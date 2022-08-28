The key to pulling off any victory in Madden 23 is stable team composition. Everything is important, but nothing is more important than wide receivers (WR). They are the backbone of any team and should be chosen with care. This guide will show you which Wide Receivers (WR) are the best in Madden 23.

Best Wide Receivers (WR) in Madden 23

When looking for Wide Receivers (WR) in Madden NFL 23, two things should be looked for in a player before adding him to your team. The first is that he should be tall enough, and the second is agility because, at the end of the day, this is what will secure you a victory.

Since there’s a poll of players to choose from, you may be stuck deciding whom to pick. To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best Wide Receivers (WR) in Madden NFL 23.

Name Team OVR SPD Randy Moss Minnesota Vikings 89 87 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 87 87 Ceedee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 87 86 Tyquan Thornton New England Patriots 86 86 Marquez Valdez-Scantling Kansas City Chiefs 84 86 Devonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles 87 86 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 86 86 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 88 85 Corey Davis New York Jets 87 85 Dawante Adams Las Vegas Raiders 87 85

Randy Moss without a doubt is the premier Wide Receiver in Madden 23. He’s an absolute beast in terms of Wide Receivers, with 87 speed, and is one of the tallest Wide Receivers available. Without this champ, no team would be complete.

Tyreek Hill, being the king that he is, is ranked second on the list of Wide Receivers in Madden 23. He has strong numbers across the board. Although he is short in comparison to others, he got speed on his side, so he will do just fine.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling (MVS) is an excellent Wide Receiver option and one of the top five available in Madden 23. MVS is not only 6ft 4inches tall and has stable and solid stats, but he is also the most cost-effective player. When it comes to Wide Receiver in Madden 23, he’s the budget beast.

Ceedee Lamb has a lot of speed on his side. Lamb is a quick-witted young man with a towering stature. Lamb has excellent catching stats and is regarded as one of the best Wide Receivers in Madden 23. He would be a part of any team, regardless of its composition.

Tyquan Thornton has all-around good catching stats and above-average speed, making him the best rookie Wide Receiver in Madden 23. So, in your team composition, you should definitely consider him as well when picking a Wide Receiver in Madden 23.