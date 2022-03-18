Lost Ark Tranquil Isle Guide

One of the many hidden areas in the Lost Ark where players can get different Quests, Mokoko seeds, and Island Token is Tranquil Isle. In this guide, we will cover all details about the Tranquil Isle in Lost Ark.

Where to Find Tranquil Isle in Lost Ark

Before we can begin collecting all its goodies, we need to find Tranquil Isle. To get to Tranquil Isle, if you are starting to sail from the mainland, first you will need to go all the way to the Black Cave Marina.

From there you can continue to sail towards the northwest of Black Cave Marina. After getting past the Cradle of the Sea you will find the Tranquil Isle on your right side.

The nearest marina to Tranquil Isle is the Sea Ripple Support Ship.

How to Get Tranquil Isle Island Token

Once the Island of Eternal Rest quest is completed, you will encounter a boss called Specter Lord. That boss will drop the Tranquil Island Token after defeat.

However, you are not going to get this Token every time you beat that boss. This is because the drop is completely random, and you may need to try a few times to get the Tranquil Island Token from this boss.

But before all that, you will need to complete quests so you can get the Requiem of Twilight. Once you have that you will need to play it multiple times in the arena close to the twisted tree in the Specter Lord fight.

Tranquil Isle Quests

There are two quests that you will need to complete in Tranquil Isle one is the main one that will reward you with the Requiem of Twilight and another one is a secret quest. We will tell you about both of them separately.

The Island of Eternal Rest

The first quest you are going to get right after entering the Island and moving forward is the Island of Eternal Rest.

You are going to get this quest from the father Diruth and in this, you will get the Requiem of Twilight song and 5,000 Silver as a reward. You will need to play that song for summoning the Specter Lord.

A Message from the Dead

The secret quest you are going to find on the Tranquil Island is A Message from the Dead.

In this, you will need to interact with the Tombstone in the eastern part of the island and it will reward you with the Vitality Increase Potion and 10,000 Silver.

Lost Ark Tranquil Isle Mokoko Seeds Locations

In total, you are going to find three Mokoko Seeds in Tranquil Isle. The location of all of them can be seen below.

Tranquil Isle Mokoko Seed #1 & #2

First of all, go to the location shown on the map above and from their climb up to reach the top level.

After that, you will get to a blocked path where you must use the Forest Minuet song to reveal the hidden area. Right after crossing it and you will find the Mokoko seeds close to each other.

Tranquil Isle Mokoko Seed #3

From the location shown on the map above move towards the edge of the Island, you will find the Mokoko seed right in the center of your path.