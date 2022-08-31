If you prefer meticulously dismantling your opponent’s team with a defensive playstyle in Madden, you might be curious as to what the best defensive team in Madden 23 is. To help you figure that out, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the best defensive team in Madden 23.

Best Defensive Team in Madden 23

You might have heard an old saying which says, “The best defense is a good offense.” but that’s really not the case in Madden 23. If you want to play with a team that is able to overcome any type of opponent, the team has to have good offense and defense.

In Madden 23, the best defensive team is Buffalo Bills. If you’re an avid viewer of the sport, this should come as no surprise. The Buffalo Bills had the highest defense rating in the 2021 season of NFL.

Since then, they’ve managed to keep up the good work and they’re still just as good; if not better. The Buffalo Bills have never won a Super Bowl, but with the addition of Von Miller to their team, this year might be the one.

The stats of the Buffalo Bills are listed below

Overall Rating: 89

Defense Rating: 88

Offense Rating: 89

ST Rating: 77

A great thing about the Buffalo Bills is that they’re not a one-dimensional team. Not only is their defense impeccable, but they can also hold their own in offense too.

With players like Jordan Poyer (91), Micah Hyde (91), Von Miller (92), Tre’Davious White (93) and Stefon Diggs (95), it’s not hard to see why this team is ranked so high.

The defense of the Buffalo Bills is easily the most stacked defense in Madden 23. They have an 80-90 rated player ready to go in each position on the field. This makes the Buffalo Bills easily the best defensive team in Madden 23. We can’t wait to see how they’ll perform in the next season of NFL.

Now that you know what makes the Buffalo Bills so great, take a look at their roster stats below to get a better idea of the players this team has in Madden 23.