Lost Ark Hidden Stories for Yorn Adventure Tome

Lost Ark will ask you to find hidden stories across several regions, Yorn being one of them. The following guide will mark the locations of all Lost Ark hidden stories in Yorn to complete the Adventure Tome.

Lost Ark’s Hidden Stories for Yorn Adventure Tome

There are a total of seven hidden stories that you can find in Yorn if you want to complete the Yorn Adventure Tome. They have all been detailed below.

Mukar’s Bachelor Party

Mukar’s Bachelor party is the first hidden story in Yorn which has three parts. This hidden story is completed in three different locations which are:

Head to Chef’s tavern in Great Castle.

Black Anvil Mine

Iron Hammer Mine

About Queen Rivera

About Queen Rivera is the second hidden story in Yorn which is completed in two different locations:

Great Castle

Hall of Promise

The Incredible Song

The Incredible Song is the third hidden story in Yorn which has 2 parts. It can be completed in two different locations:

Black Anvil Mine

Iron Hammer Mine

How to Live as a Healthy, Happy Umar

How to Live as a Healthy, Happy Umar is the fourth hidden story that can be completed easily in the Black Anvil Mine Dungeon in Wonderful Brewery. This hidden story has three parts and all of these parts can be completed in the same location.

Umar Masterpieces

Umar Masterpieces is the fifth hidden story in Yorn which has 3 parts. It can be completed in three different locations:

Hall of Promise

Great Castle

Skin Modding Room at Bottom Left of Map in Great Castle

The Umars’ Pride and Joy

The Umars’ pride and joy hidden story is the sixth hidden story in Yorn. This hidden story has five parts but all of these parts can be completed in the Black Anvil Mine Dungeon in Wonderful Brewery.

History of the Umars

History of the Umars is the last hidden story in Yorn which has 4 parts. It can be completed in three different locations: