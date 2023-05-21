Mafia 3 Underbosses Guide – Best Districts to Assign, Asset and Associate Unlocks, Upgrades

Mafia 3 features three underbosses who can help you seize and maintain control of businesses, rackets, and Lincoln’s criminal empire. In addition to this, each Mafia 3 underboss brings his/her set of bonuses. As you progress through Mafia 3, you will recruit three gangsters as your lieutenants as well as their crewmembers during your journey through the game. These Mafia 3 underbosses include Cassandra, Thomas Burke, and Vito Scaletta.

Since managing an entire city on your own can be troublesome, you can always rely on these Mafia 3 lieutenants to help you out. However, do note that managing underbosses is a two-way street and you will have to complete side-missions for your lieutenants to keep them happy. Failure to do so will result in one or more of them turning against you.

Mafia 3 Underbosses and District Assigning

In this Mafia 3 underbosses guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about all three lieutenants in Mafia 3, their unique bonuses, a brief introduction for each of them, and the best districts to assign them. There are a couple of Trophies/Achievements associated with these underbosses as well.

These Trophies/Achievements are called ‘Just You and Me’ and ‘We’re in This Together’. We have also provided a brief overview of these Trophies/Achievements at the end of this guide.

Mafia 3 Cassandra Underboss

She is the leader of the Haitian Mob in New Bordeaux. She operates out of a voodoo shop located in Delray Hollow. Known as the Voodoo Queen, her crew includes the following:

Jennifer Moran

Jackie DuVernay

Clifton Jean-Baptiste

Jennifer Moran can disrupt phone lines for a brief duration of time.

Jackie DuVernay

Jackie DuVernay operates a mobile weapons store that deals in weapons, supplies, modifications, and ammo.

Clifton Jean-Baptiste

Clifton Jean-Baptiste deals in weapon upgrades and modifications.

Mobile Arms Dealer – 0

Screaming Zemi – 30K

Gun Accuracy Upgrade – 60K

Shut Down all Phones for 2 Minutes – 100K

Increased Ammo Capacity – 140K

Screaming Zemi Smoke Bomb – 180K

Improved Stability of Weapon – 220K

Shut Down all Phones for 5 Minutes – 270K

Screaming Zemi Exploding Ability – 320K

Quick Reload Upgrade – 370K

Shut Down all Phones in the Area and Call for Backup – 420K

Mafia 3 Thomas Burke Underboss

He is the leader of the Irish Mob in New Bordeaux. He operates out of Burke’s Iron & Metal in Point Verdun. Burke’s crew in Mafia 3 includes the following:

Terry Daly

Fiona Davidson

Hank McGahee

Terry Daly

Terry Daly can be best described as an explosives expert. You can count on Daly to provide military-grade explosives to the Arms Dealer.

Fiona Davidson

Thanks to her connections at the New Bordeaux Police Department, you can always count on Fiona Davidson to bribe cops off your back.

Hank McGahee

An expert involving vehicular theft, you can ask Hank to deliver vehicles to you, no matter where you are in the city.

Call in a Car from your Collection – 0$

Cops will Ignore your Crimes for 30 Seconds – 30K

Mark Police Cars on Radar – 60K

Explosives Unlock at Arms Dealer – 100K

Cops will Ignore your Crimes for 2 Minutes – 140K

Steal Cars Undetected – 180K

All Cops Ignore your Crimes for 2 Minutes – 220K

Expand Explosive Inventory – 280K

All Cops Ignore your Crimes for 5 Minutes – 320K

Steal Occupied Cars without Commotion – 370K

Mafia 3 Vito Scaletta

As the leader of the Italian Gang, Vito runs the River Row district of New Bordeaux. You can rely on Vito to provide muscle, medical upgrades, and more. Vito’s crew in Mafia 3 includes the following:

Bobby Navarro

Gianni Bruno

Betty Johnson

Bobby Navarro

Bobby Navarro can provide you with Italian muscle for hire in the form of his lunatic brothers.

Gianni Bruno

Gianni Bruno can provide you with medical upgrades, etc.

Betty Johnson

Betty Johnson cannot only provide you with enemy locations but can also collect Kickback on your behalf.

Hire a Courier to Deposit Money – 0

Call in Armed Backup – 30K

Get an HP Bar – 60K

Adrenaline Storage Upgrade -100K

Reveal Enemy Locations and Collect Kickback – 140K

Get another HP Bar and Stamina Recovery – 180K

Call in Heavily-Armed Backup to your Location – 220K

Get another HP Bar – 270K

Stamina and HP Recovery – 320K

Call an Elite Four-Man Kill Squad to your Location – 370K

Max HP Upgrade – 420K

Assigning Districts to Mafia 3 Underbosses

As mentioned earlier, as you progress through the game and take over rackets, you will have to assign them to one of your lieutenants. Doing so will allow you to increase that underboss’s earnings and unlock new upgrades and favors.

After taking control of all available rackets in a district and eliminating the Marcano lieutenant overlooking them, you will be able to assign one of your lieutenant to look after everything. As mentioned earlier, it is important that you keep all your lieutenants happy to eliminate the chances of them turning against you.

To ensure this, try to distribute districts evenly. By doing so, you will not be able to enjoy the end-tier bonuses of an underboss but you will most definitely unlock ‘We’re in This Together’ Trophy/Achievement. Alternatively, you can simply boost one of your lieutenants while ignoring the other two until the end of the game to unlock ‘Just You and Me’ Trophy/Achievement.

From our experience so far, the following is the best way of assigning districts to your Mafia 3 underbosses:

Vito Scaletta = Frisco Fields, Downtown, and River Row

Cassandra = Southdowns, Barclay Mills, and Delray Hollow

Thomas Burke = French Ward, Tickfaw Harbor, and Pointe Verdun

The reason for this style of distribution is because Vito gets the more traditional ‘mob-ish’ places, Burke gets more shabby places, and Cassandra gets the rest.

This is all we have in our Mafia 3 Underbosses Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!