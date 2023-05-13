Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon Keys Location Guide – Unlock Secret Areas



There are a lot of things to collect in Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon and they are spread throughout the various levels. Keys to unlock new areas that appear frequently throughout the missions. However, looking out for everything at once is certainly a difficult task, which is why we prepared this Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon Keys Locations Guide to help you find each key according to the levels and missions they appear in.

For more help on Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, read our Gems Locations and Boos Locations Guide.

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon Keys Locations

Gloomy Manor

A-1 Poltergust 5000

Key #1

Location. The key is located in the front lawn. To get the key, you will have to investigate both the mansions entrance doors and the window to the left. Once you have investigated, a mouse appears on the porch with a key dragging behind him. Catch the mouse in the front lawn to get the key.

Key #2

Location. The second key is located in the Garage. There is a treasure chest in the northwest corner of the room. You have to A-pull the cloth and open the chest to get the key.

Key #3

Location. The key is hidden in the Mudroom. Spin the ceiling fan using the Polturgust and once the fan reaches full speed, the key will drop to the floor.

A-2 Gear Up

Key #4

Location. Go to the door in the northwest corner of the Foyer. A ghost will appear. Chase the ghost to the entrance and capture it. The ghost will drop the key.

Key #5

Location. In the secret pocket, vacuum the trash pile in the middle of the room to clear the way. Proceed to the left of the room and use the Poltergust to get the key.

A-4 Visual Tricks

Key #6

Location. The painting in the Common Hall contains a key. Use Dark Light on the painting until you get the key.

Key #7

Location. The key is hidden in the Patio. Use Dark Light on the dark spot in the Patio’s east edge to reveal a statue. Use Poltergust on the rotor above the statue to get the key.

Haunted Towers

B-1 A Job for a Plumber

Key #8

Location. There are purple flowers planted along the walls of the Haunted Tower Entrance. The flower on the right end contains a key.

Key #9

Location. Before leaving the Hydro Generator and after crossing the second bridge, check the chest in the northwest corner to get the key.

Key #10

Location. In the Plant Nursery, the chest near the north wall contains a key. Fire a seed pod at the flytraps guarding the area to clear the way. Open the chest to get the key.

B-4 Pool Party

Key Location #11

Location. In the West Bedroom on the fifth floor, you have to capture three hiders by choosing the right beds. Once you do, you will get the key.

Key Location #12

Location. In the fifth floor level of the Crow’s Nest, use Dark Light on the painting to get the key.

Old Clockworks

C-1 A Timely Entrance

Key #13

Location. On the first floor level of the warehouse there is a safe. Flash the safe to open it and unravel the spool to get the key.

Key #14

Location. Two greenies appear in front of the Clock Tower Gate. Defeat them to get the key.

C-3 Roundhouse Brawl

Key #15

Location. At the Transportation Hallway’s north end, use Poltergust to reveal a gear. Step onto it to reach the end of the room. Use Dark Light on the painting to get the key.

C-5 Piece at Last

Key #16

Location. The key is located in the far right locker at the north end of the Crank Room.

Secret Mine

D-1 Cold Case

Key #17

Location. At the Airway, there is a key in one of the suspended baskets near the binoculars. Launch the Toad Assistant into the basket to the left. Use Poltergust on the snow in the basket on the right to get the key.

Key #18

Location. Go to the east edge of the Drift Hall. Flash the bats in the way and use Poltergust on the snow mound along the east wall. Open the chest to get the key.

D-2 Hit Rock Bottom

Key #19

Location. Once you travel to the Crossroad’s western edge, use Poltergust on the snow mound to reveal the key in a block of ice. Carry the ice block to the east ledge and use the lantern to melt the ice and get the key inside.

Key #20

Location. Once you start sliding at the Skip Slope, take a right from the first fork in the path. Grab the key floating near the east wall on your way down.

Key #21

Location. Use the burning log to melt the ice in the Cinder Mine’s southwest corner. This will reveals the sacks underneath. Get a piece of coal from one of the sacks, light it up and shoot is at the frozen key. The ice will melt and you can grab the key.

If you find something confusing, comment and we will try to help you out!