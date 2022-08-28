Madden season has begun, folks, and its time to pick and choose your best Defensive Tackles. While there are endless options you can choose from, you need to remember you need the players that compliments your dream team. But lucky for you, in this Madden 23 guide, we’ve put together the Best Defensive Tackles (DT) alongside their rankings to make the choosing process less stressful for you. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Best DT in Madden 23

Your Madden team members determine the fate of every match. You’re all set to take the trophy home if you’ve got the perfect line-up. However, if you don’t put so much thought into who gets to make the cut on your team, you may be setting yourself up for a disaster.

With that being said, Defensive Tacklers are the players that line up opposite of the offensive guards. Depending on the game, they sometimes have to be called to fill various positions. These are usually the big guys on your team, and you must carefully pick who can be your team’s Defensive Tacklers.

To help you make this decision easily, we have cherry-picked the best DT Players in Madden NFL 23.

Name Team OVR SPD Vita Vea Tampa Bay Buccaneers 93 68 Jonathan Allen Washington Commanders 92 71 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs 91 69 DeForest Buckner Indianapolis Colts 90 72 Kenny Clark Green Bay Packers 89 68 Fletcher Cox Philadelphia Eagles 88 76 Michael Pierce Baltimore Ravens 88 70 Da’Ron Payne Washington Commanders 87 76 Quinnen Williams New York Jets 86 78 D.J. Reader Cincinnati Bengals 84 61 Javon Hargrve Philadelphia Eagles 84 76 Grover Stewart Indianapolis Colts 82 66 Tyson Alualu Pittsburgh Steelers 82 71 Derrick Brown Carolina Panthers 81 70 Ed Oliver Buffalo Bills 81 83 David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 80 68 Folorunso Fatukasi Jacksonville Jaguars 80 62 B.J. Hill Cincinnati Bengals 79 72 Al Woods Seattle Seahawks 78 67 Derrick Nnadi Kansas City Chiefs 78 62

Vita Vea has the highest rating of all Defensive Tacklers in Madden 23, and rightfully so. He’s a superstar with Run Stopper Archetype and has a Long Stride Default Running Style. He’s a big hitter and has high motor skills as well. His Madden Weekly movement is also spectacular, and having him on your team is an absolute need!

Second, on the list is Jonathan Allen. Although he’s not a big hitter, he has high motor skills alongside Pass Rush Spin moves. In addition, he’s posses the Power Rusher Archetype and has a Long Stride Default Running Style. A great DT choice for players who are a fan of Washington Commanders.

With an overall rating of 91, we have Chris Jones. He’s a spectacular choice for players who are fans of Power Rusher Archetypes with Default Stride High and Tight Running Style. You name it, and he’s got them all. He’s also not a big hitter, but he does have high motor skills alongside Pass Rush Spin and Swim moves.

A big hitter with high motor skills from Indianapolis Colts can be one of the greatest DT options you can opt for. DeForest Buckner is an absolute killer when it comes to his performance. He’s an unstoppable force with Speed Rusher Archetype and has a Long Stride Loose Running Style.

Last but not least, we recommend choosing Kenny Clark. He has an overall ranking of 89 and belongs to the Green Bay Packers team. He is a Run Stopper Archetype and has a Long Stride Loose Running Style. Although he’s not a big hitter, he does have high motor skills alongside the Pass Rush Bull Rush move.