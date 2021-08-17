In this guide, everything you need to know about the best Madden NFL 22 draft has been covered. We also have recommendations and tips regarding drafting in Madden NFL 22 and how to build your franchise team.

Madden NFL 22 Drafting Tips

In Madden NFL, Drafting is regarded as the most important phase of the game. Your progress in a season is determined by the players you select in the draft to add to your team.

Make sure to visit the customize area and change the Starting Point to Fantasy Draft before proceeding to the Tips.

Best tips for Fantasy Draft in Madden 22 Franchise

When it comes to drafting, you have two options: either go with the senior elderly players who have plenty of experience, or go with the younger ones who will stick around and develop a lot. However, a combination of various types of players is ideal.

In general, you want to stick to younger players who are pretty well adjusted and have higher development traits because they are young they string around and improve a lot.

Because the quarterback position is the most crucial, you should devote the most attention to it. The biggest error a Madden 22 player can make is to draft a star quarterback. They demand exorbitant salaries.

The lowest-rated quarterbacks, on the other hand, can shine when surrounded by the right components.

Concentrate on your defense, simply put, if your opponent does not score a point, you cannot lose the game. Even if you don’t have a good offense, a strong defense will generally win you the game.

In passing situations, pick a cornerback with a higher speed rating, late in the draft and deploy the dime formation. Blitz the quarterback on the inside with the speedster.

Using picks to trade for top players is an excellent strategy; by doing so, you can have all of the top-rated X factor players on your team.

Simply go to Manage Roster, select NFL Roster, and then find the player you’re looking for. Select Edit Player and change him to a punter. This reduces the player’s value. Now you can easily trade. You can recover the value by reverting the edit after the trade.

Best Players to Draft in Your Madden NFL 22 Team

In Madden games, each player is assigned to a specific position, such as Quarterback, Cornerback, or Receiver. Below we have categorized the best players for each category for you to consider for your fantasy draft in Madden NFL 22.

Best Quarterbacks

Justin Fields

Justin Fields possesses quickness, acceleration, excellent reflexes, agility, and a powerful power throw. As a result, he’s the ideal quarterback choice. When compared to others, he is clearly not at the top, but he is young and has a bright future ahead of him.

Best Corner Backs

Marlon Humphrey

Marlon Humphrey has a 92 rating overall. He has incredible speed and acceleration, but that’s not all; he is second to none when it comes to game awareness, as illustrated by his awareness rating of 94. All of this combines to make him a solid draft pick.

Denzel Ward

He is good on paper and in the field. His agility, speed, and acceleration are all up to the mark, making him an excellent choice for a cornerback position.

Best Wide Receivers

Ceedee Lamb

Lamb receives an overall score of 81. He’s pretty proficient at catching, with an 84 rating in that area. He isn’t the best overall, but he’s still young, so he’ll be around for a while and progress. Based on these facts, he should be added to the team

Jerry Jeudy

Judy is a wide receiver with speed and agility on his side. So, if you want a player who can outrun his opponents, this is the guy to go with because one of his strongest attributes is running after a catch.

Best Left Ends

Jordan Phillips

Jordan’s remarkable strength makes him a perfect candidate for the left-end position. His game awareness is also commendable.

Best Right Ends

Brian Burns

Burns is a superb player who moves at a fast speed. He thrives in acceleration and speed, and he possesses Swim Move Traits. In a nutshell, he’s a must-have Right End.

Best Middle Linebacker

Jayon Brown

Jayon brown possesses high speed and acceleration. Also, he has extraordinary game awareness, which makes him the best pick in the draft

Best Right Outside Linebacker

Isaiah Simmons

He’s a young gun with exceptional speed and agility, which makes him ideal for linebackers.

Best Defensive Tackle

Brandon Williams

Williams is a man of steel, with incredible strength and quick reflexes, exactly what you need of a defensive tackle.

Best Free Safety

Anthony Harris

Anthony Harris is your man if you’re looking for a safety game. He seems kind of a perfect player with great agility, game awareness, tactics, speed, and acceleration.