Mario Kart 8 Character Stats Detailed – Speed, Handling, Weight, Grip and Acceleration



Even though Nintendo’s Wii U continues to suffer on the part of net profit loss and decreased number of sold units, Mario Kart 8 has managed to stay in the limelight.

Being one the most anticipated titles of this month, Mario Kart 8 has gained enough hype and some users over MKboards have designed a table showcasing all the characters’ stats featured in the game.

Mario Kart 8 Character Stats

There are a total of 7 weight tiers which are divided as: Feather-weight, Lightweight, Medium, Cruiser, Heavyweight, Metal, and Super Heavyweight.

For your convenience, I have posted the complete list of stats below as it appears on MKboards:

Featherweight

Character Speed Acceleration Weight Handling Grip Baby Mario 2.25 3.25 2.25 4.75 4.5 Baby Luigi 2.25 3.25 2.25 4.75 4.5 Baby Daisy 2.25 3.25 2.25 4.75 4.5 Baby Peach 2.25 3.25 2.25 4.75 4.5 Baby Rosalina 2.25 3.25 2.25 4.75 4.5 Lemmy 2.25 3.25 2.25 4.75 4.5 Mii (Light) 2.25 3.25 2.25 4.75 4.5

Lightweight

Character Speed Acceleration Weight Handling Grip Toad 2.75 3.0 2.75 4.25 4.25 Toadette 2.75 3.0 2.75 4.25 4.25 Wendy 2.75 3.0 2.75 4.25 4.25 Larry 2.75 3.0 2.75 4.25 4.25 Lakitu 2.75 3.0 2.75 4.25 4.25 Koopa Troopa 2.75 3.0 2.75 4.25 4.25 Shy Guy 2.75 3.0 2.75 4.25 4.25

Medium

Character Speed Acceleration Weight Handling Grip Yoshi 3.25 2.75 3.25 3.75 4.0 Peach 3.25 2.75 3.25 3.75 4.0 Daisy 3.25 2.75 3.25 3.75 4.0 Mii (Medium) 3.25 2.75 3.25 3.75 4.0

Cruiser

Character Speed Acceleration Weight Handling Grip Mario 3.75 2.5 3.75 3.25 3.75 Luigi 3.75 2.5 3.75 3.25 3.75 Ludwig 3.75 2.5 3.75 3.25 3.75 Iggy 3.75 2.5 3.75 3.25 3.75

Heavyweight

Character Speed Acceleration Weight Handling Grip Donkey Kong 4.25 2.25 4.25 2.75 3.5 Roy 4.25 2.25 4.25 2.75 3.5 Waluigi 4.25 2.25 4.25 2.75 3.5 Rosalina 4.25 2.25 4.25 2.75 3.5

Metal

Character Speed Acceleration Weight Handling Grip Metal Mario 4.25 2 4.75 2.75 3.25 Pink Gold Peach 4.25 2 4.75 2.75 3.25 Mii (Heavy) 4.25 2 4.75 2.75 3.25

Super Heavyweight

Character Speed Acceleration Weight Handling Grip Wario 4.75 2.0 4.75 2.25 3.25 Morton 4.75 2.0 4.75 2.25 3.25 Bowser 4.75 2.0 4.75 2.25 3.25

After going through the stats, what do you think of the chances of your favorite characters to dominate Kart Racing?