Sarah is a simple mission in Mafia: Definitive Edition. We have prepared this Mafia DE Sarah Walkthrough to help you complete the mission with ease.

One night, when Salieri’s Bar is going to close, Luigi asks Tommy to take his little girl home to keep her safe from men who are disturbing her on the way home.

In this guide, we will provide you with the complete walkthrough of the Sarah mission in Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Walk Sarah to her Apartment

At the start, you need to follow Sarah because she had to drop off the food basket in her hands at someone’s house. She will ask you to knock on the door as her hands are busy.

After delivering the food, follow Sarah on her way to the apartment. Cross the road, and moving forward, you will encounter the punks who are harassing Sarah.

Teach the punks a lesson

Now it’s your responsibility to protect Sarah and take out these punks as well.

You will have to fight the enemies as usual. Beat them all in a one to one fight and try to dodge their attacks as much as possible. There are four to five of them, so it will take some time.

One of the punks has a knife, which can be beneficial for the fight. Just defeat him and take the knife.

Sarah will call out to you, starting a cutscene in which a large hoodlum will tackle Tommy. Now have to face and defeat this large thug.

Use the knife, plank, baseball bat, or your fists and defeat that large hoodlum. After killing the bigger punk head to Sarah and then a little cutscene will be played.

She will ask Tommy to come to her apartment so she can see his injuries and provide first-aid. This is where the cutscene will end and the chapter as well.