – DLC Character

Inkling Boy – Deluxe

Inkling Girl – Deluxe

Medium Heavy Characters

Mario

Luigi

Ludwig von Koopa

Iggy Koopa

Heavy Characters

Donkey Kong

Metal Mario

Pink Gold Peach

Rosalina

Roy Koopa

Waluigi

Link – DLC Character

King Boo – Deluxe

Gold Mario – Deluxe

Very Heavy Characters

Bowser

Wario

Morton Koopa Jr.

Dry Bowser – DLC Character

Best Characters

When it comes to choosing the best character, I recommend some light characters for beginners because of how quickly they can bounce and enjoy decent acceleration to get back into the race. Heavier characters, on the other hand, are for people who know the tracks and have more experience with the game.