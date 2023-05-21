Mafia 2 Rain, Snow, Night Mode Tweak Guide

Some of you may want some particular weather or day time in Mafia 2 last permanently in the game. Like night with rain looks pleasant while snowy environment gives a unique different look. You can have these environments in your game by just small tweaking. Following guide will help you activating certain weather conditions using different methods.
Method 1
-
Navigate to \Steam\steamapps\common\mafia ii\pc\sds\skies.
- Rename the file named “freeride.sds” to something like freeride.sds_ or anything you like.
- Now make a copy of “08_01_cigara.sds” in the same folder.
- Rename the above file to freeride.sds.
Method 2
You can also do it using LUA console.
Follow these steps to use this console once you have downloaded it:
- First launch Configurable_Injector.exe as admin and leave it open.
- Now launch m2con.exe as admin and leave it as such.
- Launch the game using Mafia2.exe.
Note.Your executable file shouldn’t be modified for it to work.
- Now load the game, pick up the phone and go outside.
- Minimize your game by pressing “Alt+Tab” and bring up the m2con console.
- In that console type any of these to get the corresponding time of day/weather. These lines are case sensitive so care should be taken.
game.gfx:SetWeatherTemplate("DTFreerideNight") game.gfx:SetWeatherTemplate("DTFreeRideDay") game.gfx:SetWeatherTemplate("DTFreeRideDayRain") game.gfx:SetWeatherTemplate("DTFreeRideDaySnow")
- Press Alt+Tab to get back into the game.
Enjoy the game, the way you like it.