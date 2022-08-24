If you’re just starting your Madden 23 journey and have been wondering what abilities you should consider investing in, we’ll we’ve got your back. While there are numerous abilities players can choose from, having them ranked from best to worst can help you save time and lead you to pass the game easily. This guide will walk you through the Madden 23 Best Abilities and explain why you should choose them. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Madden 23 Best Abilities Tier List

Like every year, this year, too, Madden Series is back and better than ever with Madden NFL 23. If you’ve been a veteran player, you may already know about abilities and what they do for you.

However, if you’re new, you must recognize the importance of abilities. Not only do they help enhance your gameplay, but they also increase your chances of easily excelling in matches against your opponents.

Following is the list of best abilities in Madden NFL 23 and their functions.

#10 Unstoppable Force

We’re starting out our list with Unstoppable Force. It is an X Factor with 3.5 ratings. Equipping this on your team members entails providing them with strength, speed, and tenacity, increasing their chances of winning, and blocking the shed speed against the face-to-face pass blocks.

This is great for the defensive line, but for your secondary, like your safeties and corners, it may underperform and become useless.

#9 Momentum Shift

Momentum Shift is also an X Factor with 2.5 ratings. Just by the ratings, you can already tell Madden 23 players did not have a good experience with it. Equipping with this ability helps players demoralize their opponents. It knocks them out or drains their progress when you’re present with this ability in the zone. It counters your opponent’s X-Factors; however, doing so is not worth it.

Such gameplay strategy doesn’t do any good for your team in the long run; instead, you should focus on the abilities that boost your player’s performance and have them go insane in the field and be hard to tackle.

#8 Run Stuffer

Progressing to Run Stuffer, it is an X factor with also a 2.5 rating. It is not an awful ability; however, it does not do much when your players are getting pancaked on the field.

While it may offer some help on one-on-one block shedding, but when the offensive line of the opponents is all about smashing into you, you may consider some other abilities.

#7 Selfless

Moving forward to decent abilities, we have Selfless. Although it has a 2 Rating, you can make use of this ability when you have other secondary abilities on good spots.

It is a great ability to boost confidence and motivate your teammates when Selfless players are playing on the field. With your team members being all pumped out, your teammates can outdo the opponents and smash them on the field effortlessly.

#6 Reinforcement

Again rated as 2, Reinforcement is actually a great ability if you want to give your defenders an easy time in every uncertain situation that unfolds for them on the field.

As soon as they enter the zone with this ability equipped, they efficiently defeat run blocks and interrupt the catches via tackles. You’re also good against running and passing—a great choice for those who are confused about what abilities to get.

#5 Avalanche

Avalanche has a 3 rating and is an X Factor. It’s a great ability to create forced fumbles on the field. No matter how many successful hit-stick are made from the opponent’s end, it will ensure it’s a disaster.

#4 Shutdown

Shutdown is also a 3 Rating X Factor and is one of the greatest abilities. When you activate this on your defenders, they will make sure to erase receivers from the game.

It greatly increases the chances of catching the opponent’s throws and gives them tighter coverage overall in the field. Having the opportunity to do so can put your team at a major advantage.

#3 Zone Hawk

Although it has a 2 Rating, we believe Zone Hawk is a great ability. You can argue at the ranking of the ability, but not the spectacular performance it provides.

When equipped, Zone Hawk Defenders are able to reserve a part of the field, and when they enter that zone, the ability further boosts the rate of interceptions within the area. Overall the performance also gets better in the zone, so this should definitely be one of your choices.

#2 Bazooka

With a positive rating of 4, Bazooka should be your top choice when selecting an ability. It enables your Quarterbacks with generational arms to have the power to stretch any defense to their breaking point. Moreover, when the player with this ability enters the zone, their throw distance is increased by 15 yards.

#1 Hot Route Master

Number one on our list is the Hot Route Master. It has a 5 rating and is associated with satisfactory results. If you want the passers in your team to access the different routes during the game, you need this.

Having this equipped help the passers to have access to four additional hot routes while present in the pre-play adjustments. Therefore, it is very effective when you want to enhance your performance on the field and wish to excel in any game easily.