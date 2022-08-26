Best RB in Madden 23

Putting together your team in Madden NFL 23 is not easy. On one hand, you want to get yourself all the characters with the best stats, while you also need to make sure that the teammates are compatible, well rounded and most importantly of all, that they are in your budget. Choices are hard to make when you cannot compare everything. We have designed a guide to help you compare and check out the best Running Backs/ RB in Madden NFL 23.

Best RBs in Madden NFL 23

RB, or Running Back, is the player to whom the quarterback passes the ball for a rushing play. Running Backs are important as they are the main way to get the ball into the goal. So, you don’t want your running back lacking of course but you also don’t want to go overboard.

Following is a list of the best Running Backs in Madden NFL 23, both veteran and rookies.

Name Team OVR Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 97 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 96 Christian McCaffery Carolina Panthers 96 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 95 Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings 94 Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals 93 Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints 90 Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers 89 Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers 88 Ezekeil Elliott Dallas Cowboys 88 Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks 77 Breece Hall New York Jets 76 James Cook Buffalo Bills 75 Isaiah Spiller Los Angeles Chargers 73 Brian Robinson Washington Commanders 72 Dameon Pierce Houston Texans 72 Tyrion Davis-Price San Francisco 71 Rachaad White Tampa Bay Buccaneers 70 Zamir White Las Vegas Raiders 70

The top RB overall in Madden NFL 23 is Derrick Henry, with an overall of 97. Even with his injuries, Derrick Henry has still managed to stay on top of the league and prove himself. He features a speed of 93 and a superb of toughness 97. He doesn’t shine at defending, but with the speed, agility and awareness that he possesses, it’s no problem for Henry to make it to the line.

Next in line is Nick Chubb. Nick Chubb possesses one of the greatest Ball Carrier ratings in the game, with excellent carrying ratings. The player has been the leader of Cleveland Browns, and it is a sure mark seal of his ability as an RB.

Though Christian McCaffrey is very lacking in his trucking skills his overall stats still make him one of the top three RBs in the game. Good Acceleration, great awareness and excellent stamina help McCaffrey overcome his shortcoming easily.

Next, we will look at the rookies of the game.

The best of the rookie RBs is Kenneth Walker III. The newcomer has good speed and toughness but is lacking as a Ball Carrier. However, since Walker is just a rookie now, there is a huge room for improvement, and with the current starting stats, Kenneth Walker can be the best RB you will ever see in madden with over-the-top stats.

Breece Hall is the second rookie in the list of the best RBs. Again, Breece features excellent stats for a rookie, and the only area where Hall needs any improvement is his strength, spin move and breaking a tackle to become one of the top-tier Running Backs in the game.