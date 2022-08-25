If you’re looking for the best teams to rebuild in Madden NFL 23’s Franchise Mode, then you have come to the right place. This guide will list down the 5 best teams that you can rebuild in Madden NFL 23 alongside their roster stats.

Best Teams to Rebuild in Madden 23

We have listed the best picks for the best teams that you can rebuild in Madden 23 based on their team ratings when starting out in the Franchise Mode.

Houston Texans

Starting with one of the underrated teams in Madden 23, the Houston Texans. The Texans have overall stats of 75 in both offense and defense.

There are some players like:

Nico Collins (WR1, 87 OVR)

Brevin Jordan (TE, 70 OVR)

Kenyon Green (LG, 72 OVR)

Mills (QB, 71 OVR)

Tunsil (LT, 88 OVR)

Cooks (WR1, 87 OVR)

The overall stats for the team may be low but it has a plethora of picks to go through suiting at your playstyle.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions may have not seen that much success in Madden NFL universe but this build will help you improve a lot. The Lions have overall stats of 77 in both offense and defense.

Few of the players in the team are

Jared Goff (QB, 72 OVR)

Jameson Williams (WR1, 78 OVR)

J. Chark Jr. (WR1, 79 OVR)

Taylor Decker (LT, 80 OVR)

Jonah Jackson (LG, 77 OVR)

Frank Ragnow (C, 87 OVR)

The team is stacked and performs really well. However, you will still need to draft some Quarterback if you pick the Lions.

New York Giants

Next up is New York Giants relying on its amazing offense that will make your go-to team in Madden 23 franchise mode.

The Giants have overall stats of 75 in both offense and defense and a few of the players they have are:

Thomas (LT, 76 OVR)

Kadarius Toney (WR1, 79 OVR)

Khalil Dorsey (CB1, 83 OVR)

Jackson (CB1,83 OVR)

Love (SS, 76 OVR)

Lawrence II (LE, 80 OVR)

This team has close to almost perfect offense but you will have to work a bit on MLB on defense, that’s the only weakness for the Giants.

Atlanta Falcons

Next up is the beast of a team, the Atlanta Falcons. Their stacked roster along with some Superstars make this team an absolute beast.

The overall stats for this team are 79 in both offense and defense and a few players on the team are:

Kyle Pitts (TE, 87 OVR)

Desmond Ridder (QB, 70 OVR)

Drake London (WR1, 75 OVR)

Patterson (HB, 85 OVR)

J. Terrell JR. (CB1, 89 OVR)

With the offense being deadly as it can get, you may need to rebuild the defense in franchise mode.

Seattle Seahawks

Finally, Seattle Seahawks will be the team that you can rebuild in Madden NFL franchise mode. The overall stats for this team are 77 in both offense and defense and a few of the players in the team are:

Charles Cross (LT, 73 OVR)

Damien Lewis (LG, 72 OVR)

Gabe Jackson (RG, 78 OVR)

Woods (DT1, 78 OVR)

Mone (DT2, 65 OVR)

You will have to rebuild the major part of the seahawks in the franchise. After that, you can expect the team to perform some miracles.