In Madden 23, every player has their own preferred playstyle. And to have a competitive edge over your opponent, you must figure out what team perfectly suits your playstyle. If you prefer playing aggressively and are looking to find the right team for yourself, look no further than this guide where we’ll be showing you the best offensive team in Madden 23.

Best Offensive Team in Madden 23

If your goal is to play with the best offensive team in Madden NFL 23, then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the best choice.

Before we dive into what exactly makes them so great, let’s take a look at their stats:

Overall Rating: 92

Defense Rating: 85

Offense Rating: 92

ST Rating: 75

Despite not winning last year’s Super Bowl, the sheer star power present in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team earns them the #1 overall rating in Madden 23.

But not only that, but they also have the highest offensive rating in the entire game (92). This comes as no surprise as some of the greatest football players to ever grace the field are currently in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster.

This includes Tristan Wirfs (91), Lavonte David (92), Mike Evans (92), Vita Vea (93) and the legendary Tom Brady (97). Having four players with a near-maxed-out rating is no joke.

What makes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers truly excellent is that they have proper support for their offensive players. Tom Brady will obviously be the star of the show, being the highest-rated quarterback in Madden 23, but he’ll be allowed to play at his maximum potential because of his team.

Brady will have Mike Evans as his receiver (the highest-rated receiver in Madden 23), who will then be covered by Tristan Wirfs (the second-best tackler in the game).

There’s great synergy among the entire roster of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is why they’re the best offensive team in Madden 23.

Below, we’ve listed down the stats of the entire roster of Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Madden NFL 23, so you can get a better idea of what you’re working with.