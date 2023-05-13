Mario Kart 8 Character Stats Detailed – Speed, Handling, Weight, Grip and Acceleration

Even though Nintendo’s Wii U continues to suffer on the part of net profit loss and decreased number of sold units, Mario Kart 8 has managed to stay in the limelight.
Being one the most anticipated titles of this month, Mario Kart 8 has gained enough hype and some users over MKboards have designed a table showcasing all the characters’ stats featured in the game.
Mario Kart 8 Character Stats
There are a total of 7 weight tiers which are divided as: Feather-weight, Lightweight, Medium, Cruiser, Heavyweight, Metal, and Super Heavyweight.
For your convenience, I have posted the complete list of stats below as it appears on MKboards:
Featherweight
|Character
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Weight
|Handling
|Grip
|Baby Mario
|2.25
|3.25
|2.25
|4.75
|4.5
|Baby Luigi
|2.25
|3.25
|2.25
|4.75
|4.5
|Baby Daisy
|2.25
|3.25
|2.25
|4.75
|4.5
|Baby Peach
|2.25
|3.25
|2.25
|4.75
|4.5
|Baby Rosalina
|2.25
|3.25
|2.25
|4.75
|4.5
|Lemmy
|2.25
|3.25
|2.25
|4.75
|4.5
|Mii (Light)
|2.25
|3.25
|2.25
|4.75
|4.5
Lightweight
|Character
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Weight
|Handling
|Grip
|Toad
|2.75
|3.0
|2.75
|4.25
|4.25
|Toadette
|2.75
|3.0
|2.75
|4.25
|4.25
|Wendy
|2.75
|3.0
|2.75
|4.25
|4.25
|Larry
|2.75
|3.0
|2.75
|4.25
|4.25
|Lakitu
|2.75
|3.0
|2.75
|4.25
|4.25
|Koopa Troopa
|2.75
|3.0
|2.75
|4.25
|4.25
|Shy Guy
|2.75
|3.0
|2.75
|4.25
|4.25
Medium
|Character
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Weight
|Handling
|Grip
|Yoshi
|3.25
|2.75
|3.25
|3.75
|4.0
|Peach
|3.25
|2.75
|3.25
|3.75
|4.0
|Daisy
|3.25
|2.75
|3.25
|3.75
|4.0
|Mii (Medium)
|3.25
|2.75
|3.25
|3.75
|4.0
Cruiser
|Character
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Weight
|Handling
|Grip
|Mario
|3.75
|2.5
|3.75
|3.25
|3.75
|Luigi
|3.75
|2.5
|3.75
|3.25
|3.75
|Ludwig
|3.75
|2.5
|3.75
|3.25
|3.75
|Iggy
|3.75
|2.5
|3.75
|3.25
|3.75
Heavyweight
|Character
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Weight
|Handling
|Grip
|Donkey Kong
|4.25
|2.25
|4.25
|2.75
|3.5
|Roy
|4.25
|2.25
|4.25
|2.75
|3.5
|Waluigi
|4.25
|2.25
|4.25
|2.75
|3.5
|Rosalina
|4.25
|2.25
|4.25
|2.75
|3.5
Metal
|Character
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Weight
|Handling
|Grip
|Metal Mario
|4.25
|2
|4.75
|2.75
|3.25
|Pink Gold Peach
|4.25
|2
|4.75
|2.75
|3.25
|Mii (Heavy)
|4.25
|2
|4.75
|2.75
|3.25
Super Heavyweight
|Character
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Weight
|Handling
|Grip
|Wario
|4.75
|2.0
|4.75
|2.25
|3.25
|Morton
|4.75
|2.0
|4.75
|2.25
|3.25
|Bowser
|4.75
|2.0
|4.75
|2.25
|3.25
After going through the stats, what do you think of the chances of your favorite characters to dominate Kart Racing?