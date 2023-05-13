Mad Max Car Body Locations and Death Run Vehicles Guide

Mad Max Car Body Locations and death run vehicles unlock guide to help you find all car body locations and death run locations.
Mad Max Car Body Locations and Death Run Vehicles
If you have ever heard of Mad Max, you probably already know that it’s about crazy rides, insane stunts, and nitro.
There are more than a dozen vehicles in the Wasteland territories; you just need to find them, fix them, or steal them. These vehicles have unique benefits so it’s a good idea to find them all.
Finding these vehicles mostly involves completing Death Runs; car-centric missions offering big rewards.
Armored Crusher
Death Run Location: Summit of the Mighty
You need to complete the Death Run mission in the above-mentioned area to earn the Armored Crusher.
Armored Spotter
Death Run Location: Craggy Crew
You need to complete the Death Run in the area to earn Armored Spotter.
Heavy Armored Spotter
Death Run Location: Barreling-Barrows
You need to complete the Death Run in the area to earn Heavy Armored Spotter.
Barbacon
Death Run Location: The Reconvene
You need to head over to the north east of the Death Ruin race area in the Blackmaws.
Big Chief Chariot
Death Run Location: Tricky Pass
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to earn the Big Chief Chariot.
Chum’s Buggy
Death Run Location: Summit of the Mighty
In order to acquire Chum’s Buggy, you need to complete Chum’s Wasteland quest at Jeet’s Stronghold.
Demented Chariot
Death Run Location: The Reconvene
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Demented Chariot.
Carnewagon
Death Run Location: Heat Haze
Carnewagon is acquired from a random patrol in the Gutgash Territory.
Charbone
Death Run Location: Pothole Ridge
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Charbone.
Crow’s Caller
Death Run Location: Broken Pipes
After your return to Gastown followed by the race against The Big Chief, you need to complete Rustle Dazzle mission in order to acquire Crow’s Caller.
Crusher
Death Run Location: Heat Haze
You need to head over to the north-west side of Jeet’s Stronghold; near the Vantage Point to find Crusher.
Drop Kicker
Death Run Location: Pothole Ridge
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Drop Kicker.
Fire Raider
Death Run Location: Even RIP
Fire Raider is a part of the convoy located to the north side of Pink Eye’s Stronghold.
Flamergamer
Death Run Location: Pothole Ridge
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Flamergamer.
Golden Tuska
Death Run Location: Crazy Racy
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Golden Tuska.
Hardball
Death Run Location: Buckle Down
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Hardball.
Interceptor
Death Run Location: Barrelling-Barrows
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Interceptor.
Kaboom Bug
Death Run Location: Valley of Dust
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Kaboom Bug.
Mancannon
Death Run Location: Valley of Dust
You will find Mancannon near the north-east side to the Black Sand Camp in Fuel Veins.
Metal Grinder
Death Run Location: Neck Snappin’
You need to head over to the south-east side of the Gutgash Stronghole near the Vantage Outpost to find Metal Grinder.
Plate Speedsta
Death Run Location: Craggy Crew
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Plate Speedsta.
Prickles
Death Run Location: Buckle Down
You will find Prickles near the Minefield on the southern edge of the North Eastern convoy route. It’s near the north-east Fuel Veins.
Rammerhead
Death Run Location: Corner Cut
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Rammerhead.
Scrapulance
You will find the Scrapulance inside the camp located on the north side of Jeet’s Stronghold.
Sideblender
Death Run Location: Neck Snappin’
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Sideblender.
Skullbutts
Death Run Location: Corner Cut
You will find Skullbutts near the Vantage Outpost in the Grit Canyons.
Speedsta
Death Run Location: Crazy Racy
You need to head over to the north-west side of the Vantage Outpost in Colossus to acquire Speedsta.
Spotter
Death Run Location: Broken Pipes
You will find Spotter on the road outside Jeet’s Stronghold.
The Twelve
Death Run Location: Mortal Bite
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire The Twelve.
Toughest Speedsta
Death Run Location: Mortal Bite
You need to complete the Death Run in the above-mentioned area to acquire Toughest Speedsta.