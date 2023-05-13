Mad Max Car Body Locations and Death Run Vehicles Guide

Mad Max Car Body Locations and death run vehicles unlock guide to help you find all car body locations and death run locations.

Mad Max Car Body Locations and Death Run Vehicles

If you have ever heard of Mad Max, you probably already know that it’s about crazy rides, insane stunts, and nitro.

There are more than a dozen vehicles in the Wasteland territories; you just need to find them, fix them, or steal them. These vehicles have unique benefits so it’s a good idea to find them all.

Finding these vehicles mostly involves completing Death Runs; car-centric missions offering big rewards.

Armored Crusher

Death Run Location: Summit of the Mighty

You need to complete the Death Run mission in the above-mentioned area to earn the Armored Crusher.

Armored Spotter

Death Run Location: Craggy Crew

You need to complete the Death Run in the area to earn Armored Spotter.

Heavy Armored Spotter

Death Run Location: Barreling-Barrows

You need to complete the Death Run in the area to earn Heavy Armored Spotter.

Barbacon

Death Run Location: The Reconvene

You need to head over to the north east of the Death Ruin race area in the Blackmaws.

Big Chief Chariot

Death Run Location: Tricky Pass

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to earn the Big Chief Chariot.

Chum’s Buggy

Death Run Location: Summit of the Mighty

In order to acquire Chum’s Buggy, you need to complete Chum’s Wasteland quest at Jeet’s Stronghold.

Demented Chariot

Death Run Location: The Reconvene

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Demented Chariot.

Carnewagon

Death Run Location: Heat Haze

Carnewagon is acquired from a random patrol in the Gutgash Territory.

Charbone

Death Run Location: Pothole Ridge

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Charbone.

Crow’s Caller

Death Run Location: Broken Pipes

After your return to Gastown followed by the race against The Big Chief, you need to complete Rustle Dazzle mission in order to acquire Crow’s Caller.

Crusher

Death Run Location: Heat Haze

You need to head over to the north-west side of Jeet’s Stronghold; near the Vantage Point to find Crusher.

Drop Kicker

Death Run Location: Pothole Ridge

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Drop Kicker.

Fire Raider

Death Run Location: Even RIP

Fire Raider is a part of the convoy located to the north side of Pink Eye’s Stronghold.

Flamergamer

Death Run Location: Pothole Ridge

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Flamergamer.

Golden Tuska

Death Run Location: Crazy Racy

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Golden Tuska.

Hardball

Death Run Location: Buckle Down

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Hardball.

Interceptor

Death Run Location: Barrelling-Barrows

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Interceptor.

Kaboom Bug

Death Run Location: Valley of Dust

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Kaboom Bug.

Mancannon

Death Run Location: Valley of Dust

You will find Mancannon near the north-east side to the Black Sand Camp in Fuel Veins.

Metal Grinder

Death Run Location: Neck Snappin’

You need to head over to the south-east side of the Gutgash Stronghole near the Vantage Outpost to find Metal Grinder.

Plate Speedsta

Death Run Location: Craggy Crew

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Plate Speedsta.

Prickles

Death Run Location: Buckle Down

You will find Prickles near the Minefield on the southern edge of the North Eastern convoy route. It’s near the north-east Fuel Veins.

Rammerhead

Death Run Location: Corner Cut

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Rammerhead.

Scrapulance

You will find the Scrapulance inside the camp located on the north side of Jeet’s Stronghold.

Sideblender

Death Run Location: Neck Snappin’

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Sideblender.

Skullbutts

Death Run Location: Corner Cut

You will find Skullbutts near the Vantage Outpost in the Grit Canyons.

Speedsta

Death Run Location: Crazy Racy

You need to head over to the north-west side of the Vantage Outpost in Colossus to acquire Speedsta.

Spotter

Death Run Location: Broken Pipes

You will find Spotter on the road outside Jeet’s Stronghold.

The Twelve

Death Run Location: Mortal Bite

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire The Twelve.

Toughest Speedsta

Death Run Location: Mortal Bite

You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Toughest Speedsta.