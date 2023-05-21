Mafia 2 Rain, Snow, Night Mode Tweak Guide

Some of you may want some particular weather or day time in Mafia 2 last permanently in the game. Like night with rain looks pleasant while snowy environment gives a unique different look. You can have these environments in your game by just small tweaking. Following guide will help you activating certain weather conditions using different methods.

Method 1

Navigate to \Steam\steamapps\common\mafia ii\pc\sds\skies.

Rename the file named “freeride.sds” to something like freeride.sds_ or anything you like.

Now make a copy of “08_01_cigara.sds” in the same folder.

Rename the above file to freeride.sds.

Method 2

You can also do it using LUA console.

Follow these steps to use this console once you have downloaded it:

First launch Configurable_Injector.exe as admin and leave it open.

Now launch m2con.exe as admin and leave it as such.

Launch the game using Mafia2.exe.

Note.Your executable file shouldn’t be modified for it to work.

Now load the game, pick up the phone and go outside.

Minimize your game by pressing “Alt+Tab” and bring up the m2con console.

In that console type any of these to get the corresponding time of day/weather. These lines are case sensitive so care should be taken.

game.gfx:SetWeatherTemplate("DTFreerideNight") game.gfx:SetWeatherTemplate("DTFreeRideDay") game.gfx:SetWeatherTemplate("DTFreeRideDayRain") game.gfx:SetWeatherTemplate("DTFreeRideDaySnow")

Press Alt+Tab to get back into the game.

Enjoy the game, the way you like it.