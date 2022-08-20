Madden 23 Playbooks: Best Defense

You will be spending a lot of time on choosing your offensive and defensive playbooks in Madden NFL 23.

Just like the previous installments in the franchise, there are several factors that need to be considered when finalizing a playbook. The following guide will hence help you out in picking the best defensive playbook in Madden 23.

Best Defensive Playbooks

Alternate 46

Alternate 46 is a defensive playbook that is best against the pass. It has a lot of options for the 3-3-5 formations which include the 3-3 and the 3-3 Cub and Big Nickel.

Note that 3-3 Cub is the 3-3-5 wide formation from Madden NFL 22 which gives you a lot of speed at linebackers.

Alternate 46 is the most customizable defensive playbook in Madden NFL 23 and provides the most balanced solution on defense. Alternate 46 can also be subbed in for your team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers is really good for a defensive line. If you choose this playbook and the Nickel Formation, stopping heavy passers will become relatively easier.

You’re not picking this playbook for just your base defense, instead you need to go for the Nickel Formation which includes the 3-3 Cub, 2-4 DBL Mug, and 2-4-5 Odd. Among these, the 2-4 DBL Mug is most recommended to use against heavy passers.

Chicago Bears

Chicago Beards playbook is a defensive playbook that is strong against the run.

Chicago Bears playbook has various formations from which you can choose, such as the 3-3-5 formations (Wide and Will), 1-4-6 Dime, and 6-1 Even. This playbook has overall balanced formations but is the best playbook for defending against the run.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots are one of the best overall teams when it comes to playbooks. It has both 3-4 and 4-3 and has both formations for both. Especially the 4-3 Even 6-1 formation is really viable especially since quarterbacks can’t get rid of the ball quickly, so using the 4-3 Even 6-1 formation is really good to better your defenses.

The Patriots also come with Nickel and Dime formations which can be a really good addition to your defensive roster.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders is a defensive playbook that has a little bit of everything. You have 3-4 Odd, 3-4 Bear, 3-4 Cub, 4-3 Even 6-1.

This playbook includes all the good base defenses you need. This playbook even includes Big Nickel Over G, Nickel 2-4, Nickel 2-4 DBL Mug, Nickel 3-3 Odd, and Cub.

This makes all of your Nickel pretty much usable. In this playbook all of your Bases are usable and all of your Nickels are usable this is what makes this playbook one of the best in the game.