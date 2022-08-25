Best Free Safety in Madden 23

In Madden 23, putting together a team is not an easy task when everything is on the line. There are tons and tons of options with every player offering something that the other one lacks, and if you too are in that sticky situation then don’t worry about who to go for as the Free Safety because this guide has got you covered when it comes to Free Safety Players in Madden 23.

Madden 23 Best Free Safety Players

Free Safety Players are the backbone of defense in Madden 23, and they are the last line of defense who will be corresponding to the quarterback of the opponents, so it is absolute that you pick the best of the best for this position.

To help you make this decision with ease, we have cherry-picked the best Free Safety Players in Madden NFL 23.

Name Team OVR SPD Tyrann Mathieu New Orleans Saints 94 89 Derwin James Jr. Los Angeles Chargers 93 91 Budda Baker Arizona Cardinals 92 91 Kevin Byard Tennessee Titans 92 89 Justin Simmons Denver Broncos 91 88 Micah Hyde Buffalo Bills 91 89 Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings 90 87 Jamal Adams Seattle Seahawks 90 90 Jessie Bates III Cincinnati Bengals 90 89 Jordan Poyer Buffalo Bills 90 88 Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers 89 91 Adrian Amos Green Bay Packers 88 91 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 87 89 Devin McCourty New England Patriots 87 88 Jimmie Ward San Francisco 49ers 87 88 Marcus Williams Baltimore Ravens 86 89 Quandre Diggs Seattle Seahawks 84 88 Eddie Jackson Chicago Bears 83 88 Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 83 91 Marcus Maye New Orleans Saints 83 90

Tyrann Mathieu is one of the highest-rated Free Safety players in Madden 23 and is a must-have for every team. With high motor skills and an Aggressive style of play when the ball is in the air, Mathieu is the starlight when it comes to free safety players. His disciplined penalty is also worth mentioning.

Derwin James Jr the player with an Overall Rating of 93 shines in all categories when it comes to football. With high physical, range, and jump ball ratings, Derwin is not the player you want to mess with. He features High Motor skills, DL Swim, Spin, and Bull Rush move. Overall, a perfect fit for any formation.

The 6’1’’ Free Safety Player of the Seattle Seahawks, Jamal Adams is the man you can count on when it comes to defense and covering the opponent’s quarterback. Jamal is a player with top-tier physical strength and to go with the muscular build is the Balanced Styled for Ball in the Air situation. There are players yet to be found better than Jamal when it comes to Big Hitter.

If you are looking for an off-the-charts rating in all aspects, then you are at the right spot because Micah Hyde is the Safety Player every team dreams of having. With an OVR of 91 and SPD of 89, Mr. Hyde has a disciplined styled Penalty. When it comes to Free Safety Players, Micah Hyde’s name surely stands out.

Jimmie Ward is the perfect balance of all abilities when it comes to football, and he doesn’t just excel in any one category but is a jack of all trades and can come out of pretty much any situation you put him in. Jimmie Ward is an asset to the San Francisco 49ers with an OVR 87 which is high enough to put him on the leaderboard with all the legends.