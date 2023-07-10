Madden NFL 16 MUT Best Offensive Playbooks Guide

Madden NFL 16 MUT Best Offensive Playbooks to help your team play it to their strengths in offense.

Madden NFL 16 MUT Best Offensive Playbooks

You need to judge whether you are a run-first of pass-first player and then see the composition of your team. In this guide we discuss what we think are some of the best playbooks in the game and why:

Seattle Seahawks

Whether you like to run up the middle or outside, this playbook offers great versatility for either case. They are also capable of running the ball from under center, shotgun, and pistol.

The idea is to force the opponent’s defense into tough alignments and use an agile quarterback as backbreaker and carry the ball outside.

In addition to this, you will also be able to form some decent formations and have some big downfield shots, though, do not spam it.

Miami Dolphins

This playbook is meant for players who prefer having unique alignments with some decent spread passing formations.

In case you wish to go with this playbook, try to have a diverse game plan and leave your opponent all confused up. Moreover, the playbook works best when you have an agile quarterback so prepare to look for one.

Lastly, this playbook works greatly if you can get a wing style TE or FB who can catch passes in traffic and lead-block.

New England Patriots

Once again, this playbook is ideal for players who like to pass the ball around. You simply need to have a large TE/WR and you will enjoy options on the outside all day long.

This is not all! This playbook is also pretty decent when it comes to working with a WR using RAC over the center. Finally, remember to go with short passes to keep the chain running.

Honorable Mentions : New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles

