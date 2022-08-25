Best Free Safety in Madden 23

In Madden 23, putting together a team is not an easy task when everything is on the line. There are tons and tons of options with every player offering something that the other one lacks, and if you too are in that sticky situation then don’t worry about who to go for as the Free Safety because this guide has got you covered when it comes to Free Safety Players in Madden 23.
Madden 23 Best Free Safety Players
Free Safety Players are the backbone of defense in Madden 23, and they are the last line of defense who will be corresponding to the quarterback of the opponents, so it is absolute that you pick the best of the best for this position.
To help you make this decision with ease, we have cherry-picked the best Free Safety Players in Madden NFL 23.
|Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|Tyrann Mathieu
|New Orleans Saints
|94
|89
|Derwin James Jr.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|93
|91
|Budda Baker
|Arizona Cardinals
|92
|91
|Kevin Byard
|Tennessee Titans
|92
|89
|Justin Simmons
|Denver Broncos
|91
|88
|Micah Hyde
|Buffalo Bills
|91
|89
|Harrison Smith
|Minnesota Vikings
|90
|87
|Jamal Adams
|Seattle Seahawks
|90
|90
|Jessie Bates III
|Cincinnati Bengals
|90
|89
|Jordan Poyer
|Buffalo Bills
|90
|88
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|89
|91
|Adrian Amos
|Green Bay Packers
|88
|91
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|87
|89
|Devin McCourty
|New England Patriots
|87
|88
|Jimmie Ward
|San Francisco 49ers
|87
|88
|Marcus Williams
|Baltimore Ravens
|86
|89
|Quandre Diggs
|Seattle Seahawks
|84
|88
|Eddie Jackson
|Chicago Bears
|83
|88
|Jevon Holland
|Miami Dolphins
|83
|91
|Marcus Maye
|New Orleans Saints
|83
|90
Tyrann Mathieu is one of the highest-rated Free Safety players in Madden 23 and is a must-have for every team. With high motor skills and an Aggressive style of play when the ball is in the air, Mathieu is the starlight when it comes to free safety players. His disciplined penalty is also worth mentioning.
Derwin James Jr the player with an Overall Rating of 93 shines in all categories when it comes to football. With high physical, range, and jump ball ratings, Derwin is not the player you want to mess with. He features High Motor skills, DL Swim, Spin, and Bull Rush move. Overall, a perfect fit for any formation.
The 6’1’’ Free Safety Player of the Seattle Seahawks, Jamal Adams is the man you can count on when it comes to defense and covering the opponent’s quarterback. Jamal is a player with top-tier physical strength and to go with the muscular build is the Balanced Styled for Ball in the Air situation. There are players yet to be found better than Jamal when it comes to Big Hitter.
If you are looking for an off-the-charts rating in all aspects, then you are at the right spot because Micah Hyde is the Safety Player every team dreams of having. With an OVR of 91 and SPD of 89, Mr. Hyde has a disciplined styled Penalty. When it comes to Free Safety Players, Micah Hyde’s name surely stands out.
Jimmie Ward is the perfect balance of all abilities when it comes to football, and he doesn’t just excel in any one category but is a jack of all trades and can come out of pretty much any situation you put him in. Jimmie Ward is an asset to the San Francisco 49ers with an OVR 87 which is high enough to put him on the leaderboard with all the legends.